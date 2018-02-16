Useless: School safety bill passes in Washington senate amid day of shooting

There are several general ideas in this bill yet not one SPECIFIC solution. Sounds like another “feel good” bill for the politicians to tout in their re-election campaigns.
Also, the senate says law enforcement should be responsible for protecting and informing students about emergencies. Guess the members missed rulings which state police have no specific legal duty to provide protection to individuals.
From MyNorthwest.com: With all eyes on a school shooting in Florida and in the wake of a separate threat at a school in Everett on Wednesday, lawmakers in Olympia passed a school safety bill to address such tragedies.
“I’m pleased to see my colleagues unanimously support this common-sense bill to better protect all of our students,” said Senator Mike Padden. “Many times schools have to call law enforcement for information about emergencies when it should be the other way around.”
Senate Bill 6410 requires first responders to warn public and private schools in the region about incidents that would warrant a lockdown. It also creates two school safety centers — one in Eastern Washington and another in Western Washington. These centers will assist schools with resources for behavioral health, threat assessment, and suicide prevention. It also allows private institutions to contract with the public school safety centers.
“This bill would help increase safety in all schools, public and private, and it takes a proactive approach by requiring law enforcement to notify schools in these sometimes critical situations,” Padden said.
Padden, a Republican from Spokane Valley, is from the same community where yet another tragic school shooting took place in September — one boy was killed and three girls were wounded. The alleged shooter, 16-year-old Caleb Sharpe, is expected in court in May.
Padden’s bill is now in the House where it will be up for further consideration this session.
DCG
I have to laugh at those folks up North in Washington State. I hope they feel that they have accomplished something great, even if it is just aimed at making them feel good.
The nuts and bolts of the whole matter is . . . if killers did not use guns, they could use bows & arrows, hammers, machetes ,box cutters; they could even poison the cafeteria food. If someone is determined, there are a bazillion ways to slaughter innocent people.
I would say in this particular instance . . . it is truly a cryin’ shame that the FBI disregarded the reports they received regarding Cruz (that is if this whole thing is a factual event and not a hoax.) But then, they were far too busy screwing around, and throwing stumbling blocks in the way of our President . . . to be able to attend to their real job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True, true and true!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why don’t we just arm and train school faculty? Military schools have weapons on campus, and usually former military on staff. One has yet to have been shot up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Common sense isn’t a trait of many.
Our local school district has their own police department. I see armed guys at the high school by my house everyday.
LikeLike
Until schools stop being “Gun Free Zones” wanna-be idiots will know exactly where to go on their rampages. “Gun Free Zone” = We welcome you to come shoot fish in a barrel. All willing responsible adults should be encouraged to train and carry concealed, and signs posted outside every school in this country, reading, “This School is NOT a Gun Free Zone. Staff is Armed and Ready to Shoot to Kill to defend Life, Liberty and Property.” Do it, and school shootings will go down 99.9%! And allow concealed carry in colleges across the nation too. Responsible college students, willing to carry, should be allowed to do so. Gun control laws and regulations are unconstitutional anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person