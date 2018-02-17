Radical Left’s murderous minds on full display after Florida Valentine’s Day school shooting

The Left like to flatter their narcissistic selves as tolerant and open-minded. But history shows them to be anything but that.

The 20th century is the bloodiest century in human history, thanks to the killing fields of Marxist-Leninist regimes like the USSR, the People’s Republic of China, and the short-lived Khmer Rouge reign in Cambodia. Altogether, the radical left exacted a doleful human toll of 85 to 100 million people who perished from misguided economic experiments and the deliberate abuse and murder by the state. [Source]

More recently, former FBI agent Larry Grathwohl revealed the murderous mind of the Weather Underground (WU) — a radical left group that originated in 1969 as a faction of the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

Obama’s Chicago pals, Bill Ayers and his wife Bernadine Dohrn, were founders of the Weather Underground, the goal of which was a violent overthrow of the U.S. government and the instauration of a “dictatorship of the proletariat.” WU instigated a series of terrorist bombings in the 1970s. Ayers and Dohrn were complicit in the conspiracy to bomb the office of California State Senator John Briggs. The two turned themselves in December 1980. Charges were dropped for Ayers; Dohrn received three years probation and a $15,000 fine. Both dispute their being labeled “terrorists” and remain unrepentant to this day.

Grathwohl went undercover and infiltrated the Weather Underground. In the video below, Grathwohl described how members of the Weather Underground calmly spoke of their plans to kill 25 million (their estimate) Americans who they expected would resist reeducation after the WU seized political power.

In the aftermath of the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the American Left once again reveal their murderous intentions:

(1) Israeli newspaper columnist Becky Griffin @dorothyofisrael made Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz a poster child for abortion. Griffin wrote in a tweet (LifeNews):

(2) A far-left group on Facebook, who call themselves Milkshakes Against the Republican Party (MARP), call on people to murder Republican lawmakers who support the NRA as revenge for the Florida school shooting. (InfoWars)



One of the posts, referring to the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) at a Congressional baseball practice game on June 14, 2017, says:

“Dear Crazed Shooters, The GOP has frequent baseball practice. You really wanna be remembered, that’s how you do it. Signed, Americans tired of our politicians bathing in the blood of the innocent for a few million dollars from the terrorist organization NRA.”

Another MARP Facebook post reads:

“You remember the shooting at the Republican baseball game? One of those should happen EVERY WEEK until those NRA-funded sons of bitches do something about this.”

Other Leftists on Twitter heaped vitriol on a dad, Andrew Pollack, who had lost his daughter in the Parkland school shooting simply because Pollack wore a “Trump 2020” t-shirt:

“He’s Pro-Trump which means he supports the guy who is responsible for the death of his child!” “I don’t feel sorry for him and fuck trump.” “Maybe should have thought twice before voting for #TerroristTrump”

H/t Big Lug

See also “Florida Valentine’s Day school shooting: anomalies and confessed shooter“.

~Eowyn

