Speed skater Shani Davis boycotts Winter Olympics opening ceremony after losing coin toss

From Daily Mail: Erin Hamlin has led Team USA out for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang after being named as flag carrier ahead of Shani Davis, who boycotted the ceremony.
Hamlin, a four-time Olympian and winner of a luge bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi games, beamed a broad smile as she led out the athletes competing at the games in South Korea to the accompaniment of ‘Gangnam Style’.
The 31-year-old was chosen in a tie-breaking coin toss with speedskater Shani Davis, one of just a few black athletes in Team USA, who says he should have been chosen to carry the Stars and Stripes.
Davis, 35, a five-time Olympian who has won two gold medals and two silver medals, lost after a vote among sports federations represented at the games ended in a draw.
A U.S. speed skating spokesman said Davis had not originally planned to march in the parade of nations later on Friday, but would have made an exception if he had been chosen as flag-bearer. ‘Shani won’t march in the parade. It was never part of his plans. He is fully focused on his first race and is concentrating on that,’ the spokesman said.
In an angry tweet, Davis, took a shot at Hamlin, the holder of a single bronze medal. ‘I am an American and when I won the 1000m in 2010 I became the first American to 2-peat in that event,’ Davis wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Thursday.
He then slammed Team USA for ‘dishonorably’ tossing a coin to decide who would have the honor of carrying the flag.
‘No problem. I can wait until 2022,’ he added before using the hashtag #BlackHistoryMonth2018.’
The reaction has not gone down well with fans who dubbed Davis a ‘baby’, ‘spoiled’ and said his reaction was a case of ‘sour grapes.’
He tweeted again today (his tweets are now protected), in what appears to be another a thinly veiled jibe at Team USA who have already faced criticism over the lack of diversity in their 2018 Winter team.
‘It has been such an honor to have represented the greatest, most diverse country in the world at the last five Winter Games during the same month as #blackhistorymonth #goTeamUSA. Watch ‘Origins of Black History Month’.’
The US is not the most diverse country in the world. In fact it doesn’t even break the top 20, according to Pew Research.
The athlete’s mother Cherie Davis, a controversial figure renowned for her fierce, relentless defense of her son if she believes he is in any way under attack, claimed she wasn’t aware of the furor about the choice of flagbearer until yesterday.
Read the rest of the story here.
DCG
Shani Davis is throwing a temper tantrum more appropriate for a two-year-old and also playing the “race” card. “Boo hoo, boo hoo, I’m going to hold my breath until I turn blue. You won’t give me what I want.”
The attitude demonstrated by this snowflake indicates he should be removed from the team. How can anyone with such an attitude be part of team that represents America?
Waco Bob . . . . I’ll with you in that sentiment!
Guess what? We don’t care! Set yourself on fire, buddy, that’ll draw more interest.
Typical. Not about equality, but more about entitlement. Personally…..just makes me more appreciative of my differences.
Oh my, this is the year of the women, right? and what happened to “ LADYS FIRST”? and where is the gentleman in him? he and his mother are champions, he for his efforts, she for a nurturing and a devoted single mother. His mother is a “lady” isn’t she? or does he only sees the genre side of women against men and the racial side black against white? Full grown men should not depend on their mothers for “protection” otherwise he is Always going to be that boy that was an olímpic speedskater.
Boycott any product who hires him as a pitchman. Team should bench him and let a deserving alternate compete in his place. It’s Team USA, not “Team Snowflake,
For cryin’ out loud . . . . this lamo Shani Davis is no different that the goofballs who “take a knee.” They just cannot go along and support our country in any way shape or form. To make such a bizarre dust-up over losing the coin toss . . . evidently he has not had a very good fetchin’ up! Let the cry baby, thumb sucking, tantrum throwing, blankie hugging, immature POS sit out the next Olympics . . . . WE DO NOT NEED THESE SELF SERVING TYPES REPRESENTING OUR NATION. They spot light out country in a most unfavorable way. They should be shown the door; no athlete who represents our nation should ever be allowed to throw around his/her personal weight in such a manner. Just look at his face, talk about an arrogant young man–I certainly do hope that there will be other’s who will best him in the events he enters . . . . even if they do not represent the USA.
I don’t know why he bothers to compete in any contest. By playing the race card, he is already a loser.
Let me ask a dumb question. How was he selected with feelings like that? He should already be back (or in North Korea) and his replacement can carry the flag.
I read a while back that, had Hillary managed to steal the election, at the end of her term she would have given over sovereignty to the NWO. I don’t know about that, but its close.
They want to drive a wedge and sweep up all the snowflakes. They think that by division and chaos they can eliminate anyone with a brain in a civil war.
I think that we are making a serious mistake to allow this to continue.
His mom Cherie has driven his attitude. She’s a real piece of work, from what I’ve seen on the internet. It’s all about race with her.
Perfect! So who’s bad judgement is to blame for putting him on the US team? He should represent South Africa.
