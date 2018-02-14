Antifa soy-girls get whomped by middle-aged patriots

Four middle-aged white men, one wearing a Trump jacket, are surrounded, hassled, and greatly outnumbered by a group of masked Antifa soy-girls and soy-boys.
Watch the patriots whoop Antifa ass. HA HA HA HA!
~Eowyn
They were just disciplined, something their parents had been lacking in. Hopefully they will think twice before they jump the next group of people.
Made me all giddy.
Glenn47 . . . .I’m with you! That was wonderful. It really makes me unbelievable angry to see young people (and some not so young) milling around lookin’ for trouble, all the while having their faces covered. If you are not proud enough of what you are doing, that it can be done out in the open, with your face bare to the world . . . . then you certainly do deserve to get the beat down of a lifetime. (As far as I am concerned, it should be illegal for any adult (person older than 12) to secret their face behind any type of mask, or covering that conceals their identify. Congratulations to all the patriots who participated in this specific melee. They really put some “whoop-ass” on those cocky young devils.
I would think that just or the sheer embarrassment of it all, that they would just limp away, rather than show the world just what pansies they are by nursing their wounds while sitting at the curb; but, then, that’s just my thinking!
LOL…middle aged white men beat young white women……
Look to me like they insisted on it. They thought hiding their faces give em ‘super power’. Must have learned from the BLM thugs.
True George . . . . Even thought there were young white women (and one white woman who looked old enough that she should have had better sense than to join such a band of hoodlums.) I saw that there were any number of young white men among the group; this is really pathetic, that young American men could be bested by middle aged white men. When you really look at that dynamic . . . . it is just down right pitiful!
a well taught lesson to these modern day brainwashed dolts – I used to tell my grandson that one day he will run into someone who will give him a good whupping because he picks the wrong person to mouth off to or use some kind of physical force against, UNLESS he learns now to rein in his untoward behaviour and his mouth.
gitardood . . . . God Bless you! I would say it’s a great shame that more young people do not have a male influence in their lives, that could give them such sage advice. Perhaps, they are cocky enough that they don’t follow such good advice, then it’s probably a real good thing if they receive a beat down. This will tend to reinforce the wisdom of their elders, in an everyday experience. It is a universal truth in our country today that young people display the most “untoward behavior,” and they certainly do tend to run their “mouth{s}” way before their brains are engaged.
Little soyboys and soygirls hide behind face coverings .. typical big-mouthed sissies. I can hardly wait for the day they have to face the “real world.”
Goldbug . . . . Amen and amen to that!
Antifarts.
Well, they’re the ones running around yelling that there are no genders, right? Then they get in somebody’s face and even start punching on him and they don’t think they’re gonna get hit?
They should have knocked them out. If they lose a few teeth every time they look in the mirror they’ll remember how stupid they are.
lophatt . . . . Congratulations! That certainly fits this situation. I have a sneaking hunch that those little girls, although they started throwing punches first . . . never expected that someone was going to hit them back. I have no sympathy for these low lives . I should imagine that . . . “If they lose a few teeth every time” they choose to participate in this type of hooliganism–it would be a real life lesson for them! Furthermore, I would imagine that it would not be long until they would value the teeth they left in their heads, over the political statements they thought they were making to the rest of the world! Has every generation been this dumb? These folks just seem to be outdoing themselves.
ANTIFA TAKES A LICKING AND KEEPS ON… TAKING A LICKING.
This really made my day!
~ D-FensDogG
Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends
Ha, ha, here’s a food stamp. Better get a steak for that eye.
that’s the spanking they should’ve gotten as kids……over-aged brats.
I wish the patriots had removed their masks.
MomOfIV . . . . I am all for that! When you think back in the history of our country . . . it was always those who were up to no good who hid their faces from discovery. I would have been more than pleased to see them de-masked.
Those slightly built antifa girls getting in the line of serious punches and coming back in for more is ominous and a tragedy for us all. The blonde girl’s stance isn’t so much brave as suicidally crazed.
Those older men hitting and shoving those young women is inexcusable, even at the risk of getting a fat lip to go along with the insults.
Those girls were begging for it and deserved it. They should learn not to bite off more than they can chew.
Maryaha . . . . I must agree with you in this instance. The only way that young people who have been mislead by Marxist, Communist teachers, is to come up against an object that is stronger than they are. I rather think that no one wishes these females any harm, but they were swarming the patriots, and they started throwing the punches first. Under normal circumstances, I would not agree with men hitting women, or women hitting men for that matter, but when you go out scouting for trouble, going to the extreme to hide your identify . . . then by golly you deserve whatever comes your way. If getting roughed up such as this, stops even one of these females from going out again as part of a hooded gang–then this will have been a smashing success.
Seriously. Please. They want to be EQUAL. First thing I learned as a second wave feminist was, if you want to get in the ring with the boys you have to be prepared to take the blows the boys dish out. And I took plenty. I hung in there and I got the jobs I went after. These so-called 4th wave feminists don’t have a clue. These kids outnumbered those men 5 to 1. Those are bullies. They deserved every blow they got. And if my daughter had been among them I would have slapped her myself.
Dear “MyBrainHurts,” I just wanted to type your “handle” b/c I love it! Also, BTW…..ditto on what you said…..OOORAH!
I have a grin on my face.
I am loving it!!! Where is that anyway? Looks like Berzerkly ?
