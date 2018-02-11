Sunday Devotional: ‘If you wish, you can make me clean’

Mark 1:40-45

A leper came to Jesus and kneeling down begged him and said,

“If you wish, you can make me clean.”

Moved with pity, he stretched out his hand,

touched him, and said to him,

“I do will it. Be made clean.”

The leprosy left him immediately, and he was made clean.

Then, warning him sternly, he dismissed him at once.

He said to him, “See that you tell no one anything,

but go, show yourself to the priest

and offer for your cleansing what Moses prescribed;

that will be proof for them.”

The man went away and began to publicize the whole matter.

He spread the report abroad

so that it was impossible for Jesus to enter a town openly.

He remained outside in deserted places,

and people kept coming to him from everywhere.

“If you wish, you can make me clean.”

And He did, with a simple touch of His hand, saying,

“I do will it. Be made clean.”

In our time of advances in medical science, leprosy, a bacterial infection, is curable with a multidrug regime of therapy, comprised of dapsone, rifampicin, clofazimine, and other antibiotics — over the course of 6 to 12 months.

But Jesus cured the man’s leprosy INSTANTLY, by simply willing it.

We Christians can be so habituated that our faith becomes routine and routinized.

We need to re-read the Gospel accounts of Christ, like the passage in Mark 1, with fresh eyes and minds, and be AMAZED . . . .

May the peace and love of Jesus Christ our Lord be with you,

~Eowyn

