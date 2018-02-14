New York fashion show features a 10-year-old boy who promotes “kinderdrag”

First feminism, Satanism and the #MeToo movement inspired voodoo at a New York fashion show. Now a fashion house is using a very young and “unapologetic” gay child to promote “kinderdrag.”

The kinderdrag model Desmond Napoles is from New York City. I told you about this boy in July 2015 when his mom allowed him to walk in the New York City Pride March. From my blog post:

“There was plenty to marvel at during the New York City Pride March on Sunday, but one precocious 8-year-old boy stood out from the crowd: Desmond Napoles, of Brooklyn, who joyously strutted and vogued his way down Fifth Avenue in a rainbow tutu and gold sequined cap. And when critics reared their heads on social media Monday, suggesting his participation was inappropriate, mom Wendylou Napoles shut them down with grace and pride.

“If you are offended, don’t look,” Napoles wrote, in part, in a lengthy post on the Facebook page of LGBT website NewNowNext.

“He is old enough and smart enough to know he would be marching in the Pride parade in front of thousands of people and did it willingly,” she wrote.

Napoles tells Yahoo Parenting that she and her husband Andrew have been taking Desmond to watch the Pride March since he was 6 years old.

“He loved to see the drag queens and the colorful costumes,” she says, admitting that she did have initial moments of discomfort, but got over them quickly. “I believe my son will be better off and more successful in the long-term being exposed to all of the diversity at Pride. He needs to know that there is more to life than what he experiences at home, at school, and in our neighborhood.”

According to Desmond’s bio, he “came out of the closet when he was born”.

Now Desmond is taking his gayness to New York Fashion Week to promote his status as a “drag kid, dragutante, dragketeer, and draganista.”

He participated in the Gypsy’s Sports Fall 2018 show, wearing an oversize black blazer with Elizabethan ruffles around the neckline. See the photos at Cosmopolitan.

RuPaul has also given Desmond his stamp of approval, telling Desmond at DragCon 2017 in New York City that he was the “future of America.”

Here’s a thought: If the “future of America” is gay, then how will people be created?

DCG

