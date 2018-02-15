A Second Shooter in Florida High School?

We’ve seen this before
Spicious reporting in Florida
Second Shooter Eyewitness Testimony CENSORED
The Alex Jones Channel – Feb 15, 2018
Eyewitness Alexa Miednik, who believes there was a second shooter, said she was WALKING with accused suspect Nikolas Cruz after she heard shots being fired – and told Cruz she was glad “it wasn’t him” who was doing the shooting at the school in Florida.
Somebody needs to place extra protection on this girl. The people who mentioned other shooters in Las Vegas had a tendency to die. We don’t want that to happen to her.
I don’t know what to make of these teenagers’ stories. Last night one on Fox News said she saw “blood, gun powder and bodies” all over the floor after the shootings. She also smelled all the “gun powder” from an AR15.
Seems to me if they haven’t been around firaearms they will make up what they feel happened.
If her story is true, you can be sure it won’t reach the light of day in the SRM.
If her story Is true it wouldn’t be a “second shooter” it would mean Cruz is not the shooter. She says he was walking (unarmed) when she talked to him and she immediately heard shots from somewhere.
It really is a crying shame that we can’t believe a thing they say, but I’m afraid that’s the truth. I have no way to verify her story either. She doesn’t seem very bright but she doesn’t come off like a liar either.
They said that he was no longer at the school. They also said he was still enrolled with the district. I’m not sure what that means.
They are also trying to spin this that he was involved with a “white supremacist” group. Of course! The Hispanic, Cruz, is a “white supremacist”. Anyway, like the Vegas operation, they are creating tons of spin here.
