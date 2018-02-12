16 Baby Animals!

#1: Baby albino koala
#2: Baby bunny
#3: Baby Persian cat
#4: Baby crane
#5: Baby dog
#6: Baby donkey
#7: Baby fox
#8: Baby frogmouth chick
#9: Baby hawk
#10: Baby hedgehogs
#11:Baby hippo
#12: Baby otter
#13: Baby panda
#14: Baby pig
#15: Baby polar bear
#16: Baby skunk
Vote for your favorite!
H/t PawMyGosh
~Eowyn
Advertisements
Sorry, I cannot vote because I can’t make up my mind. They are Creatures of GOD.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep. I voted all beautiful.
LikeLike
Wow! That was a difficult one. I dithered back and forth between the baby donkey, and the baby dog. Finally, the baby dog won out because I could certainly see that precious little one a member of my family . . . . but the baby donkey is sure pretty darn cute.
LikeLike
Darling, want them all in heaven with us
LikeLike