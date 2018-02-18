So many people are leaving the Bay Area, a U-Haul shortage is jacking up prices

Liberal utopia: Pay for it until you can afford it no longer then costs you a fortune to leave it.

According to Newsweek:

“The number of people packing up and moving out of the Bay Area just hit its highest level in more than a decade. Of course people come and go from the Bay Area all the time, but for the first time in a long time, more people are leaving the Bay Area than are coming in. And the number one place in the country for out-migration is now, right here.”



As reported by Michelle Robertson at SF Gate: Rent a moving truck from Las Vegas to San Jose and you’ll pay about $100. In the opposite direction, the same truck will cost you 16 times that, or nearly $2,000.

What accounts for the difference? The simple laws of supply and demand, says economist Mark J. Perry. With so many people leaving the Bay Area, there are not enough rental trucks to go around. Perry, a University of Michigan professor, published his findings in a new study with public policy think tank American Enterprise Institute (AEI).

CBS News reported recently that operators of a San Jose U-Haul business have trouble getting their rental vans back “because so many are on a one-way ticket out of town.” The revelation inspired Perry to compare the costs of U-Haul rentals for trucks leaving San Jose versus those heading into the city.

Silicon Valley has arguably one of the highest costs of living in the nation. The cost of leaving isn’t cheap, either. Perry tracked the costs of renting a 26-foot U-Haul truck to San Jose from six cities deemed destinations for those moving out of the Bay Area — Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, Ore., Nashville and Atlanta.

In every model, the price of renting a truck outbound from San Jose was at least double the amount of renting the same vehicle in the opposite direction.

“To help balance truck inventories and take advantage of higher demand in some rental markets than others, it’s natural that U-Haul would implement demand-based, dynamic pricing,” Perry writes.

A study published by Redfin found the Bay Area continues to lead the country in outward migration. The top destination for Bay Area residents looking to leave is Sacramento, followed by Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and San Diego.



