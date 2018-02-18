Danbury Hospital sent message about Sandy Hook 48 min. before police received first 911 call

According to the Newtown police’s timeline of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School (SHES) on the morning of December 14, 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut:
- 9:35:39 – First 911 call to Newtown Police Department is received.
- 9:36:06 – Newtown Police Department dispatcher broadcasts that there is a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
- 9:37:38 – Connecticut State Police are dispatched to Sandy Hook Elementary School for active shooter.
- 9:38:50 – Connecticut State Police are informed that Sandy Hook Elementary School is in lockdown.
- 9:39:00 – First Newtown police officer arrives behind Sandy Hook Elementary School on Crestwood Road.
- 9:40:03 – Last gunshot is heard. This is believed to be the final suicide shot from the shooter in classroom 10.
- 9:42:39 – Newtown officer calls out the license plate of the shooter’s car.
- 9:44:47 – Newtown officers enter Sandy Hook Elementary School.
- 9:46:23 – Connecticut State Police arrive at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
- 9:46:48 – Connecticut State Police enter Sandy Hook Elementary School
Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT, is the nearest hospital to Newtown, just 12 miles down the road from Sandy Hook Elementary School.
On December 14, 2012, at 8:47 am — more than 48 minutes before police, at 9:35 am, received the first 911 call from SHES — Danbury Hospital posted this message on Facebook:
We are here to care for any victims and their families in any way they need us. Our hearts and prayers are extended to anyone involved in this terrible tragedy. To date, three patients have been transported to Danbury Hospital from the scene.
Out of abundance of caution and not because of any direct threat Danbury Hospital is under lockdown. This allows us simply to focus on the important work at hand.
We will keep you apprised of any additional information as details are confirmed.
Below is a screenshot of Danbury Hospital’s Facebook page (source: Wolfgang Halbig):
Here’s a screenshot of Halbig’s email that he bcc’d FOTM yesterday (I redacted his email address):
Sandy Hook deception: Associated Press stories & photos predate the massacre
How we know a guide on counseling children about Sandy Hook predated the massacre
Guide on how to talk to children about Sandy Hook 4 days BEFORE massacre
Another Sandy Hook fundraiser that pre-dates the massacre
Sandy Hook RIP/donation webpages created BEFORE the massacre
Wow that’s huge. Another smoking gun. To add to the other 10 million
Your reblog button is gone. Will post a link to this on CB. THANKS!
That’s odd. The reblog is enabled:
Sandy Hook, crazy crazy Sandy Hook.
Yes, Google has removed the use of the blog button to limit distribution of information. Just another way to censor the information.
Correction – REBLOG BUTTON.
Typical of inside jobs like 9/11, Boston massacre, etc. Training exercise
turns into actual terrorism and/or other attack. Great cover. Allows
close control and preparation for the false flag attack.
Was this Facebook post & noted time not available years ago?
I don’t know about this particular one but there were a host of these. In fact, some computer whiz’s set about trying to understand how that can happen. Findings: It can’t.
They handed out the script and some of the players jumped the gun.
Great post, I’ll store it with all the others. Those who can’t see this as a hoax are willingly blind.
Andrea McCarren tweet: No reason why this would not be EST. Why was she in CT? Yes, she is from Hartford area but wouldn’t her two kids still be in school back in MD? Too early for Xmas vac.
Andrea McCarrenVerified account@AndreaMcCarren14 Dec 2012
Horrified to be in CT now as this elementary school shooting unfolds in bucolic #Newtown. 3 shot, inc 2 kids and one adult. @wusa9

8:38 AM – 14 Dec 2012
