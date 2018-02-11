Walgreens succumbs to tranny restroom tyranny

The Walgreens drug-store chain is going the route of Target, allowing men into women’s restrooms, under the pretext of being “transgenders” — a psychological fantasy with no basis in biology. (See “American College of Pediatricians speaks truth on transgenderism”)
In an email, Tim Wildmon, President of American Family Association, alerts us to the change in Walgreens’ restroom policy:
In a shocking policy announcement, Walgreens has now directed its stores to allow men full and unrestricted access to women’s restrooms in all of its 8,100 stores.
On Nov. 17, 2017, Walgreens issued a memo stating, “All individuals have a right to use restroom facilities that correspond to the individual’s gender identity, regardless of the individual’s sex assigned at birth.”
The policy came as the result of being pressured by the ACLU of Southern California.
Since a similar public policy was announced by Target Stores, Inc. two years ago, dozens of women and children have been victimized by male predators inside Target stores.
Walgreens’ new policy could potentially result in female customers becoming victims of voyeurism, sexual assault and physical attack by unrestrained men.
1. Sign our petition urging Walgreens to immediately reverse its dangerous policy that allows men unrestricted access into women’s restrooms.
2. To make your voice heard even more, please call Walgreen’s corporate office at 1-800-925-4733 and share your concerns.
3. If you are a Walgreens’ customer, let your local store manager hear from you. You can find the local store number here.
The executive director of ACLU of Southern California is Hector Villagra, a lawyer with a J.D. from Columbia U. Before joining ACLU SoCal, Hector was the regional counsel and staff attorney for the Los Angeles Regional Office of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Villagra’s page says his preferred pronouns are “he/him/his”. How “cisgender” of him.
Americans have woefully short memories and feeble willpower.
The graph below shows that less than two years after Target’s corporate headquarters on April 16, 2016, made the decision to allow
transgenders men into women’s restrooms, the company’s stock performance has completely recuperated.
So much for the #BoycottTarget movement.
And that’s how and why Christians and conservatives lose the culture war.
H/t Big Lug
~Eowyn
Reblogged this on On the Patio and commented:
Apparently tanking theitr stock is a calculated risk. Target was the model. I don’t use Walgreens and don’t plan on it any time soon. But I am sure they will be “enlightened” about this decision based on the LBGTEIEIO Nazis pressure on all of us.
First of all, I plan to avoid shopping at such establishments. But if/when I should decide to do, I will seek a manager to go with me to the bathroom to clear the trannies out because I’m “afraid” of them. And then stand outside to guard the door. If he/she refuses, I will announce loudly as I leave that X store is a bad place to shop. I’m almost 80, but I can manage a big voice and command attention if I want to. Especially with my cane. 😊 We’ve been too compliant too long.
Petition My Ass! Lawsuits aimed at these social engineers would do a lot more good. Sue their pants off for allowing a situation to exists that puts people in physical danger. I don’t do target. I don’t do walgreens. I don’t do JC Penny. I don’t do sonic. And I never will. All have a homosexual first agenda. A warning to all those that cave to this political correctness, I mean mental illness. They and anybody else that follows their lead will never get a cent from me.
Thoroughly DISGUSTING!!! I Never go to all day events or window shop any more due to this fact.
I don’t care if they set ”bi-sexual” bathrooms in the stores. A long time ago, when we were children my parents taught us that the only bathroom we could use was at home, we have kept their teachings to today. I do not ever step into a public restroom, no matter how much Lysol they use, why risk carrying diseases, bacterium and other ailments that are permanent residents -as you walk out of the restroom they are yours.
Lecter Viagra, oops Hector Villagra is soooo queer!
Don’t let your kids go in them w/out an armed guard, you.
TGT has not recovered. Relative to competitors and the S&P it is still a dog.
According to my stock market app, TGT closed on Friday at 72.45. Their 52 week low is 48.56 and the close price is only about 6.00 away from their 52 week high. Doesn’t sound like they are doing too bad at all.
So, basically, they’re saying that an imaginary “tranny’s” feelings trump their obligation to provide a safe space to shop? That sounds like a great lawsuit.
