Was crash of Russian flight 6W703 another Arkancide?

On 11 February 2018, a Russian commercial plane, Saratov Airlines flight 6W703, crashed shortly after take off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, killing all 71 people (65 passengers, 6 crew) on board.

Witnesses said the plane, an Antonov An-148 aircraft, was in flames as it fell from the sky. Russia’s gazeta.ru website cited unnamed investigators as saying the pilot had reported a technical malfunction and asked for clearance for an emergency landing at the nearby Zhukovsky International airport. Other reports said one of the plane’s engines may have exploded before the crash. The flight-tracking site Flightradar24 tweeted that the 7-year-old passenger jet had gone into a steep descent five minutes after take-off, after which it vanished from radars. (The Guardian)

The Guardian maintains that plane crashes are common in Russia, where airlines often operate ageing aircraft in testing conditions. Some recent examples:

In November 2017, a light aircraft crashed in November 2017 in Russia’s far east, killing six people on board.

In December 2016, a military plane carrying Russia’s Red Army Choir crashed after taking off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, killing all 92 people on board. The choir had been due to give a concert to Russian troops in Syria. Pilot error was blamed for the crash.

In March 2016, all 62 passengers died when a FlyDubai jet crashed in bad weather during an aborted landing at Rostov-on-Don airport.

Sergei Poletykin, head of Moscow Region Directorate of Russia’s Emergency Ministry, said two flight data recorders had been found at the Antonov An-148 plane crash site.

Almost immediately, the Alternative Media became rife with assertions (see below) that the crash of Flight 6W703 was another Arkancide.

(1) From Q Anon on the day of the plane crash:

(2) On the day of plane crash, Jerome Corsi said on InfoWars‘ Alex Jones Show:

“It turns out, on the plane crash there were several executives of Rosatom…. One of the top ones was a gentleman named Ivanov, who ended up being the CFO of Rosatom…. The suspicions are that it may have been a U.S. intelligence agency CIA hit, to kill these Rosatom executives to prevent them from testifying or being available to give testimony…on the whole Uranium One scandal, which I’m predicting will be the end of Robert Mueller’s career.”

(3) Chatter on the net:

It is claimed that the crash of Flight 6W703 is suspicious because the following individuals were passengers:

Oleg Deripaska , a “Russian billionaire” who is “tied to” Senator Mark Warner (D-VA). Vyacheslav Ivano or Ivanov Vyacheslav , the CFO of Rosatom Overseas. Rosatom (Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation) is a state-owned uranium monopoly that in 2013 purchased Uranium One, the Canadian uranium-mining company that is presently under investigation by the House Intelligence Committee for its acquisition of 20% of U.S. uranium, which was approved in 2010 by Hillary Clinton’s State Department, after making a $23.5 million donation to the Clinton Foundation. See “ Sealed indictment unsealed! Uranium One business executive Mark Lambert indicted on 11 counts “. Sergei Millian, aka Sergey Panchenko , a Russian businessman who is said to be former MI6 spook Christopher Steele’s source for the bogus “Russian dossier” on Donald Trump, paid for by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign. The Obama Administration relied wholly on Steele’s unverified dossier to illicitly obtain FISA warrants to conduct surveillance on two members of Trump’s campaign team (volunteer advisors Carter Page and George Papadopoulos) and, by extension, everyone on Page’s and Papadopoulos’ contact lists . (See “ FISA memo in text format. Lock them up! “)

If true, then the reach of the Clintons is long indeed.

EMERCOM of Russia is the website of the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters.

On February 12, 2018, a day after the crash of Flight 6W703, EMERCOM published the flight list of passengers and crew:

