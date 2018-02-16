Florida Valentine’s Day school shooting: anomalies and confessed shooter

On the afternoon of February 14, 2018, Valentine’s Day, America was subjected to another mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, metropolitan Miami, Florida.
We are told that 17 people were killed and 15 more were taken to hospitals. The alleged perpetrator, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student of the high school, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with seventeen counts of premeditated murder. He confessed to the shooting, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. (Wikipedia)
Anomalies
Almost immediately, the Alternative Media took note of certain anomalies — things that don’t fit:
(1) As with past false-flag incidents, the Valentine’s Day shooting coincided with a shooter drill. Independent investigative journalist Laura Loomer tweeted that 15-year-old student Will Gilroy said students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were told there would be an active shooter drill at their school this week. “He said that’s why students thought they were participating in a drill when they were evacuating.”
(2) As with past false-flag shootings, there are eye-witness reports of more than one shooter.
Alexa Miednik believes there was another shooter. She said she was walking with accused suspect Nikolas Cruz after she had heard shots being fired, and told Cruz she was glad “it wasn’t him” who was doing the shooting.
This female student also said there was more than one shooter:
(3) As in the case of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, there were also predated news reports (February 12 & 13) of the Florida Valentine’s Day school shooting of February 14 (source: James Fetzer):
Who is Nikolas Cruz?
This is what we know about the Nikolas Cruz, who has confessed to the school shooting:
(1) The FBI had been warned about Nikolas Cruz:
On September 24, 2017, a person who identified himself as Nikolas Cruz wrote a comment on a video of YouTuber Ben Bennight:
“I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”
Bennight, 36, who is a Mississippi bail bondsman, immediately alerted the FBI and emailed the bureau’s Mississippi field office a screenshot of Cruz’s comment. Bennight also flagged the comment to YouTube, which removed it from the video.
Bennight said FBI agents responded “immediately”: “They came to my office the next morning and asked me if I knew anything about the person. I didn’t. They took a copy of the screenshot and that was the last I heard from them.”
On the day of the shooting after Cruz had been taken into custody, FBI agents visited Bennight and pressed for more information about Nikolas Cruz. Bennight said he didn’t know who Cruz was, and the agents left.
At a press conference the next morning, the FBI confirmed that it had received and looked into a tip about the “professional school shooter” comment on Bennight’s YouTube channel, but could not uncover any details from the account. Special agent Robert Lasky told reporters: “No other information was included in the comment, which would indicate a time, location, or true identity of the person who made the comment. The FBI conducted database reviews, checks, but was unable to further identify the person who made the comment.” (BuzzFeed)
(2) Nikolas Cruz has given every sign of being psychologically disturbed (BuzzFeed):
- Cruz was expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year for disciplinary reasons.
- Classmates, relatives, and neighbors describe Cruz as a troubled “loner” who often talked about guns and flaunted his obsession with weapons on his social media accounts.
- Math teacher Jim Gard told the Miami Herald that Cruz had previously been identified as a potential threat to other students.
(3) Nikolas Cruz is NOT associated with a white nationalist militia:
The day after the shooting, the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) claimed that they were told by Jordan Jereb, the leader for the white supremacist paramilitary group Republic of Florida (ROF) that Nikolas Cruz had participated in one or more training drills with his group.
However, Leon County law enforcement told the Tallahassee Democrat that they could not find information linking Cruz to the Republic of Florida Militia. Members of the 4chan AltRight discussion forum then admitted that all of the claims were false and were part of an elaborate attempt to troll a network news reporter and other media outlets.
(4) On the contrary, what evidence we have points to Nikolas Cruz being a radical leftist and a registered Democrat.
He is photographed in a red, hammer-and-sickle t-shirt with images of Stalin, Castro, Lenin, and Mao:
He posted to Instagram pics of himself in ISIS-like garb (InfoWars):
A “Nicolas Cruz”, age 20, address (803 W Oakland Park BLVD , Oakland Park 33311 FL 33311), phone (754-368-1309), is registered to vote in Broward County, precinct D005, as a Democrat (Florida Database):
H/t James Fetzer, Tony Mead, TrailDust, Bongiornoc, GiGi, MCA, Big Lug, Peace Frog.
