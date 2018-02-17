Shoplifters thwart convenience store robber

This video has gone viral on Twitter.
Watch how two shoplifters overcome an armed hold-up of a convenience store.
Alas, this is not real.
It’s a production by Facebook Watch’s “Five Points Show“.
~Eowyn
VERY cool move though-would have been EASILY worth the $30.00 of stuff the shoplifters took….
Although this particular film clip may be staged . . . you can bet your bottom dollar it depicts actual events that go on in each and every city. Recently, when I was at Safeway, I reported shoplifting. I was told that they could not do anything about it per store policies. There have been so many people of color who have used “profiling” as an excuse, and they sued the store, that stores let them “go about their business.” He made the suggestion that I “say something to the perpetrator myself!” Now that sounds like a good way for me to be attacked . . . don’t you agree.
This makes me so angry I could spit. You and I, and every honest person pays higher prices to cover the shrink of inventory. I for one don’t like that deal!
Yes! That’s happening at my local store, too. Ridiculous that the stores won’t hire its own security; it seems that it would be a lot more cost-effective than the loss of product. Then again, the cost of fighting lawsuit after lawsuit adds a whole lot of $$$ on top of that, so…
Did this happen in the ’50s? I don’t remember it happening in the ’70s or ’80s.
