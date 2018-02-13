Tucker Carlson interviews Deirdre Griswold, a DPRK sympathizer

I watched this last night and was just amazed at this woman that Tucker interviewed.

Her name is Deirdre Griswold and here’s what Wikipedia says about her:

“Deirdre Griswold is a former candidate for President of the United States. Griswold ran in the 1980 as the nominee of the communist Workers World Party. Her running mate was Gavrielle Holmes.

She is the daughter of Vincent Copeland (deceased in 1993, at 77), one of the founders of the party. Her mother, Elizabeth Ross Copeland, and paternal aunt, Cynthia Cochran, were also communists.”

You’ve got to see what she had to say about North Korea. Her segment starts at the 2:34 mark.

I knew that there were blind and fanatical die-hard progressives/commies. I have just never heard one such as this. Scary!

DCG

