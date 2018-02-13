Gay artist painted a sperm on Obama’s head

Barack Obama’s portrait by Kehinde Wiley which was unveiled yesterday at the taxpayer-funded National Portrait Gallery, is utterly bizarre.
To begin, Obama is depicted with elongated fingers, and an extra finger on his left hand.
Then, there is the matter of Wiley’s specialty of portraying white historical figures, like Napoleon, as black, not to mention his distasteful depiction of the biblical Judith, a Hebrew, as a black woman who beheaded a blonde white woman, instead of an Assyrian general. (See “Obama’s gay portrait artist distorts biblical Judith as a black woman decapitating white people“)
Thanks to the AltMedia (see here and here), our attention is drawn to another bizarre feature in Obama’s portrait: Wiley had slyly painted a sperm on Obama’s forehead.
Below is a side-by-side comparison of sperms (l) and the sperm painted on Obama’s forehead (r):
The openly homosexual Kehinde Wiley is obsessed with sperm. Below is his 2002 untitled oil painting of sperm (source: Artnet Auctions):
There’s also a demon face in Obama’s hair. Can you see it?
H/t FOTM‘s Maryaha
~Eowyn
Oooooh there are so many great sarcastic jokes that come to my mind, but I will refrain from writing them. (I think my head is about to burst).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Weird.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gross.
LikeLiked by 2 people
joandarc . . . . You are very wise . . . you have summed up these portraits in the most concise manner, when you called them . . . “Gross!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
True-but Obama’s likeness is gross even without this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Recent photographs show a vein popping out on his left temple that wasn’t visible when he was younger.
LikeLike
That was my thought too. I have seen promentant veins on his head, so to me it is not that obvious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s probably where The Mooch punched him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good-I’ll take that to mean the pressure’s getting to him….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m listening to a local afternoon drive call-in show right now on WTIC in Hartford, Ct., a CBS Affiliate no less. The topic of the show is the oddness of these portraits, everyone calls him a Black President, #1….He’s half White!!!!! You never hear about that half? #2…He couldn’t care less about Black Americans. I think his and Mikey’s portraits should have been done on some real tacky black velvet….eat your heart out Elvis!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The very idea that portraits of this lack of artistic ability should be allowed to hang anywhere in a public building as depicting Obummer and Moochelle is an extreme travesty, and a major slight to the citizens of the United States of America. I suppose we should have seen it coming . . . only the bizarre and ugly out of those two.
When I look at the picture of Obummer, it is not too difficult to imagine him with his pants down, as if on the toilet, to take his morning . . . . . (I will let you imagine what I am indicating.)
When Obummer’s portrait was compared to the majestic, and stately offerings of portraits of previous Presidents . . . his portrait should be stored in a back closet somewhere. It should never be displayed in a public area.
The Moochelle I saw as First Lady looks nothing like that picture; what a travesty that she would choose to wear, what can only be called such a trendy/trashy dress. We know judging from some of the divine creations she wore to inauguration balls, and formal dinners, that there were better choices in garb to be worn.
Well, this just goes to show . . . . . you can elevate hood rats to be among those who live in the White House, but you just cannot take the low class hood out of them.
I certainly do hope that the American taxpayer’s were not on the hook for either of these awful creations!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m surprised they weren’t painted with a tiled background.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I expected him to pose as Superfly (white wide brimmed hat with red feather) pimp suit, and 8 inch stacks with goldfish in the soles and heels. All on black velvet, naturally. I am disappointed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Class Act. (EXTREME Sarc.!)
LikeLiked by 1 person