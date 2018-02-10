Address book in Anthony Weiner’s laptop includes Soros, Rothschild, journalists and professors

Somebody, likely a “white hat” in the FBI, leaked the address book in the laptop computer of Anthony Weiner, aka Carlos Danger — former NY Democrat Congressman, convicted pedophile, and husband of Hillary’s closest aide Huma Abedin.

The FBI had confiscated Weiner’s laptop in a raid in September 2016, while investigating Weiner’s sexting to an underage girl, for which he was convicted and sentenced to 21 months in Federal Medical Center, Ayer, Massachusetts.

Four days ago, on Feb. 6, the address book of 639 names and their addresses and phone numbers was uploaded to Sqawker.

Included in the list are:

George Soros.

Lynn de Rothschild, the CEO of E.L. Rothschild, a holding company she owns with her third husband, Sir Evelyn Robert de Rothschild, a member of the very powerful Rothschild family.

Republican Party consultant Roger Stone.

Note that both Soros and Rothschild are buddies of Hillary Clinton:

As you would expect, since Anthony Weiner is Jewish, there are innumerable Jewish names among the 639.

Know thy enemies: I’ve sorted Weiner’s 639 contacts into 3 groups. Many individuals have overlapping roles, as in the case of academics who go in and out of government, and former government officials becoming academics.

Note that Weiner alphabetized his address book by his contacts’ first name, instead of their last name.

(1) Media: journalists, FILM makers, publishers, Actors

Adam Gopnick, The New Yorker. Alan Rusbridger, The Guardian. Alex Gibney, documentary film-maker and owner of Jigsaw Productions. Allison Silver, New York Times. Ann Pincus, Center for Public Integrity, a non-profit investigative journalism organization. Anthony Barnett, Open Democracy. Anthony Lewis, journalist (d. 2013). Ariana Huffington, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post. Arnaud de Borchgrave : This one is a shocker. Arnaud de Borchgrave is a neo-conservative journalist, former editor-in-chief of The Washington Times, and a founding member of NewsMax. Bill Murray, Public Affairs TV. Bill Richardson, Public Affairs TV. Brad Whitford, West Wing actor. Brant Janeway, Penguin Group. Caroline Marks, The Daily Beast. Celestine Bohlen, Bloomberg. Christiane Amanpour, journalist. Christoper Dickey, Newsweek and Daily Beast. Chrstine Ockrent, Belgian journalist. Dan Rather, former CBS anchorman. Danielle Mattoon, New York Times. David Brock, Media Matters. David Carr, New York Times. David Rosenthal, Simon & Schuster publishing co. David Talbot, Salon.com. Desiree Adib, Air America Radio. Dotty Lynch, CBS News. Doug Page, Chicago Tribune. Ed Vulliamy, Observer. Edward Felsenthal, Daily Beast. Eleanor Randolph, New York Times. Elisabeth Sifton, HuffPo, former senior VP of Farrar Straus and Giroux publisher. Eric Bates, Rolling Stone. Eugene Robinson, Washington Post. Evan Smith, Texas Monthly. Fareed Zakaria, Newsweek. Frank Mankiewicz, National Public Radio. Frank Rich, New York Times. Garry Trudeau, political cartoonist. Garry Wills, journalist/author. Gary Kamiya, Salon.com. George Packer, The New Yorker. Greta Van Sustren, Fox News. Hamilton Fish, The New Republic. Harry Thomason, Hollywood TV-film producer-director. Henry Louis Gates, PBS, Harvard U. professor. Isabel Hilton, journalist, Open Democracy. Jacob Weisberg, Slate. Jake Tapper, CNN. James Fallows, The Atlantic. James Harding, Financial Times and former BBC. James Pinkerton, Financial Times. Jane Mayer, New Yorker. Jann Wenner, Rolling Stone. Jeff Seroy, Farrar Straus and Giroux publisher. Jeffrey Toobin, New Yorker. Jim Naughtie, BBC. Jon Lovett, Hollywood producer and screen writer. Jonathan Larsen, Air America Radio. Judy Blodgett, Discovery CEO. Julian Borger, The Guardian. Julie Sender, Balcony Films. Katrina Vanden Huevel, The Nation. Ken Slotnick, Florentine Films (makes documentaries for PBS). Kerry Lauerman, Salon. Lally Weymouth, Washington Post. Laura McClure, Salon. Lisa Chamberlain, Financial Times. Lucy Carrigan, Air America Radio. Lynn Sweet, Chicago Sun Times. Martin Kettle, The Guardian. Mike Allen, Time magazine. Narda Zacchino, San Francisco Chronicle. Nick Goldberg, Los Angeles Times. Paul Glastris, Washington Monthly. Richard Cohen, Washington Post. Richard French, RNN TV. Rick Berke, New York Times. Robert Cohen, New York Times. Ryan Lizza, New Yorker. Scott Turow, novelist. Tom Baldwin, The Times. Tom Edsall, National Journal. Walter Pincus, Washington Post.

