A “conservative” lawmaker has a plan for free tampons at Washington colleges

Posted on February 12, 2018 by | 13 Comments
melanie

“Conservative” Melanie Stambaugh

Back in November 2014 I told you about this woman, Melanie Stambaugh, a Republican and former Daffodil Queen who defeated five-term Democratic incumbent Dawn Morrell in the 25th District (Washington state). From my post:

The 24-year-old old owns her own business, You Impression, which is a company that helps people build confidence, providing leadership training, anti-bullying workshops for kids, and professional development.

Stambaugh said her own confidence skills came in handy during the election. She said her strategy was really to focus on people and not focus on politics.

Stambaugh is excited for the opportunity to go to Olympia and said she’s confident that her age is not going to hinder her ability to make an impact. She thinks it will actually be a good thing for the legislature.

“I think it’s important that we have a variety of perspectives down in the legislature and really young voices are not represented.”

Turns out she’s not that conservative after all. Sounds like she’s more of a republican for the progressive voters in Washington state.

And remember, the feminists want you to believe womyn are equal, until they need you to pay for their personal hygiene products. How empowering!

From MyNorthwest.com: A House bill in Olympia aims to establish a new $1 million government program that will provide free tampons to students at Washington colleges.

“The Conservative argument is that we want to support our students achieving their education,” Representative Melanie Stambaugh told 770 KTTH’s Jason Rantz. “Currently, at our community and technical college campuses, 56 percent of the students are female. The median age is 26. These students often have more difficult financial situations. Hence, why they are going through the community and technical college system. We want to ensure that when a woman needs — often times in an emergency situation — a product, that she has it available to her.

Stambaugh is a Republican representative for the state’s 25th District (Puyallup). HB 2863 proposes to provide free tampons at community and technical colleges in Washington state. There are 34 such institutions in the state.

If approved, it would cost taxpayers an estimated $1 million a year to provide free tampons. But Stambaugh believes that is an overestimate. Washington State University in Vancouver already provides the feminine hygiene products for free, so she is looking at those costs for a more accurate estimate.

Stambaugh notes that the tampons currently available to students at colleges — for a price — don’t align with modern spending habits because they require people to carry cash. She says that only about 24 percent of purchases are made in cash nowadays.

The representative says professors at some colleges are already providing free tampons.

She knows there’s a need for it in Washington.

“The idea for this bill actually came to me from a student at Pierce College in Puyallup,” Stambaugh said. “She had noticed that many of the tampon and feminine hygiene product dispensers in the bathrooms weren’t stocked. So she started doing some research and found that there is a wave across the country where many four-year universities are now providing tampons for free.”

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Culture War, Education, Health Care, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Radical feminists, Republican Party, Taxes, United States and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

13 responses to “A “conservative” lawmaker has a plan for free tampons at Washington colleges

  1. artbycheryllynn | February 12, 2018 at 7:55 am | Reply

    Typical liberal, not a conservative at all. They love spending other peoples money. Why should taxpayers have to foot the bill on something like this? IT IS TOTALLY MORONIC! How does a seemingly smart girl, come up with such a stupid idea?

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Dr. Eowyn | February 12, 2018 at 8:04 am | Reply

    “56 percent of the students are female. The median age is 26. These students often have more difficult financial situations.”

    A box of 36 tampons sells for $3.99 on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Tampax-Plastic-Absorbency-Unscented-Packaging/dp/B01BNGBD3W/ref=sr_1_12_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1518451225&sr=8-12&keywords=tampons+regular

    That’s 11 cents per tampon.

    And yet no doubt these same “in-dire-financial-situation” students have money for iPhones. No wonder this generation are called Snowflakes.

    Liked by 3 people

    • Lana | February 12, 2018 at 9:18 am | Reply

      “Same students have money for I phones”
      Mommy and Daddy probably bought the I phones, but never the less I bet we could add a lot more to that list like beer on the weekends,

