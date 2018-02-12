MeToo movement inspires satanic voodoo New York fashion show

Though the stuff of Hollywood knowledge for decades, movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse of women did not become public news until October 2017.

That news, in turn, opened the floodgates, followed by accusations of sexual misconduct against other Hollyweirdos — producers, directors and actors — as well as men in other industries, including the media.

In response, a “Me Too” movement (hashtag #MeToo) spread virally on social media against the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment of women in the workplace. The movement went beyond social media to include in-person protests, as well as spawn the Time’s Up movement to help fight sexual violence and harassment in the workplace through lobbying and providing funding for victims to get legal help if they can’t afford it.

All well and good.

But what does #MeToo have to do with Sports Illustrated magazine posing women naked, or with satanic voodooism?

Associating #MeToo with voodoo was exactly what the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) did, by featuring a creepy voodoo-themed fashion show claiming to be inspired by the #MeToo movement.

Advertisements