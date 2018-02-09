Taxpayer relief shot: Convicted sex offender shot by woman after breaking into home

A good DRT* ending.

From WTVY.com: A Blakely (Georgia) woman shot a convicted sex offender to death over the weekend after he allegedly broke into her home.

During a 9-1-1 call placed late Saturday the victim reported she was assaulted after discovering 53-year old Michael Lindsey hiding in a closet of her home. The woman’s 12-year old daughter was also present.

“Deputies arrived at the scene and insured the safety of the victims who had locked themselves inside a room because they weren’t sure if the intruder was still inside the home,” Early County Investigator Captain Will Caudill said.

Officers also discovered 53-year old Michael Lindsey outside the home. He was taken to a Blakely hospital and pronounced dead. He’s believed to have stumbled from inside before collapsing. Prior to the shooting she fought off her attacker with a spoon, a police report states.

Caudill said Lindsey molested a child in 1999 and is listed on the Georgia Sex Offender Registry.

Caudill said his car was found parked behind a motel located a short distance from the home. He isn’t sure if he had broken into the home before the victim arrived home or afterwards.

Records indicate the victim’s home had recently been burglarized twice. Caudill isn’t sure if those incidents are related to the home invasion.

No charges were filed against the woman who fatally shot Lindsey, and Caudill predicts if no new evidence is discovered none will be. “We plan to present our findings to the district attorney’s office, a standard practice on these type cases, and they can decide what action, if any, should be taken.”

h/t Breitbart

DCG

*Dead Right There

Advertisements