      Liked by 1 person

  3. Gary Jones | February 12, 2018 at 8:23 am | Reply

    Dr, Eowyn, you nailed the problem, which involves priorities, not lack of
    money. Taught physics and chemistry at an inner-city high school for
    decades. All the students in later years had cellphones and went to
    Disneyland but had no money for calculators and notebooks.
    Luckily the Title One (on the dole) school threw out hundreds or
    maybe thousands of used notebooks bought for endless
    administration meetings on why students weren’t learning.
    I would grab the notebooks from the trash before they became
    compost. My students were required to have a notebook.
    My notebook pitch was they were old, ugly, but the price was
    right. See me after class for your free notebook, which you
    can hide in backpack. I won’t tell anyone you’re broke.
    (No tiene dinero.) Sure enough everyone grabbed one
    after class.
    My wife and I are members of the Los Angeles Zoo.
    The zookeepers (overwhelmingly now lesbians) tell
    us that hordes of kids there on tax-payer paid bus
    trip excursions would never see the zoo if not
    for “free visits” (paid by tax payers). What bull.
    Virtually all those kids had smart phones and
    went to Disneyland regularly.

    Liked by 3 people

    • Auntie Lulu | February 12, 2018 at 10:10 am | Reply

      Gary Jones . . . . Thank you for highlighting the absurdity of the taxpayers ponying up monies for things when these same “indigent” students have money for “all the things that they WANT, but none of the things that they NEED.”

      Liked by 1 person

  4. greenworxx | February 12, 2018 at 8:36 am | Reply

    It’s time for a company to install electronic vending machines in college bathrooms that will dispense tampons and condoms. Then, students can use their debit and credit cards they so prefer over coins. Miss Stambaugh does not yet have the emotional and intellectual maturity and life experience to be in state politics, yet she is. I’m sure the state of Washington is proud to have another Demorat…….er, Rebublican representing them.

    Liked by 2 people

  5. Alma | February 12, 2018 at 9:02 am | Reply

    The freebies are just for college students only? Now, now, that’s unfair to other students! So, here comes another bill for taxpayers’s pockets! Incredible!

    Liked by 1 person

    • Auntie Lulu | February 12, 2018 at 10:24 am | Reply

      Alma . . . . . I always love the way you think. Yes, in order that everyone have equal standing before the (law) or in this case State of Washington. What freeby is going to be doled out to young men who are in college? Well, for that matter, what if your life has taken a different turn, what if you enter the work force rather than college . . . why would you be denied the VERY SAME CONSIDERATION AS THESE OTHER YOUNG PEOPLE? This cuts many different ways.

      Please do not be deceived into thinking that I believe that everyone should be given this and that, and that and this–individuals need to plan on taking care of their own needs. There will never be a time when the government can take over supplying everything for everyone. What good would it do the individual to work to supply his own needs, much less wants.

      I am flabbergasted that the average age of young women in college, according to their statistics . . . is 26! By that age I had been out of college for five years. Even at that I had worked several years. Why would the average female student be 8-9 years past high school graduation? Are these young people dumber than previous generations? One might certainly ascertain that fact from these statistics.

      With this young woman coming up with such “enlightened” ideas such as this, the voters of Washington State need to send her boney butt down the road in the next election. Truly, this is a travesty.

      DCG . . . . You never cease to amaze me, you always snatch the very best of articles to bring to us. God Bless you for your time and efforts.

      Liked by 1 person

      • Auntie Lulu | February 12, 2018 at 10:49 am | Reply

        Gosh! I should imagine that most of you figured out that my math isn’t all that good! Actually, I graduated at age 23, because I stayed out of school and worked two years. I should have graduated at age 21, if I had gone straight through from high school.

        Liked by 1 person

  6. True George | February 12, 2018 at 9:19 am | Reply

    what’s the big deal the gov’t give out free tampons at welfare centers and women’s needs programs….

    Like

  7. lophatt | February 12, 2018 at 10:31 am | Reply

    Obviously the larger goal of these things is to get people used to the idea that they are totally dependent on government. Being the enterprising thing she appears to be, why doesn’t she start a business stocking those for a profit and put some people to work?

    Do young people really expect government to follow them around taking care of their every need? Is there some crisis with a shortage of tampons? If there is, this is the first I’ve heard of it.

    “A chicken in every pot. A tampon in every dispenser”. Go comrade, go.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Auntie Lulu | February 12, 2018 at 10:54 am | Reply

      lophatt . . . . Bravo! I like your saying . . . “A chicken in every pot. A tampon in every dispenser.” I still can’t fathom why young women cannot take care of this need on their own, as you have indicated, the real goal is . . . “to get people used to the idea that they are totally dependent on government..” This does not bode well for our nation.

      Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s