~Eowyn
I reblogged from Laurel’s blog (50shadesofpissedoff) about this incident. It was an excellent post – I listened to the student who phoned Alex Jones and the interview with him. It was explosive to say the least. Your post, adds more mortar so to speak to the edifice named FALSE FLAG – as Jones points out, the elite, the left, and the Deep State, have doubled down on their efforts to cancel the 2nd amendment, to discredit Trump’s admin, and dispose of this prez.
By the way, Eowyn, were you named after Lord of the Rings character or are you of Welsh heritage . 🙂
I’m not Welsh. 🙂
I have no doubt its another hoax. As I always say, they doesn’t mean they didn’t shoot anybody. Maybe they did, just as easily maybe they didn’t.
We have the drill (dead giveaway)
We have an “evacuation” under fire (very stupid)
We have the video (see top, above) of people milling around behind the cop cars, in the line of fire, while the cops crouch behind the car doors. WTF?
We have the testimony. Obviously the alleged shooter is not going to be walking in the hall talking to the girl.
We have the “troubled youth” meme. (stand by for more Maoist mental health).
We have the AR-15 meme. “Limitless magazines”? What does that mean?
We have the pre-dated announcements (now standard for some reason)
There is already much more without belaboring the point. What these things prove is that they can control the media and lock down real information. I wonder if anyone has tried looking into wounded and killed yet?
It’d be interesting if someone could compile the iPhone videos/recordings done by students of the gun shots to determine shooting location(s) and timeline. Yet I’m sure that, just like Las Vegas and other shootings, we will never know all the details.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We won’t unless we find them. I’ll bet they confiscated any phone they could find.
I notice that some are starting to wise up and either hide their phones or upload their stuff to websites before they can be captured.
There was a lot of that in the Vegas one. Most of it is impossible to reconcile with their tale.
They were announcing Cruz almost as it happens, complete with background, etc.. How is that possible? It’s a rhetorical question. The answer, of course, is it isn’t.
Ok, thanks for the information, it wouldn’t be strange to dismiss the option.
But, I have to say that the screenshot can be manipulated ( is not by fellowshipoftheminds.com ), in the sense that there are toys (free) in the browsers to modify the scripts and sources of information is known as (Network Worm.)
What is clear is that it was linked to communist movements. And, that did not belong to supremacists movements (as they have said in the press of Soros), because this has been confirmed by the local authorities and the police.
There are other aspects to assess as if family names have influenced a hatred against a Valentine’s Day. and the messages of ¨ Alla_h Akba_r ¨ on social networks.
What is striking that a center with CCTV (or the police itself with portable cameras in these cases) have NOT left the images of his arrest. ( PRE- )
There are possibly messages in police code, for these tragic events, where it is said quickly that it is not a terrorist act; Without waiting for the investigation, this makes you think it’s a false flag action.
It’s a drill. Even so, there are cameras EVERYWHERE. Every one of these “events” are missing video. They may, or may not, release short segments. It’s the first thing they do. They sweep the area and confiscate the evidence.
Why would they do that? Of course if it was “naturally occurring”, they wouldn’t. I feel like a broken record. They just keep giving us “the finger” and laughing in our faces.
All of these police units have cameras and I imagine the individual cops do too. All of the corridors and class rooms have cameras. Any businesses in the area, as well as personal recorders have footage.
These drills have objectives. They grade themselves. A major objective is how well they control the narrative and respond to useless eaters. What these things certainly prove is that they are not the slightest bit afraid of us. That’s not good. In fact it’s very bad.
Someone needs to file a FOIA request of the municipality where the calls would be going to. Why leave the bodies lying on the school hallways and classrooms for two days? That is creepy.
That last photo looks very familiar. Is that really him?
This just in! Add this to the list of things we’ve seen in past school shootings. The school is being torn down.😎
http://amp.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/broward/article200564969.html?__twitter_impression=true
