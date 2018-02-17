More Californians could ask state to take guns from dangerous individuals under a new bill

While I’m all for a solution to preventing whackos from gunning down people, I’m not a fan of a person being deprived of their due process.
From Sacramento Bee: Following a school shooting in Florida this week, a California legislator has reintroduced his proposal to expand the state’s gun violence restraining order system.
The law currently allows family members and law enforcement to petition a court when they believe someone is an “immediate and present danger” to themselves or others. If a judge agrees, that person must temporarily give up possession of their firearms and is banned from buying new ones, generally for 21 days.
Assembly Bill 2607 would add employers, coworkers, high school and college staff, and mental health workers to the list of individuals who can seek a restraining order.
Assemblyman Phil Ting, a San Francisco Democrat who is carrying the measure, said his bill could have helped teachers and administrators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a former student on Wednesday killed 17 people, despite warnings to law enforcement.
“It just tells people in a workplace environment, if they see something, if they feel something, they can do something about it,” he said. “They don’t have to be helpless.”
Ting previously pursued a similar expansion two years, following the San Bernardino terrorist shooting, where a county Department of Public Health employee and his wife killed 14 colleagues at a Christmas party. Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed the bill, deeming it “premature” just six months after the original law took effect.
In 2016, the first year of the system, California courts issued 86 gun violence restraining orders. The largest number came from Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties; six were issued in the Sacramento region.
DCG
I’m surprised the women’s boxing supplier had those in his (?) size. Anyway, another Communist gun-grabber, (yawn!). My daughter owns a gun shop in California. I talk to them every once in a while about this. They just don’t seem to be concerned.
My son-in-law gave me a list of recent gun legislation. I couldn’t believe it. He just shrugs. People should be aware that this is how it works. They get something in one place and all the other parasites pounce on it for “their” Zone of Zion.
What works is for parasites to be terrified of their constituents. That’s a must for good government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
lophatt . . . . Congratulations for being the voice of reason! I am so in agreement with your thought . . . “What works is for parasites to be terrified of their constituents. That’s a must for good government.”
Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Phil Ting has raised his ugly head, and proposed draconian measures. The folks in California are just too stupid to vote him out of office!
I do hope that your daughter and son-in-law are able to stand pat on the basic God given right for individuals to be able to protect themselves! Tell them, I am on their side.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If they can eliminate a constitutional right this easily what else follows? Social justice folks are just totalitarians screaming to get out. They are filled with rage and hatred and the lust for power.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, someone else wrote that (I can’t remember who), “inside every liberal is a tyrant screaming to get out”. It’s true and a good line.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comrade Obama . . . . Congratulations! You are right on the money!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good luck getting them back after 21 days… probably just a check for their “equivalent value” or something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anonymous . . . I suspect you are correct. The truly bad thing is . . . once these goons know who has guns–they will always be chomping at the bit to show up to confiscate the gun once again, if it were to be returned to the rightful owner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Be the first in your neighborhood to be a “Block Warden”. Rat on your friends and neighbors, after all, a “good citizen” is an “obedient” citizen, right Comrade?
LikeLiked by 2 people
lophatt . . . As disheartening as that idea is . . . I am more than sure that if given the opportunity, there would be plenty of “Comrades” who would do exactly this. More’s the pity for the rest of society.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schools punish boys for chewing a pop tart into the shape of a gun, making a gun sign with their fingers, or playing with a toy-gun in their home, and police even arrested a dad for a drawing of him holding a gun. But every alarm bell had been rung about Nikolas Cruz, including a notification to the FBI, but no one did anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which only proves the point that none of this has anything to do with their stated intent.
LikeLiked by 2 people