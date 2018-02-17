Radical Left’s murderous minds on full display after Florida Valentine’s Day school shooting

The Left like to flatter their narcissistic selves as tolerant and open-minded. But history shows them to be anything but that.
The 20th century is the bloodiest century in human history, thanks to the killing fields of Marxist-Leninist regimes like the USSR, the People’s Republic of China, and the short-lived Khmer Rouge reign in Cambodia. Altogether, the radical left exacted a doleful human toll of 85 to 100 million people who perished from misguided economic experiments and the deliberate abuse and murder by the state. [Source]
More recently, former FBI agent Larry Grathwohl revealed the murderous mind of the Weather Underground (WU) — a radical left group that originated in 1969 as a faction of the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).
Obama’s Chicago pals, Bill Ayers and his wife Bernadine Dohrn, were founders of the Weather Underground, the goal of which was a violent overthrow of the U.S. government and the instauration of a “dictatorship of the proletariat.” WU instigated a series of terrorist bombings in the 1970s. Ayers and Dohrn were complicit in the conspiracy to bomb the office of California State Senator John Briggs. The two turned themselves in December 1980. Charges were dropped for Ayers; Dohrn received three years probation and a $15,000 fine. Both dispute their being labeled “terrorists” and remain unrepentant to this day.
Grathwohl went undercover and infiltrated the Weather Underground. In the video below, Grathwohl described how members of the Weather Underground calmly spoke of their plans to kill 25 million (their estimate) Americans who they expected would resist reeducation after the WU seized political power.
In the aftermath of the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the American Left once again reveal their murderous intentions:
(1) Israeli newspaper columnist Becky Griffin @dorothyofisrael made Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz a poster child for abortion. Griffin wrote in a tweet (LifeNews):
(2) A far-left group on Facebook, who call themselves Milkshakes Against the Republican Party (MARP), call on people to murder Republican lawmakers who support the NRA as revenge for the Florida school shooting. (InfoWars)
One of the posts, referring to the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) at a Congressional baseball practice game on June 14, 2017, says:
“Dear Crazed Shooters, The GOP has frequent baseball practice. You really wanna be remembered, that’s how you do it. Signed, Americans tired of our politicians bathing in the blood of the innocent for a few million dollars from the terrorist organization NRA.”
Another MARP Facebook post reads:
“You remember the shooting at the Republican baseball game? One of those should happen EVERY WEEK until those NRA-funded sons of bitches do something about this.”
Other Leftists on Twitter heaped vitriol on a dad, Andrew Pollack, who had lost his daughter in the Parkland school shooting simply because Pollack wore a “Trump 2020” t-shirt:
“He’s Pro-Trump which means he supports the guy who is responsible for the death of his child!”
“I don’t feel sorry for him and fuck trump.”
“Maybe should have thought twice before voting for #TerroristTrump”
H/t Big Lug
See also “Florida Valentine’s Day school shooting: anomalies and confessed shooter“.
~Eowyn
This reminds me of a comment I read last night over at zerohedge (it was for the article; New Zealand a doomsday preppers paradise). The person said, “Being a liberal is fun, when you’re 20. If you’re still a liberal at 50, it’s a sign of mental illness.” I truthfully, LOL’d.
LikeLiked by 2 people
solejahway . . . . that is an excellent post. I however would differ in one thing . . . if your thinking has not been straightened out by age 35, or 40 at the latest–you are beyond help. You are a full blown mental case.
LikeLiked by 2 people
QAnon referenced a section from the book, “Behold a Pale Horse: by William Cooper, in which the CIA would use drugs & hypnosis on Mental Patients to get them to shoot up schoolyards in a Plot to get America to beg to be Disarmed. I will provide a link to a free PDF copy of the book shortly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Similar in theory to operation northwoods, yes? Shooting up the schools, to get the people’s support.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Book referenced by #QAnon in which the CIA would scheme to get America to want to disarm themselves through Project Orion, which targeted Mentally Ill people who were drugged and hypnotized with the intention to get these mentally Ill people to shoot up schoolyards so public Outrage would result in America wanting to be disarmed.
