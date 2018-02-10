Hey ladies! Macy’s now selling hijabs!

Hard pass on that which women in Iran are fighting to have the right not to wear.

From InStyle: Macy’s is taking an inclusive step in the right direction with the launch of its latest line, Verona Collection.

Set to drop on Feb. 15, the modest brand is unique because it includes easy-to-wear items like tops, pants, cardigans, and dresses that are aimed at both Muslim and non-Muslim women. The collection comes from Lisa Vogl, a designer and 2017 graduate of The Workshop at Macy’s, which serves as an incubator for minority- and women-owned businesses.

The Verona Collection lookbook highlights multiple ways of wearing the pieces with accessories like sunglasses and various hand-dyed hijabs. Prices range from $13 to $85. In a statement, Vogl explained why finding space at Macy’s is so important to her. “Verona Collection is more than a clothing brand. It’s a platform for a community of women to express their personal identity and embrace fashion that makes them feel confident on the inside and outside,” she said.

While Macy’s and Vogl didn’t specifically tout the collection as targeted toward Muslim women, the line’s wraps can be worn as hijabs or similar headscarves. The term “hijab” itself loosely refers to the veil often worn by Muslim women, which comes in various in sizes, colors, and shapes. (There are many other forms of the veil, such as the burqa, which covers the entire face with a mesh layer over the eyes.)

“Through The Workshop at Macy’s, we want to nurture and support minority- and women-owned businesses to build their capabilities and become the next generation of retail partners,” Shawn Outler, Macy’s executive vice president of Licensed Businesses, Food Services, and Multicultural Initiatives, said in a statement.

The move is a major one for the major department store, especially considering modest options for Muslim women aren’t plentiful. Vogl’s online store currently ships to the U.S. and U.K., and includes beauty products like nail polish and hair mist, not to mention quick tutorials that show women how to style and accentuate their hijabs.

Read the rest of the story here.

DCG

Advertisements