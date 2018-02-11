BART hopes “I’m not a bathroom” courtesy poster will stop public defecation

For over four years, the city of San Francisco has had a major problem with people relieving themselves in public. From Dr. Eowyn’s post in August 2015:

“[T[he odor of piss and shit…permeats…our neigborhoods…. I have experienced days, even weeks, in a row when I’ve had to pull my eager dog away from steaming pancakes of human shit, or I’ve had to step over a sad, sick turd-smeared man passed out among sculpture-like piles of his own doo-doo mere feet from my doorway. However San Francisco’s poop problem isn’t confined to the streets of the Mission. Other neighborhoods ­– particularly SOMA, Mid-Market, and the Tenderloin ­– have a similar human-excrement predicament. Let’s face it: if you live in the city, regardless of location or class affiliation, you’ve probably had your own encounter with the aftermath of a public number-two.”

The city has done nothing to solve the source of the problem, which includes homelessness.

Officials are now hoping a poster – A POSTER – will help solve the public defecation problem. Yeah right, that will do the trick.

From SF Gate: BART riders will soon start seeing colorful etiquette reminders on their commute as part of a campaign to prompt people to be courteous — most of which probably fall under the heading of, “Basic things people shouldn’t need reminders for.”

Partnering with California College of the Arts, BART officials asked students with the school’s TBD* Studio to design posters to help curb bad behavior on BART. Speaking with riders, consulting BART staff and observing behavior on trains, the team came up with a line of posters that address the daily commute issues facing those who ride the train daily.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said in a statement that they were looking for a campaign “that younger generations would relate to.”

“We asked the students to come up with something attention grabbing, engaging, honest and playful,” Trost said.

Among the etiquette lessons being passed on to riders:

The elevator is not a bathroom

Let pregnant women have a seat

Throw away your trash

Don’t tag trains with graffiti

Take off your backpack in crowded trains

“We tried to tackle the challenge of creating something that spoke to the rules without seeming overly authoritative and dry,” said student designer Anisha Sachar in a blog post on BART’s website.

The posters will be displayed throughout trains and stations starting this month. “I tell all my students that if your design gets even just one person to think or act differently, then the job was worth it,” CCA associate professor Eric Heiman wrote of the project.

DCG

