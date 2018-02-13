Obama’s gay portrait artist distorts biblical Judith as a black woman decapitating white people

Yesterday, February 12, 2018, greeted by much media fawning, the official portraits of Barack and Michelle “Big Mike” Obama were unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.
The National Portrait Gallery, founded in 1962, is a historic art museum in Washington, D.C., and a part of the federal government-funded Smithsonian Institution.
The artists who painted Barack’s and Michelle’s portraits are, respectively, Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, who are the first black painters to receive a presidential portrait commission from the museum. (NPR)
Aside from the fact that Wiley painted Barack with bizarrely elongated fingers, and Sherald’s portrait doesn’t even look like Michelle Obama, it is noteworthy that Obama chose Kehinde Wiley to paint his portrait — a man so consumed with hatred of whites that he distorts history by depicting white historical figures as black, and the biblical Judith as decapitating a white woman instead of an Assyrian general.
Wikipedia describes Kehinde Wiley, 41, as an openly homosexual, New York City-based portrait painter who is known for his highly naturalistic paintings of African-Americans. In 2007, the Columbus Museum of Art hosted an exhibition of Wiley’s work, describing his work gushingly:
“Wiley has gained recent acclaim for his heroic portraits which address the image and status of young African-American men in contemporary culture.”
Artsy.net describes Wiley as an artist who selects “works from old masters like Peter Paul Rubens or Jacques-Louis David” and “replaces the historical figures with handsome young black men.” An example is Wiley’s painting of Napoleon as a black man, which is displayed in the Brooklyn Museum.
In one painting, supposedly of the Old Testament account of Judith, a Hebrew woman, seducing and beheading an Assyrian general, Kehinde Wiley portrayed Judith as a black woman holding the severed head of a blonde-haired white woman.
This is the artist whose works are praised by a former President of the United States, Barack Obama, as “challenging our conventional views of power and privilege,” and whom the taxpayer-funded National Portrait Gallery commissioned and extols (NPR):
“Wiley typically portrays people of color posing as famous figures in Western art. Through this practice, he challenges the visual rhetoric of power that is dominated by elite white men.”
More from the classless and clueless fools in the BLM Hate mongers movement. Crappy art IMHO
This is pretty sick
Exactly what Obama and his handsome husband deserve.
This just adds to hundreds of other signals we have received, all of them flashing, "DEFCON 1," and screaming that Obama is the front face of a war on American freedom.
Liz Crokin
https://mobile.twitter.com/LizCrokin/status/963455084830093318
truly disgusting and revolting…interesting how michael's portraits always appear more feminine than the actual subject…interesting illuminati colors in the dress
Artist? Down Under we’d call him a bull sh#t artist. While his paintings appear colorful, they are actually black & white statements. Some video ……..
https://www.westernjournal.com/obamas-official-portrait-artist-painted-black-women-beheading-white-women/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=WJBreaking&utm_campaign=breaking&utm_content=western-journal
UGLY, UGLY, UGLY .. beauty is skin deep, but UGLY is to the bone. How could portraits of these two America haters be anything other than UGLY?
She (he) doesn't even look look like her
(him). He looks like Wes Studi wall hanging at Wrigley Field.
Incongruous ……
As a friend of mine texted to me yesterday:
"I'm just surprised that Barack didn't freak out over his husband being portrayed as a woman."
~ D-FensDogG
‘Loyal American Underground’
POTUS #44 Hates America and did everything in his power to gut us from within. I truly hope him and his ilk will pay the penalties for treasonous acts. When I was younger, you would be investigated for any un-american activities, now, for some reason it's accepted. We actually had a socialist openly run for president?! The IRS openly targeted conservatives, Prayer Groups?! #44 also loved that Cloward & Piven strategy. OK, I'll stop….because I could go on and on all day, I despise that lying creep to my core.
It looks like Kehinde Wiley is also linked to spirit cooker Marina Abramovic. No surprise there!
Well I know this comment is hardly original, but can you imagine the outrage and accusations of racists! White Supreeeemacist!, if Trump chose someone to paint his portrait whose oeuvre included multiple paintings of Whites beheading Blacks??!!! This is another in your face from lowlife Barry.
Only one word for him and his art; "Racist".
