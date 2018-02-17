More Californians could ask state to take guns from dangerous individuals under a new bill

Posted on February 17, 2018 by | 11 Comments
phil ting

Bill author Phil Ting wearing his Planned Parenthood fighting gloves.

While I’m all for a solution to preventing whackos from gunning down people, I’m not a fan of a person being deprived of their due process.

From Sacramento Bee: Following a school shooting in Florida this week, a California legislator has reintroduced his proposal to expand the state’s gun violence restraining order system.

The law currently allows family members and law enforcement to petition a court when they believe someone is an “immediate and present danger” to themselves or others. If a judge agrees, that person must temporarily give up possession of their firearms and is banned from buying new ones, generally for 21 days.

Assembly Bill 2607 would add employers, coworkers, high school and college staff, and mental health workers to the list of individuals who can seek a restraining order.

Assemblyman Phil Ting, a San Francisco Democrat who is carrying the measure, said his bill could have helped teachers and administrators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a former student on Wednesday killed 17 people, despite warnings to law enforcement.

“It just tells people in a workplace environment, if they see something, if they feel something, they can do something about it,” he said. “They don’t have to be helpless.”

Ting previously pursued a similar expansion two years, following the San Bernardino terrorist shooting, where a county Department of Public Health employee and his wife killed 14 colleagues at a Christmas party. Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed the bill, deeming it “premature” just six months after the original law took effect.

In 2016, the first year of the system, California courts issued 86 gun violence restraining orders. The largest number came from Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties; six were issued in the Sacramento region.

DCG

11 responses to “More Californians could ask state to take guns from dangerous individuals under a new bill

  lophatt | February 17, 2018 at 10:39 am | Reply

    I’m surprised the women’s boxing supplier had those in his (?) size. Anyway, another Communist gun-grabber, (yawn!). My daughter owns a gun shop in California. I talk to them every once in a while about this. They just don’t seem to be concerned.

    My son-in-law gave me a list of recent gun legislation. I couldn’t believe it. He just shrugs. People should be aware that this is how it works. They get something in one place and all the other parasites pounce on it for “their” Zone of Zion.

    What works is for parasites to be terrified of their constituents. That’s a must for good government.

    Liked by 2 people

    Auntie Lulu | February 17, 2018 at 11:33 am | Reply

      lophatt . . . . Congratulations for being the voice of reason! I am so in agreement with your thought . . . “What works is for parasites to be terrified of their constituents. That’s a must for good government.”

      Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Phil Ting has raised his ugly head, and proposed draconian measures. The folks in California are just too stupid to vote him out of office!

      I do hope that your daughter and son-in-law are able to stand pat on the basic God given right for individuals to be able to protect themselves! Tell them, I am on their side.

      Liked by 3 people

  Comrade Obama | February 17, 2018 at 10:41 am | Reply

    If they can eliminate a constitutional right this easily what else follows? Social justice folks are just totalitarians screaming to get out. They are filled with rage and hatred and the lust for power.

    Liked by 3 people

  Anonymous | February 17, 2018 at 11:07 am | Reply

    Good luck getting them back after 21 days… probably just a check for their “equivalent value” or something.

    Liked by 2 people

    Auntie Lulu | February 17, 2018 at 11:34 am | Reply

      Anonymous . . . I suspect you are correct. The truly bad thing is . . . once these goons know who has guns–they will always be chomping at the bit to show up to confiscate the gun once again, if it were to be returned to the rightful owner.

      Liked by 2 people

  lophatt | February 17, 2018 at 11:14 am | Reply

    Be the first in your neighborhood to be a “Block Warden”. Rat on your friends and neighbors, after all, a “good citizen” is an “obedient” citizen, right Comrade?

    Liked by 2 people

    Auntie Lulu | February 17, 2018 at 11:36 am | Reply

      lophatt . . . As disheartening as that idea is . . . I am more than sure that if given the opportunity, there would be plenty of “Comrades” who would do exactly this. More’s the pity for the rest of society.

      Liked by 2 people

  Dr. Eowyn | February 17, 2018 at 11:39 am | Reply

    Schools punish boys for chewing a pop tart into the shape of a gun, making a gun sign with their fingers, or playing with a toy-gun in their home, and police even arrested a dad for a drawing of him holding a gun. But every alarm bell had been rung about Nikolas Cruz, including a notification to the FBI, but no one did anything.

    Liked by 2 people

