In the name of inclusivity: Girls can’t say no to boys at elementary school dance

Apparently, a girl can’t turn down a dance because they will hurt someone’s feeeeeeelings. What a mixed message this school is sending to young girls.

From KCRG: (via CNN) — A Utah mom is upset about a school policy in which sixth grade girls can’t say “no” when boys ask them to dance. The mom says it sends the wrong message to the young students.

“Oh no, no honey. You guys are misunderstanding again. That`s not how it is,” said Natalie Richard.

When Richard s sixth grade daughter told her she couldn t say no if a boy asked her to dance at Kanesville Elementary s valentine s day dance, she didn t believe it at first. <strong>"The teacher said she can t. She has to say yes. She has to accept and I said excuse me?”

So Richard took her concerns to the school principal. “He basically just said they ve had this dance set up this way for a long time and they ve never had any concerns before,” Richard said.

Lane Findlay with the Weber School District confirms it s a rule, but <em>it s meant to teach students how to be inclusive.

“Please be respectful, be polite. We want to promote kindness and so we want you to say yes when someone asks you to dance,” said Findlay.

“I do see it from their perspective when it comes to that but there are many other ways to teach children how to be accepting than with a social dance,” Richard said.

Richard says forcing students not to say no teaches them the wrong lesson. “Sends a bad message to girls that girls have to say yes. Sends a bad message to boys that girls will – can`t say no,” Richard said.

Prior to the dance, which is voluntary, students are told to fill out a card, selecting five people they want to dance with. And the administration says if there`s someone on the card you feel uncomfortable with, the student is encouraged to speak up.

“If there is an issue, if there s students that are uncomfortable or have a problem with another student I mean that s certainly something that can be addressed with that student and parents,” said Findlay.

But Richard says rejection is part of life and at the end of the day, this policy is sending impressionable children the wrong message.

“Psychologically my daughter keeps coming to me and saying I can t say no to a boy. That s the message kids are getting,” she said.

Contact Dr. Jeff Stephens of the Weber School District here.

h/t lophatt

DCG

