Gun control, Chiraq style: 21 shot (4 killed) over the weekend & woman grazed by bullet in her living room

Please tell me, those who support #GunControlNow, how’s that strict gun control working in Chiraq?

The details of the weekend shootings are below. The details about the woman grazed by a bullet in her living room are here.

From MyFoxChicago: Four men were killed and at least 17 other people have been wounded in President’s Day weekend shootings across Chicago (as of 2:00 pm on Sunday).

The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday morning in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the back about 5:22 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Kilbourn, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Hours earlier, a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, police said. The men, ages 23 and 33, were standing on a sidewalk at 12:58 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 80th Street when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been shot, police said. The younger man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the older man was shot in his legs. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the younger man was pronounced dead and the older man was listed in good condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the fatalities.

Another man was shot dead Saturday night in the Far South Side Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. About 8:50 p.m., 28-year-old Courvoisier L.M. Thurman was walking on the sidewalk in the 700 block of East 133rd Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, police said. Thurman was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in the same block as the shooting.

Just over a day earlier, a man was killed in a Far South Side shooting that left another man critically wounded, police said.

Kaprice Griffin, 19, of Joliet, and an 18-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle about 8:15 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Hoxie when a group of males walked up and opened fire, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Griffin was shot in the head and the younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the back. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where Griffin was pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m. and the other man was listed in critical condition.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Sunday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. A 37-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh about 5:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Hermitage, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Last weekend, five people were killed and three others were wounded in shootings across the city.

Hey #GunControlNow crowd, see also:

DCG

