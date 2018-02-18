Obama portrait has two right hands?

That portrait of Barack Obama by “gay” artist Kehinde Wiley is a most curious thing:
- Wiley slyly painted a sperm on the left side of Obama’s forehead.
- There appears to be a demon face in Obama’s hair.
- Obama’s left hand seems to have six digits instead of five.
In the video below, Bill Smith proffers an intriguing idea that the sixth finger is actually a thumb.
But how can the thumb on Obama’s left hand be on the outside?
Only if the left hand is actually a right hand, which means Obama has TWO right hands.
Who has two right hands?
Allah.
The video below says in Sahih Muslim 1827, one of the books that make up the Hadith, a collection of Muhammad’s words and deeds, it is written:
It was narrated from ‘Abdullah bin ‘Amr that the Messenger of Allah said: “Those who are fair and just will be near to Allah on thrones of light, at the Right Hand of the Most Merciful, Glorified and Exalted is He, and both of his hands are right hands, those who are fair and just in their rulings and towards their families and those who are under their authority.”
I tried to verify the quote from Sahih Muslim 1827. Below is a screenshot of Sahih Muslim Book 004, Hadith Number 1827, from the website Hadith Collection:
As you can see, the alleged “both of his hands are right hands” quote is not in the screenshot above.
Whatever the case, Wiley’s portrait of Obama is strange indeed.
Alexander R., a viewer of the “Allah has two right hands” video, said it best:
“Allah also has two horns, hooves for feet, pointed tail and a long forked tongue.”
H/t FOTM reader docepac
See also “Obama’s gay portrait artist distorts biblical Judith as a black woman decapitating white people”.
~Eowyn
I’m a bit puzzled since the hand in question appears to be a left hand, judging from the ring on the appropriate finger and the wrist bone appearing where it should on a left hand. It may be that this ‘artist’ was hoping to make the suggestion of two right hands, but the ring and the wrist bone don’t fit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next the colors are going to start fading and it will become a useless piece of canvas, hahaha. Actually, I believe this portrait is a purposely deformed painting to hang among the honorables and not so honorable men of this Nation. It does not look good at all, it is out of place in any angle it can be seen, Mustafa Obama does not and will not ever fit anywhere. He is an outcast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note all the “reptilian” green around him (guess scales would have been too obvious) and the “extra digit” like Oprah’s 6th toe. “They Live”
LikeLiked by 1 person
looks like s***
LikeLike
Everyone is saying that Obama’s picture is full of metaphors the other day they said the artist painted sperm on Obama’s face. I wonder what they said when Bush jr had his picture done….
LikeLike
This artist has also worked in China, apparently to cut costs, have a homosexual relationship and enjoy China as a “retreat.”
From NY Mag in 2012 entitled, “How to Make It in the Art World. Rule No. 6: Outsource to China”:
Producing work in China cuts costs, but not as much as it used to, Wiley says. These days in Beijing he employs anywhere from four to ten workers, depending on the urgency, plus a studio manager, the American artist Ain Cocke. The Beijing studio began as a lark: After visiting an artist friend there and liking what he saw, he and a couple of his New York staffers flew out, rented some space, and started painting, “sort of like a retreat,” he says. One thing led to another—“another” being a five-year relationship with a Chinese D.J.—and eventually the Beijing studio became the main production hub as well as his second home. He recently bought an apartment overlooking Chaoyang Park, complete with a live-in maid and two miniature greyhounds, Xiaohui, or “Little Gray,” and Celie, named after the character in The Color Purple.
http://nymag.com/arts/art/rules/kehinde-wiley-2012-4/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kehinde Wiley is the quintessential Ugly American Imperialist in China. But he whines incessantly about America’s slavery of 400+ years ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone on 4chan said there was a baphomet on the arm part of the chair. I tried blowing the picture up, but my computer is not that sophisticated. That would not surprise me a bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person