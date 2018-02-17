Animal Funnies!

Posted on February 17, 2018

Those who have pets know that our companion creatures are individuals, each with their own distinct personalities.

A cat in Istanbul, Turkey, calmly squats right in front of a busy escalator outside a subway station in Taksim Square, forcing humans to gingerly step aside from Her Royal Felineness.

A dachshund named Crusoe figured out how he can get his dinner BEFORE the scheduled 5 p.m. — by moving the wall clock’s hour hand to 5!

~Eowyn

One response to “Animal Funnies!

  1. Maryaha | February 17, 2018 at 7:58 am | Reply

    We love Crusoe the dachshund! Here’s one of our favorites.😁

    Liked by 1 person

