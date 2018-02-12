Robert De Niro travels to Dubai to bash President Trump on climate change

De Niro’s flight is going to leave a large carbon footprint. DiCaprio would be proud.
From Yahoo: Hollywood star Robert De Niro took aim at the Trump administration’s stance on climate change, telling a packed audience in the Middle East that he was visiting from a “backward” country suffering from “temporary insanity.”
He said that in the country he’s describing, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency suggested last week that global warming may be a good thing for humanity.
“I am talking about my own country, the United States of America. We don’t’ like to say we are a ‘backward’ country so let’s just say we’re suffering from a case of temporary insanity,” he added.
De Niro received applause and laughs when he said the U.S. “will eventually cure itself by voting our dangerous leader” out of office. He spoke Sunday at Dubai’s World Government Summit.
DCG
I love Bobby Deniro as a actor, but if continues this stuff, we will have to get Joe Pesci to whack him,
Oh, he is so jealous he has to do it from Dubai, far enough and, I hope he has plenty $$$$$$$$$ to stay the F* there, too bad the bastard has to come back and perhaps land a porno script to make it to his last days on earth.
Another good actor that shows his true colors. Boy, Holiweird breeds some serious nutcases. Is it the water? Or years of lack of it, too much heat fried these guys’ brains. Sad says we live in. Would be nice to see all these shoes pack and leave. Build a wall around Commifornia and stay there till hell freezes.
These people are going to feel VERY stupid one of these days. My theory is that you can judge the size of a person’s ego by their adherence to this nonsense.
First, we have no proof that any of its true. Second, if it was, how would we know we caused it? Thirdly, even if we caused it, what would we do to fix it? Fourth, how do we know that what they want to do will fix the unestablished problem?
Oh, I forgot. All we have to do is pay more for less and special taxes to Al Gore and he’ll make it all go away (if it exists).