Behold a Pale Horse — Milton William (Bill) Cooper, 1991
500 page PDF
http://www.whale.to/b/cooper.pdf
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Obama Administration schemed to get America Disarmed with a whole series of false flag shootings designed to make America outraged and demand an end to the 2nd amendment. The Media fanned the outrage. The Poster Child for a False Flag Event was Sandy Hook which the Left really played up. In light of the recent shooting in a Florida school, the Left’s Disarm America Narrative is back in full swing with full Mainstream media support. Therefore, it is timely to reveal the fraud for those still deceived by the Leftist controlled media.
Free Book: “Nobody Died at. Sandy Hook. It was a FEMA Drill to Promote Gun Control.” by Jim Fetzer and Mike Palecek. Editors.
426 page PDF
https://fellowshipofminds.files.wordpress.com/2015/12/nobodydiedatsandyhook.pdf
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s a reason why LE agencies and criminal justice majors are being offered time and or semesters to go to Israel and work/train w the IDF. This may not be popular to say on this site, however, we need to look at the Palestinians, for we are next.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve said it before and it bears repeating: 100% of the hatred in this country comes from THE LEFT.
Who does Hoodie Rebecca thinks she’s kidding? WHO but GOD is able to see the end from the beginning? WHO but GOD knows how anything will turn out? Although authorities have someone in custody—whether he did it or not, or whether he is just a patsy—he has been the victim of grief and loss in that his parents are deceased and his foster parents are deceased (if I heard the news correctly). That, of course, grants him no venue to vent his grievance via killing people, obviously.
But this is PRECISELY what the Left feels entitled to: You offend me, so I’ll go out and kill someone else, or, I will suborn violence to satisfy my own grievance, real or imagined. And this, as even someone affected with Down’s Syndrome can tell anyone, is IRRATIONAL to the point of insanity. But it is an insanity freely chosen, and, therefor, is EVIL.
I have heard the death toll from communism has been UNDER-reported. It may very well be that the real death toll could surpass 350 million. (China even admitted, a few years ago, that they discovered some heretofore hidden records, and they hiked the Mao death toll to “between 84 and 100 million, estimated.” I have even read the Mao death toll could be as high as 240 million. And this is for China alone.)
Now let us look at the death toll of abortion and contraception, another platform of communism and eugenicism, as practiced in the non-communist West. If we include the death toll from that abortifacient, The Pill (and I demand that we do), the ANNUAL death toll, worldwide could very well surpass ONE BILLION.
Does this make the communists any less guilty than the West? NO: Both sides have blood on their hands, and God Almighty shall not be mocked.
But back to the point here: This is the LUNACY and EVIL of the Left, and they revel in it. They prove they have not been raised with a knowledge of or respect for the Natural Law through reason, let alone Revelation. It is precisely this NIHILISTIC IMPULSE that prompted Vladimir Lenin to proclaim that “Jews make the best revolutionaries,” and it is this “joyful murder” proclaimed by Franz Fanon (one of Obama’s “heroes”) celebrated by Nietzsche with his “Will to Power” that move these SUBCRETINOUS GOONS to do the things that they do.
Now it is up to the rest of us to stand up to these monsters, because the confrontation is coming: The Great Tribulation spoken of in the New Testament is coming (unless one could argue it’s already here).
And we must look at all these gun massacres in the right context. If any one of these massacres qualifies as a “false flag event”—and I believe that most of them do—then we must look to that agency (singular or plural) or agents who facilitated them. This means, of course, that we are up against instigators and conspirators with an agenda and the money and means to pull it off. So this necessarily means that these agents provocateur are ready, willing and able to marshall and direct these insane minions!
