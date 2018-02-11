Illegal alien begins seven-year sentence for attempted poisoning at Florida restaurant

Illegal alien Padilla now receiving care via your tax dollars/Polk County Sheriff’s Office photo

As a result of his criminal actions, the illegal alien will now have “three hots and a cot” courtesy of us taxpayers. Ain’t America grand for illegals?

From Miami Herald: Pleading guilty to putting lye in sauce led to a seven-year prison sentence for a Florida restaurant worker — and possibly more punitive action at the federal level. Margarito Padilla began serving his sentence Monday, according to Florida Department of Corrections records.

On Tuesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Tampa office filed a detainer on the 54-year-old Guadalajara, Mexico, native, meaning ICE wants to know when Padilla finishes doing his time.

Padilla’s employment at a Hibachi Express in Lakeland ended last June, after franchise owner Zhong Jiang thought the Yum-Yum sauce refrigerated in a 55-gallon barrel didn’t look so yummy. He took a taste off a single-dipped finger.

“The victim’s mouth immediately began burning and he described the pain as a cutting of his tongue and mouth,” the arrest report read.

After asking the employees about the sauce and getting no explanation, Jiang announced he was calling police. Padilla asked Jiang to refrain from calling the cops, heightening Jiang’s suspicion, according to the report.

Via surveillance video review, Jiang saw Padilla kneeling next to where the restaurant kept the Plumbers Choice Lye industrial strength drain cleaner. He noticed a flat pocket when Padilla first kneeled and a bulging pocket when he rose. The pocket deflated to flat after Padilla swung by a sink briefly holding a container of Yum-Yum sauce.

When first interviewed by Lakeland police, Padilla denied anything before cops played the video. He then admitted he had contaminated the sauce because he was angry at Jiang over working conditions.

He said he used only a small amount despite being able to read the warning on the lye bottle, “DANGER POISON HARMFUL OR FATAL IF SWALLOWED CAUSES SEVERE BURNS.”

On the arrest report, though a Lakeland address is listed for Padilla, Lakeland police wrote, “The defendant is considered transient and has a documented history of providing false names/info to law enforcement.”

  1. Alma | February 11, 2018 at 7:49 am | Reply

    A’right, don’t you wish he could get a taste of his own medicine? better not because WE would end up paying his medical bills and a pauper’s grave. Let ICE get their hands dirty with the slime.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Pat Riot | February 11, 2018 at 7:52 am | Reply

    A crappy Chinese boss, and a shitty illegal employee, literally, a toxic combination. Now, he’ll spend 7 years on holiday, and tax payers foot the bill. How about putting a freaking bullet through his ear, and being done with it! Same with all other murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang-bangers, and so on and so forth, and shutting down the funding bleeding tap to all sanctuary cities, states, whatever, and making those who pass the laws that allow for this crap to continue accountable for the crimes committed by these thugs. That would change things for sure. At least would get these stupid politicians and brain dead liberals off their offices and leave space for those who want to put America and Americans and those who live in the USA legally first and in charge of things. Sick of it!

    Liked by 2 people

    • weezy | February 11, 2018 at 8:05 am | Reply

      I firmly believe in the death penalty, even for child trafficking and molesting. Those on death row get 20 years before their death for re-trials, etc. I would do away with that 20 year wait go appeals.

      Like

  3. Maryaha | February 11, 2018 at 8:15 am | Reply

    Good heavens, just think how many people he could have made deathly ill or even killed, just because he didn’t like his boss. Demon possessed for sure.

    Liked by 1 person

