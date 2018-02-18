Obama portrait has two right hands?

That portrait of Barack Obama by “gay” artist Kehinde Wiley is a most curious thing:

Wiley slyly painted a sperm on the left side of Obama’s forehead. There appears to be a demon face in Obama’s hair. Obama’s left hand seems to have six digits instead of five.

In the video below, Bill Smith proffers an intriguing idea that the sixth finger is actually a thumb.

But how can the thumb on Obama’s left hand be on the outside?

Only if the left hand is actually a right hand, which means Obama has TWO right hands.

Who has two right hands?

Allah.

The video below says in Sahih Muslim 1827, one of the books that make up the Hadith, a collection of Muhammad’s words and deeds, it is written:

It was narrated from ‘Abdullah bin ‘Amr that the Messenger of Allah said: “Those who are fair and just will be near to Allah on thrones of light, at the Right Hand of the Most Merciful, Glorified and Exalted is He, and both of his hands are right hands, those who are fair and just in their rulings and towards their families and those who are under their authority.”

I tried to verify the quote from Sahih Muslim 1827. Below is a screenshot of Sahih Muslim Book 004, Hadith Number 1827, from the website Hadith Collection:

As you can see, the alleged “both of his hands are right hands” quote is not in the screenshot above.

Whatever the case, Wiley’s portrait of Obama is strange indeed.

Alexander R., a viewer of the “Allah has two right hands” video, said it best:

“Allah also has two horns, hooves for feet, pointed tail and a long forked tongue.”

H/t FOTM reader docepac

See also “Obama’s gay portrait artist distorts biblical Judith as a black woman decapitating white people”.

~Eowyn