This is what we are up against, and I certainly hope that at this time President Trump understands it. He’s been President for about 14 months now, and no major name arrests have been made—of the Clinton’s, the Podesta’s, et al. I would imagine Mr. Trump understands it is HIGH TIME for BOTH Mueller AND Sessions (and, by extension, Rod Rosenstein) TO GO. If Mr. Trump does not understand that the conflict is coming, no matter what he does, and that he needs to take DECISIVE ACTION NOW, then, regrettably, it is time for Mr. Trump to go: The populist movement is bigger than he is, and it can provide the man needed to do the job, even if it takes a civil war to find one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I fail to see how she links the child’s adoption with his growing up to be a killer. Every child will go through problems,pitfalls and misfortunes as he grows up. The one thing that remains consistent throughout his life,though,is that HE has the power to change his course,his circumstances and his future reality. If he is to fail,it’s nobody’s fault but his own. We may start out from a different beginning,but that mustn’t dictate where we end up in life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seventy years ago Richard Weaver wrote that the American deep state not only initiates and controls all domestic conflicts, but correspondingly, it must also control the media to control the narrative, and so it does. The radical Left is one example of the state’s controlled war on the American people, and while it could be wiped off the face of the planet tomorrow, it is a function and no enemy of the deep state today.
The deep state either executed or connived in the assassination of JFK and in 911. Building 7 literally proves the official propaganda is a lie, yet almost every mainstream conservative and liberal pundit to the man, the Republican Party, the Democratic Party, CNN, and Fox News all pathologize and ridicule anyone pointing out the lying propaganda orchestra hat 911 was a false flag.
So I don’t see how President Trump, no matter what his real beliefs may be, could possibly oppose this totality of evil called the swamp without being threatened with the unthinkable. It scared the daylights out of JFK, who was assassinated in part for alluding to the ruthlessly evil forces who own the state. Wilson was also deathly afraid of them, but as the scholar he was he could cleverly identify them right under their noses by an allusion to Cicero’s remark, namely about those whose name we may only mention in whispers under our breath.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Left is filled with people whose life’s are consumed by envy, greed, hatred, and self loathing. Their only aim in life is power. Such evil manifests itself by the fruit it produces. What have social warriors and justice provided but hate, envy, violence.
You saw the photos of tens of millions of dead sacrificed by the Left. The Left wishes and dreams for such slaughter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There was a time when openly conspiring to kill multiple people was grounds for arrest,prosecution and CONVICTION.Every day we see the results of not taking these killers-in-waiting seriously. Ironic,isn’t it,that these people who protest the motives of the NRA and politicians’ endorsements BY the NRA,choose WHAT method to voice their protests? GUNS!!! THEY are the VERY same lunatics they want to KEEP from having guns.
And the Left can’t understand why their Political Credibility is in the negatives??? They’d be absolutely HILARIOUS- if they weren’t so damned DANGEROUS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought #LoveTrumpsHate?
With hatred such as this, ain’t no way they are getting my guns. Molon Labe.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We are up against some serious evil folks, we can’t exist any longer being a silent majority, that’s what they’re banking on. We no longer live in a polite society. Guns, Schools, and Humans always existed, what didn’t exist is psychiatric medicine,,they’re not thinking straight, acting on impulse thoughts. We have to bark as loud as them, demand that every Teacher/Administrator be armed, that will eliminate the soft target. That’s common sense gun legislation, everyone on any Social Media Platform should start banging that out everywhere, we can call into talk shows, take out small Newspaper Ads, just to counter the Left’s bully pulpit banter. We are more level headed and intelligent, we have to act, this is the fight of our lives. Beg my pard ;-(
LikeLiked by 4 people
Regarding Steven’s reference to ” HIGH TIME for BOTH Mueller AND Sessions (and, by extension, Rod Rosenstein) TO GO”,why not bring Joe Arpaio in to replace Sessions-I doubt HE would hesitate to throw the cuffs on ANY or ALL the crooks that need,read that as NEED to be arrested. I’m SURE we have people available to us who won’t fear doing what needs to be done-IF that’s the cause of the delays.
I REALLY believe Trump has this all timed for certain events to happen in a specific order to get the most “bang for a buck”. As upsetting as it is to see Killary still walking free,I think there’s a reason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hoodie Rebecca is a brain dead libtard. Her opinions are nothing short of idiotic. A dung beetle has more common sense. When she opens her mouth, it’s hit and miss, most of the time, miss, but this time she might have a point, dang it! I’ll side with her on this one and say that there are times when abortion can spare a lot of pain and heartache: If she had been aborted, we would not need to listen to her drivel.
LikeLiked by 2 people