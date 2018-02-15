US schools to pick up on the UK trend to ban the term “best friends?”

From Daily Mail: Schools around the world are banning the term ‘best friends,’ stopping children from naming their favorite buddy in a bid to ensure classmates don’t feel left out. A New York psychologist says the trend that started in London is now spreading across the US.
‘The idea of banning the phrase “best friends” is a very intriguing social experiment,’ clinical psychologist Dr. Barbara Greenberg tells CBS in New York.
‘Let’s face it, you can’t ban somebody from having a close relationship, and you can’t really ban somebody from having a best friend but what the schools are trying to do is foster the idea of kids having more than a single friend,’ Greenberg says.
The movement, which is believed to have started in Prince George‘s school in South London, isn’t intended to discourage intimate friendships, but rather encourage more inclusivity, Greenberg says.
The idea is to increase the number of interactions a student may have with different members of his or her peer group.
It’s now garnered support from educators in America, Greenberg says, who is licensed to practice psychology in both Connecticut and New York, and personally believes the rationale behind the notion is strong.
‘I see kids come in all week long who are feeling dreadful because they are excluded and because they are either nobody’s best friend or their best friend has moved on,’ Greenberg says.
Jay Jacobs, who operates Timber Lake Camp in New York, stresses the downside of not fostering multiple relationships at a young age, for exactly that reason. ‘I think that there are pitfalls in just having one friend,’ Jacobs says. ‘Remember as you grow up, interests change, children go in different directions.’
Jacobs adds that counselors at Timber Lake, which alternates in location between Glen Cove in Winter and Shandake in Summer, have made it a point to promote a more inclusive environment for years.
His philosophy is that children will be better set up for success later in life if they get used to having a wider friend group at a young age. ‘You can’t be on the soccer field and just be dealing with one child, they’re going to be interacting with a team,’ Jacobs says.
‘It’s about promoting kindness, looking to children to be kind to one another and to be aware of what it looks like when you’re not.’
Totalitarianism anyone?
Definition: A political (or cultural) system in which government intrudes into and controls every nook and cranny of people’s lives.
Big Brother is watching.
“Clinical psychologist Dr. Barbara Greenberg…is licensed to practice psychology in both Connecticut and New York,” and sees kids coming in all week long, etc, etc. This must be noteworthy news from CBS, right? Or is it a trivial point about teens often feeling excluded that becomes free advertising to promote this (I’m guessing) $250-an-hour yenta. Talk about collusive networking…
Dear Lord deliver us from the PC crowd of stupid moronic idiots who think they know whats best for everyone else. Had half of this garbage happened when I was in school we as students would have walked out time and time again we found out we had a voice and we used it when the school system we though was over Bering to students. In the 4 yrs of high school we demonstrated at least 10 different times and got what some things changed.
This new idea is trash. I have had a best friend as a kid till we both went our separate ways after grade school. I have a best friend for more than 30 years. A best friend is someone you can confide in, you know each other’s secrets, someone you deeply trust. Our kids grew up together. I would never confide in a team or a group. Ups and downs are a part of life that we learn from. Learning to trust someone is a valuable lesson. I have other close friends but don’t reach out to them as I do my best friend who lives a state away but always are best friends by phone or visits. This is just a another teaching of alienation of human emotion.
Total morons. you can’t legislate feelings. Kids know this without being told. This is about as stupid a deal as all things liberal! IDIOTS!
I think this is just an experiment to see how easily totalitarian laws are implemented and which groups make any kind of fuss, if at all. The Christians of the US were neutered long ago. I swear, most of us have lived in the sheep’s pin quite happily, only venturing out for wars, which we should be speaking against. “Because Muslims are not redeemable.” Just like every other poor nation we’ve invaded for usually false-flag related reasons.
I know certainly that no one in my family would do anything about it but shrug and go “we gots to love”, which means do nothing when convenient.
Problem is, it really is already too late. And pretty darn soon the NWO forces are going to have us totally entrapped. Lord Jesus come soon. You always were the only way out.
The best friend I have is my relationship with Jesus Christ. Yes, I have other human friends as well, but none serve me better than the Creator Himself. His guidance in my life and His availability are truly remarkable. All I need to do is to believe; that is, to trust and obey His Word and it all became possible.
