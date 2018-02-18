So many people are leaving the Bay Area, a U-Haul shortage is jacking up prices

Liberal utopia: Pay for it until you can afford it no longer then costs you a fortune to leave it.
According to Newsweek:
“The number of people packing up and moving out of the Bay Area just hit its highest level in more than a decade. Of course people come and go from the Bay Area all the time, but for the first time in a long time, more people are leaving the Bay Area than are coming in. And the number one place in the country for out-migration is now, right here.”
At least the majority exiting the Bay Area are moving to other libtard areas. I can guarantee you I won’t see a Bay Area transplant here in my small town in Oklahoma. Good!
As reported by Michelle Robertson at SF Gate: Rent a moving truck from Las Vegas to San Jose and you’ll pay about $100. In the opposite direction, the same truck will cost you 16 times that, or nearly $2,000.
What accounts for the difference? The simple laws of supply and demand, says economist Mark J. Perry. With so many people leaving the Bay Area, there are not enough rental trucks to go around. Perry, a University of Michigan professor, published his findings in a new study with public policy think tank American Enterprise Institute (AEI).
CBS News reported recently that operators of a San Jose U-Haul business have trouble getting their rental vans back “because so many are on a one-way ticket out of town.” The revelation inspired Perry to compare the costs of U-Haul rentals for trucks leaving San Jose versus those heading into the city.
Silicon Valley has arguably one of the highest costs of living in the nation. The cost of leaving isn’t cheap, either. Perry tracked the costs of renting a 26-foot U-Haul truck to San Jose from six cities deemed destinations for those moving out of the Bay Area — Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, Ore., Nashville and Atlanta.
In every model, the price of renting a truck outbound from San Jose was at least double the amount of renting the same vehicle in the opposite direction.
“To help balance truck inventories and take advantage of higher demand in some rental markets than others, it’s natural that U-Haul would implement demand-based, dynamic pricing,” Perry writes.
A study published by Redfin found the Bay Area continues to lead the country in outward migration. The top destination for Bay Area residents looking to leave is Sacramento, followed by Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and San Diego.
“The top destination for Bay Area residents looking to leave is Sacramento, followed by Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and San Diego.”
That makes no sense, akin to leaping from the frying pan into another frying pan or, in the case of moving to Los Angeles, into the fire.
High demand is not a cause for higher cost; but an excuse for higher cost.
>>… I can guarantee you I won’t see a Bay Area transplant here in my small town in Oklahoma. Good!
Undoubtedly true, DCG. And count your lucky stars!
Unfortunately for me, here in Reno, I will be interacting with even more of these azzh*les — as if I weren’t dealing with enough of them already.
One of the very biggest mistakes I made when I moved here 3 years ago was not factoring in how many Bay Area people I’d have to deal with. For starters, they are the worst drivers I’ve ever seen and they make every trip on this simplistic little Reno freeway system a white-knuckle ride! They can’t figure it out, and the great big signs over the lanes and literally painted ON the lanes don’t seem to help ’em any.
I recently came up with a New Math equation:
1 Renoite + 1 Steering Wheel = Instant Retard
It’s not to be overlooked, however, that at least 50% of the drivers on the Reno freeways (and probably more like 70-75%) are Gay Bay Area transplants.
With a little luck, this mistake I made 3 years ago will get corrected later this year and I’ll be heading back to Arizona. These Commiefornians can have Reno… (and you know what they can do with it!)
Looks like it’s time to change the lyrics to:
“Do you know the way out of San Jose?”
~ D-FensDogG
How Dare U-Haul. This is discriminatory and unfair. People leaving shouldn’t have to pay more than those coming in. We must pass a law immediately to prevent this kind of price gouging by right-wing conservative capitalist boogie-men, who think it is their God given right to make as much money as they want, and not pay their fare share taxes, no matter who suffers. Those poor downtrodden lower classes that have no way out of poverty but hard work and determination despite being held down by the system. This is clearly an example of the damage Trump’s policies are doing to the Country.
Not.
(Sarc)
They take their liberal ideologies to infect other states. YUK!!!
Been going on for several decades. After finishing graduate school I moved
my family from Bellingham, Washington area to Venice Beach, Ca. (actually
part of city of LA). It cost $400 to move to LA. $1400 to leave.
Quite a culture shock moving from a bucolic rural location with a view of
church steeple, Canada, Mt. Baker, and an expansive cow pasture to
an apartment on 6-lane thoroughfare to the beach (lulled to sleep by
gangs fighting).
Why do we stay? Current home has view of oceanside park and beach
south of LA. Mediterranean climate enables year around photography of
flowers and wildlife at numerous botanical gardens and wildlife
preserves in Los Angles/Orange counties.