Passengers and their Dates of Birth (day, month, year) Tamerlan Turibekovich Aknazarov 30.11.1985 Ilya Yuryevich Aleksandrov 17.11.1965 Kriskentiya Nikolayevna Alekseyeva 01.10.1992 Viktor Sergeyevich Anokhin 15.01.1950 Zoya Mikhailovna Anokhina 19.08.1950 Yekaterina Mikhailovna Boikova 18.11.1995 Lilia Ilgizovna Bulatova 30.07.1984 Yelena Vasilyevna Davydova 25.04.1986 Yulia Nikolayevna Dmitriyenko 07.09.1988 Viktor Ivanovich Dolbin 05.09.1953 Margarita Yakovlevna Dragina 31.01.1948 Namit Inoyat Ogly Gakhramanov 05.05.1971 Alfia Akzamovna Gauss 31.01.1946 Aleksei Yevgenyevich Grachev 10.09.1965 Irina Petrovna Grishova 21.09.1961 Igor Viktorovich Gromov 26.03.1962 Vyacheslav Anatolyevich Ivanov 22.06.1986 Yevgeny Viktorovich Ilyinov 26.05.1986 Marika Aleksandrovna Kalashnik 09.02.1965 Boris Aleksandrovich Karmaleyev 26.12.1938 Anatoly Timofeyevich Karpukhin 01.09.1949 Tatyana Vasilyevna Karpukhina 03.07.1950 Olga Anatolyevna Khokhlova 21.03.1983 Yekaterina Alekseyevna Kiselyova 22.08.1986 Ulrich Klaeui 11.02.1985 Anatoly Vasilyevich Kolodyazhny 19.06.1966 Yevgeny Nikolayevich Korotkov 20.03.1978 Lyudmila Sergeyevna Kovchuga 02.06.1964 Antonina Ivanovna Kozupitsa 10.04.1962 Nadezhda Krasova 24.12.2012 Oksana Andreyevna Krasova 10.01.1986 Oleg Nikolayevich Kurepov 04.04.1968 lga Anatolyevna Leonova 11.11.1982 Yevgeny Anatolyevich Livanov 13.09.1979 Yevgeny Yevgenyevich Livanov 10.03.2005 vetlana Yevgenyevna Machneva 19.03.1978 Natalya Nikolayevna Meshcheryakova 04.05.1979 Kristina Momzikova 22.06.1994 Maksim Andreyevich Nazarov 22.03.1985 Yekaterina Pavlovna Nasyrova 13.05.1986 Galina Mikhailovna Nikitenkova 23.08.1986 Aleksei Anatolyevich Nikitchenko 31.07.1988 Lyubov Fominichna Nikolayenko 10.07.1941 Alexander Vladimirovich Normantovich 12.09.1981 Vladimir Andreyevich Normantovich 17.01.1958 Sergei Panchenko 28.03.1973 Ilya Sergeyevich Poletayev 27.07.2000 Inna Yevgenyevna Radchuk 18.02.1975 Vladimir Remarchuk 25.03.1990 Alexander Sergeshko 03.11.1987 Varsik Serezhayevna Sevoyan 23.06.1970 Tatyana Valeryevna Sinitsyna 15.08.1966 Ulyana Andreyevna Son 10.05.1990 Ilya Gennadyevich Stavsky 11.02.1985 Vyacheslav Mikhailovich Tolkachev 20.10.1961 Ivan Vladimirovich Tolkachev 23.05.1983 Lyubov Aleksandrovna Tolkacheva 28.11.1960 Darya Andreyevna Tolmasova 29.05.1995 Olga Vladimirovna Tsigichko 16.04.1976 Firgat Rinatovich Tulkabayev 28.09.1993 Marina Vladimirovna Urazayeva 11.09.1977 Vladimir Pavlovich Usachev 25.10.1970 Maria Vladimirovna Vedyakina 09.04.1973 lya Vladimirovich Vediborenko 22.11.1984 Yuri Rifovich Yamayev 25.11.1974 Crew and D.O.B. Valery Ivanovich Gubanov 23.02.1966 Sergei Arsenovich Gambaryan 14.05.1973 iktoria Olegovna Koval 12.11.1996 Andrei Arkadyevich Revyakin 28.08.1968 Oleg Vladimirovich Sergeyev 13.07.1962 Anastasia Vladimirovna Slavinskaya 31.08.1989 As you can see for yourself, according to the flight list:

(1) There is no Oleg Deripaska, the Russian billionaire said to be a passenger on Flight 6W703.

(2) There is an Vyacheslav Anatolyevich Ivanov, whose date of birth was June 22, 1986, which would make him 31 years old — very young to be the CFO of a state-owned corporation, Rosatom.

According to the LinkedIn profile of Vyacheslav Ivanov, who claims to have been the CFO of Rosatom from June 2013 until May 2017 (he is now self-employed), he began his B.Sc. education at Moscow Institute of Radioelectronics in 1987. But the Vyacheslav Ivanov who died in the plane crash was born in 1986, which means it was not Rosatom CFO Vyacheslav Ivanov who perished in the plane crash.

On February 12, 2018, a day after the plane crash, Ivanov posted two selfies on his Facebook page:

(3) There is no Sergei Millian, but there is a Sergei Panchenko on Flight 6W703’s passenger list, whose date of birth was March 28, 1973, which would make him 44 years old.

According to Buzzfeed however, there is no evidence that Russian businessman Sergei Millian has another name, Sergey (or Sergei) Panchenko. Buzzfeed maintains that Millian and Panchenko are two different people.

There is a Sergei Panchenko on LinkedIn (no picture), who’s the head of engineering Russian section, Nord Stream.

The LinkedIn profile of Sergei Millian (see pic below) says he’s the vice president of World Chinese Merchants Union Association in Beijing, China.

