Where are Pharaoh and his army?

“The way of the LORD is a refuge for the blameless, but it is the ruin of those who do evil.” – Proverbs 10:29

The Lord had just led Moses and the Israelites through the Red Sea on dry ground with an unprecedented miracle. The water on either side of them stood like a wall. God had rescued them from a cruel and corrupt government.

Now it looked like God’s blessing was about to become a trap for the escapees, as Pharaoh rushed with his whole army across the very path created for Israel’s escape. Imagine the sense of terror among the people when the saw this.

But the miracle that saved God’s people became the destruction of their enemies. Moses, speaking by faith said, “Do not be afraid. Stand firm and you will see the deliverance the LORD will bring you today. The Egyptians you see today you will never see again.” – Exodus 14:13

Now let’s apply this lesson to America 2018

Donald Trump, the unexpected candidate, won the office of president against all odds. He then proceeded to institute one act of governmental righteousness after another. But in hot pursuit, his (and our) enemies, the elites who would be our masters, have led their legions out to crush our new hope.

At moments I have felt the terror of what they threaten to do to us.

But I “will have no fear of bad news; my hearts is steadfast, trusting in the Lord. My hearts are secure, I will have no fear; in the end I will look in triumph on their foes.” Psalm 112:7-8 If we personalize our faith in God this way, we will be able to stand still, and watch see the glory of God.

“The waters covered their adversaries; Not one of them was left.” – Psalm 106:11

“Mommy, why doesn’t Mr. Pharaoh come around anymore?”

“Honey, Mr. Pharaoh drowned.

He won’t be back.”

