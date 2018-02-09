Taxpayer relief shot: Convicted sex offender shot by woman after breaking into home

A good DRT* ending.
From WTVY.com: A Blakely (Georgia) woman shot a convicted sex offender to death over the weekend after he allegedly broke into her home.
During a 9-1-1 call placed late Saturday the victim reported she was assaulted after discovering 53-year old Michael Lindsey hiding in a closet of her home. The woman’s 12-year old daughter was also present.
“Deputies arrived at the scene and insured the safety of the victims who had locked themselves inside a room because they weren’t sure if the intruder was still inside the home,” Early County Investigator Captain Will Caudill said.
Officers also discovered 53-year old Michael Lindsey outside the home. He was taken to a Blakely hospital and pronounced dead. He’s believed to have stumbled from inside before collapsing. Prior to the shooting she fought off her attacker with a spoon, a police report states.
Caudill said Lindsey molested a child in 1999 and is listed on the Georgia Sex Offender Registry.
Caudill said his car was found parked behind a motel located a short distance from the home. He isn’t sure if he had broken into the home before the victim arrived home or afterwards.
Records indicate the victim’s home had recently been burglarized twice. Caudill isn’t sure if those incidents are related to the home invasion.
No charges were filed against the woman who fatally shot Lindsey, and Caudill predicts if no new evidence is discovered none will be. “We plan to present our findings to the district attorney’s office, a standard practice on these type cases, and they can decide what action, if any, should be taken.”
h/t Breitbart
DCG
*Dead Right There
CONGRATULATIONS FOR A JOB WELL DONE!
LikeLiked by 6 people
if this is human justice,let there be human justice
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give her a medal! She did the job our crappy gov’t won’t do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Police — always just minutes away (at a doughnut shop or writing a money-grabbing minor traffic ticket) when every second is crucial!
Kudos to this woman for exercising her 2nd Amendment right and ridding society of another virus.
(If I weren’t a Christian, I would be Paul Kersey and William Foster all rolled into one.)
~ D-FensDogG
Ferret-Faced Fascist Friends
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the story is as they say no charges should be filed. The moment he broke into the house he lost his right to live. I do not condone the taking of a life unless there is no other options on the table. The Commandment thou shall not kill I do not agree with it is different in different versions of the Bible it to me “thou shall not murder”. Killing someone who is about to harm innocents is not murder. Sorry I am sure a lot will disagree with me on this but its what I believe.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brian, you are 100% correct. The accurate reading of the Commandment should be “Thou shalt not murder”, NOT “Thou shalt not kill”.
Logic alone dictates this, seeing as how AFTER giving the Ten Commandments to Moses, God instituted laws commanding the Israelites to put to death people who committed certain offenses. This obviously means, then, that in the eyes of God, not all killing is considered murder and in opposition to the 6th Commandment.
~ D-FensDogG
Would You Like To See… ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Come To Life?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I used to get so much grief from that statement seemed to me that King James wanted to control all the people at the time with religion and that made it so he could condemn anyone to death for the act. That is far fetched but when you read the Gospel you realize this but the left and the atheist love to grill you on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brian, in my years online, it’s seemed to me that the real biggie for the Atheistic Leftists is to criticize The Bible and Christ Yeshua for slavery. “They don’t condemn it!” cry the snowflakes.
For awhile, I would explain it to them. But eventually I got so tired of having to educate the willfully ignorant that now I’ll just tell them: “Go read The Bible for yourself and ask The Holy Spirit to explain it to you.”
I have only so much patience for the Libtards, and my patience has done all run out! They have no idea how lucky they are that I belong to Jesus and need to follow His instructions to the best of my ability. Otherwise, as I stated above, they’d be dealing with a real-life William Foster / Paul Kersey, and I don’t think they’d like that one little bit.
~ D-FensDogG
Stephen T. McCarthy Reviews…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brian . . . . You are so right! Another way of viewing this is “Thou shall not shed innocent blood.” The moment this perpetrator entered this woman’s home . . . his blood was no longer innocent, and his death is squarely on his own head, not on hers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Win-Win for all concerned. So sad though that the intruder did not know his Lord and Savior before he passed on. So glad the woman and child are safe. Praise the Lord for that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They should give her a medal and as much air time as they did the Michael Brown circus. Good for her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Taxpayer Relief Shot
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, the police department owes her a bullet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Collie D . . . . That is a most excellent thought!
LikeLiked by 1 person
DCG . . . . Excellent article. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person