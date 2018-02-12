MeToo movement inspires satanic voodoo New York fashion show

Though the stuff of Hollywood knowledge for decades, movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse of women did not become public news until October 2017.
That news, in turn, opened the floodgates, followed by accusations of sexual misconduct against other Hollyweirdos — producers, directors and actors — as well as men in other industries, including the media.
In response, a “Me Too” movement (hashtag #MeToo) spread virally on social media against the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment of women in the workplace. The movement went beyond social media to include in-person protests, as well as spawn the Time’s Up movement to help fight sexual violence and harassment in the workplace through lobbying and providing funding for victims to get legal help if they can’t afford it.
All well and good.
But what does #MeToo have to do with Sports Illustrated magazine posing women naked, or with satanic voodooism?
Associating #MeToo with voodoo was exactly what the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) did, by featuring a creepy voodoo-themed fashion show claiming to be inspired by the #MeToo movement.
On the first night of NYFW on February 8, 2018, fashion designers Lamine Kouyate (of XULY.Bët), Mimi Prober and Hogan McLaughin combined their shows as a “paean to two voodoo
spirits demons, Ezili Dantor and Ezili Freda” who are said to represent “perfect femininity”.
XULY.Bët designer Lamine Kouyate, who hails from the African country of Mali, said the fashion show was inspired partly by the #MeToo movement and anger over President Trump’s alleged “s—hole countries” remark.
The fashion show included:
- A voodoo priestess, Sallie Ann Glassman, who was flown in from New Orleans.
- A group of Haitian voodoo drummers, led by Atibon Legba.
- TV personality and amateur witch Kelly Cutrone, founder of People’s Revolution, a group described by Cutrone as an assembly of “pagans, Jews, witches and voodoo practitioners trying to do something for feminism and the retail business.”
- A machete, supposedly wielded by the
spiritdemon Ezili Dantor.
Paul Bois of The Daily Wire points out that contemporary feminism has “strong ties” to witchcraft, i.e., satanism.
According to Laurie Penny at The Baffler, the number of feminist witches has been steadily rising since the 1960s to an apex in the Trump era. Since day one of his administration, witches have performed a variety of spells and hexes to “bind” the president from implementing policies that defund baby-killing Planned Parenthood.
See “Crisis actors dressed up like witches put hex on President Trump in California park”; “Demonic Left’s curses on Trump backfired”; “2016 presidential election was a spiritual war, and it’s ongoing”.
Many millennials are ditching Christianity for astrology and witchcraft. According to Market Watch, “interest in spirituality has been booming in recent years while interest in religion plummets, especially among millennials.” A majority of Americans now believe it is “not necessary to believe in God to have good morals.”
Millennials are replacing traditional religions with astrology, aura reading, mediumship, tarot-card reading, and palmistry — practices that Christianity views as demonic. Adherents to these practices grew 2% between 2011 and 2016, creating an industry that is now worth $2 billion annually.
H/t BigLug
~Eowyn