Danbury Hospital sent message about Sandy Hook 48 min. before police received first 911 call

Posted on February 18, 2018 by | 12 Comments

According to the Newtown police’s timeline of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School (SHES) on the morning of December 14, 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut:

  • 9:35:39 – First 911 call to Newtown Police Department is received.
  • 9:36:06 – Newtown Police Department dispatcher broadcasts that there is a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
  • 9:37:38 – Connecticut State Police are dispatched to Sandy Hook Elementary School for active shooter.
  • 9:38:50 – Connecticut State Police are informed that Sandy Hook Elementary School is in lockdown.
  • 9:39:00 – First Newtown police officer arrives behind Sandy Hook Elementary School on Crestwood Road.
  • 9:40:03 – Last gunshot is heard. This is believed to be the final suicide shot from the shooter in classroom 10.
  • 9:42:39 – Newtown officer calls out the license plate of the shooter’s car.
  • 9:44:47 – Newtown officers enter Sandy Hook Elementary School.
  • 9:46:23 – Connecticut State Police arrive at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
  • 9:46:48 – Connecticut State Police enter Sandy Hook Elementary School

Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT, is the nearest hospital to Newtown, just 12 miles down the road from Sandy Hook Elementary School.

On December 14, 2012, at 8:47 ammore than 48 minutes before police, at 9:35 am, received the first 911 call from SHES  — Danbury Hospital posted this message on Facebook:

We are here to care for any victims and their families in any way they need us. Our hearts and prayers are extended to anyone involved in this terrible tragedy. To date, three patients have been transported to Danbury Hospital from the scene.

Out of abundance of caution and not because of any direct threat Danbury Hospital is under lockdown. This allows us simply to focus on the important work at hand.

We will keep you apprised of any additional information as details are confirmed.

Below is a screenshot of Danbury Hospital’s Facebook page (source: Wolfgang Halbig):

Danbury Hospital message

Here’s a screenshot of Halbig’s email that he bcc’d FOTM yesterday (I redacted his email address):

Wolfgang Halbig email

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in conspiracy, crime, False flag, Sandy Hook massacre, United States and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

12 responses to “Danbury Hospital sent message about Sandy Hook 48 min. before police received first 911 call

  1. 50 Shades Of Pissed Off | February 18, 2018 at 5:43 am | Reply

    Wow that’s huge. Another smoking gun. To add to the other 10 million

    Liked by 1 person

  2. discerningeye | February 18, 2018 at 5:52 am | Reply

    Your reblog button is gone. Will post a link to this on CB. THANKS!

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Pingback: Sandy Hook: Danbury Hospital’s mysterious wrinkle in time. – Cinderella's Broom

  4. Jason West | February 18, 2018 at 6:53 am | Reply

    Sandy Hook, crazy crazy Sandy Hook.

    Like

  5. kommonsentsjane | February 18, 2018 at 7:08 am | Reply

    Yes, Google has removed the use of the blog button to limit distribution of information. Just another way to censor the information.

    Liked by 1 person

  6. kommonsentsjane | February 18, 2018 at 7:08 am | Reply

    Correction – REBLOG BUTTON.

    Like

  7. Gary Jones | February 18, 2018 at 9:05 am | Reply

    Typical of inside jobs like 9/11, Boston massacre, etc. Training exercise
    turns into actual terrorism and/or other attack. Great cover. Allows
    close control and preparation for the false flag attack.

    Like

  8. DCG | February 18, 2018 at 9:41 am | Reply

    Was this Facebook post & noted time not available years ago?

    Like

    • lophatt | February 18, 2018 at 9:46 am | Reply

      I don’t know about this particular one but there were a host of these. In fact, some computer whiz’s set about trying to understand how that can happen. Findings: It can’t.

      They handed out the script and some of the players jumped the gun.

      Like

  9. lophatt | February 18, 2018 at 9:45 am | Reply

    Great post, I’ll store it with all the others. Those who can’t see this as a hoax are willingly blind.

    Like

  10. BigTim | February 18, 2018 at 10:01 am | Reply

    Andrea McCarren tweet: No reason why this would not be EST. Why was she in CT? Yes, she is from Hartford area but wouldn’t her two kids still be in school back in MD? Too early for Xmas vac.

    Andrea McCarrenVerified account‏@AndreaMcCarren14 Dec 2012
    Horrified to be in CT now as this elementary school shooting unfolds in bucolic #Newtown. 3 shot, inc 2 kids and one adult. @wusa9

    0 replies5 retweets0 favorites

    Reply

    Retweet5Retweeted5

    FavoriteFavorited

    More

    •Embed Tweet

    • Retweets 5
    •Kelly PettyOmar MohammedBeatrice E. PetersonDeMetria Lynia

    8:38 AM – 14 Dec 2012

    Reply Reply All

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s