(2) Academics, intellectuals, and think tanks

Andras Hamori, Carnegie Endowment. Andrew & Leslie Cockburn, Army War College. Arturo Valenzuela , rabbi, Duke University (and former assistant secretary of state for Western hemisphere affairs in the Obama administration). Becky Gardner, The Guardian. Ben Gerson, Harvard Business Review. Benjamin Haas, Harvard Business Review. Bill Schneider, ThirdWay.org. Caroline Heldman, Occidental College. Cass Sunstein, Harvard Law School, Obama’s administrator of White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. Charles Tiefer, U. of Baltimore. Charlie Kupchan, Council on Foreign Relations. Dan Freifeld, NYU. David Greenberg, Rutgers U. David Lesch, Trinity U. Derek Shearer, Occidental College. Douglas Brinkley, Rice U. EJ Dionne, Brookings Institute. Elaine Kamarck, Harvard U. Gayle Smith, American Academy in Berlin. James Galbraith, U. of Texas. Robert Riech, U.C. Berkeley, Bill Clinton’s former Secretary of Labor. Gary Sick, Columbia U. Geoffrey Cowan, U. of Southern California. George Weidenfeld, Orion Books. Jack Bass, College of Charleston. Janet Napolitano, president of U. of California, Obama’s secretary of Homeland Security. Jessica Stern, Harvard U. Jim Steinberg, U. of Texas. John Sifton, Human Rights Watch, One World Research. Joseph Stiglitz, Columbia U Juan Cole, U. of Michigan. Lari Martinez, Florida International U. Larry Diamond, Stanford U. Laura Tyson, U.C. Berkeley, chair of Bill Clinton’s White House Council of Economic Advise Martha Camp, Princeton U. Michael Janeway, Columbia U. Michael Sheehan, NYU. Michael Vachon, Soros Fund Management. Michael Waldman, NYU. Paul Krugman, Princeton U. Peter Beinart, City U. of New York. Peter Singer, Princeton U. Peter Steinfels, Fordham U. Philip Bobbitt, U. of Texas. Ralph Whitehead, U. of Massachusetts. Richard Parker, Harvard U. Robert Pape, U. of Chicago. Robert Scheer, U. of Southern California. Robert Jay Lifton, psychiatrist and notable author. Ron Steel, U. of Southern California. Sarah Chase, Harvard U. Sean Wilentz, Princeton U. Sheldon Hackney, U. of Pennsylvania. Stephen Holmes, New York U. Stephen Schlesinger Ted Widmer, Brown U. Timothy Garton Ash, Oxford U. Todd Gitlin, Columbia U. Tom Frank, U. of Chicago.

(3) Clinton and Democrat Party operatives

Andrew Shapiro, Senator Hillary Clinton. Ben Jones, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Bruce Lindsey, Bill Clinton’s White House assistant, current chair of the Clinton Foundation. Bill Gates (unnamed assistant of). Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, member of Ford Foundation board of trustees. Cheryl Mills, secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s chief of staff. David McKean, secretary of state John Kerry’s assistant, former U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg (2016-2017). Deborah de Shong, DNC. Denis McDonough, Obama’s White House chief of staff. Doug Band, Bill Clinton’s White House deputy assistant and counselor. Ed Miliband, leader of UK’s Labour Party. Ellen Chesler, Soros NY. Gara LaMarche, Democracy Alliance, former VP of Soros’ Open Society. Gary Hart, former US senator, McGovern’s VP running mate, Obama’s US special envoy for Northern Ireland. Harold Ickes, Bill Clinton’s White House deputy chief of staff. Henry Waxman, former Congressman. Hillary Clinton. Howard Wolfson, Democratic Party political strategist. Huma Abedin. James Carville. James Rubin, Bill Clinton’s assistant secretary of state. Jason Miner, DNC. John Podesta. John Rich, World Nuclear Association , founded in 2001 on the basis of the Uranium Institute. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, chair of American Bridge, non-profit that raises funds for Democrat Party. Lanny Davis, Bill Clinton’s White House special counsel. Laura Graham, COO of Clinton Foundation. Lynn de Rothschild. Marc Dunkelman, Clinton Foundation. Mickey Cantor, Bill Clinton’s secretary of commerce. Paul Begala, Bill Clinton’s adviser. Philippe Reines, Sen. Hillary Clinton’s senior adviser in Obama State Dept. Richard Blumenthal, US senator. Richard Holbrooke, Obama’s special envoy, Bill Clinton’s UN ambassador. Robert Rubin, Bill Clinton’s treasury secretary, current chair of Council on Foreign Relations. Sarah Hurwitz, speech writer for Michele Obama, Hillary Clinton and other prominent Demonrats. Soros. Stephanie Streett, Clinton Foundation. Steve McMahon, Democratic media consultant. Susan McCue, worked for Sen. Harry Reid. Tamera Luzzato, former chief of staff to Senator Hillary Clinton, now Pew Charitable Trust’s senior vice president of governmental relations. Terry McAuliffe, Gov. of Virginia. Tony Blinken, Obama’s deputy secretary of state. Wes Boyd, MoveOn.org.

~Eowyn

