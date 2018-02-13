Privacy Alert! Disqus data breach!

Some websites require you to have a Disqus account in order to comment.

Disqus is a worldwide blog comment hosting service for web sites and online communities that use a networked platform.

Last night, LifeLock issued an alert that Disqus.com has incurred a data breach.

If you have an account with Disqus, this means whatever data you’d entered at Disqus is compromised, including your email address and your password.

Below is the alert from LifeLock:

Description: The site disqus.com has been reported to possibly have suffered a data exposure that could include emails and passwords. The possible exposure would have happened in June 2012 although it was reported in February 2018.

Where Found: Dark Web, , a term used which may also include the deep web or a peer-to-peer file sharing network.

Password: Exposed online

LifeLock’s advice:

  1. Change the password associated with the affected website or email service immediately.
  2. Set up 2-factor authentication if available with that website/service.
  3. If you see a Social Security Number belonging to you, review credit reports for suspicious activity, watch financial transactions, and make sure LifeLock alert preferences settings are up to date for the account that belongs to you.

~Eowyn

