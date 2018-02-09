Sports Illustrated empowers women and the #MeToo movement by having women pose naked

More women empowerment via being naked crap again. Ugh.

From Daily Mail: Sailor Brinkley Cook, Paulina Porizkova, and Robyn Lawley are celebrating their inner beauty in a bold Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread that shows the models posing completely nude with ‘truthful’ words painted on their bodies.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Sailor, 19, Paulina, 52, and Robyn, 28, lead a cast of models who stripped down and turned their bodies into canvases covered with words that represent how they see themselves.

The stunning black and white photos were shot by Taylor Ballantyne for the magazine’s ‘In Her Own Words‘ project, which marks the ‘evolution’ of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the light of the ongoing push for women’s equality.

And while posing provocatively while nude might not immediately seem like a move away from the publication’s traditional projects, those behind the shoot insisted that the nakedness was a form of expression, allowing the models involved to express their ‘voice, strength and passion… in the rawest form’.

The intention was to use the kinds of images that readers expect from the magazine and then use those as a platform to deliver a more meaningful and empowering message. It is in fact the first time that a fully nude spread – which was shot by a female photographer – will run in the publication, which previously focused more on raunchy shots featuring risque swimwear.

‘In Her Own Words is a continuation and evolution of the essence of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,’ the publication explained on its website. ‘It is a platform that allows the voice, the strength and the passion of these women to be expressed in the rawest form…on the naked body…with all the artistic and creative control left to them.’

In order to make the models feel as comfortable as possible in the face of the perhaps-daunting prospect of posing nude in front of cameras and a crew of people, the magazine ‘stripped down’ its studio and used a team comprised of only women for this particular shoot.

‘We handed over the control to the women who are our brand,’ it explained online. ‘We believed in, supported and encouraged them to become a canvas and share their truth.’

Indeed, supermodel Paulina, who had the word ‘truth’ written on her side, told SI the project is about so much ‘more than being naked’.

‘It’s not just that you’re nude, but it’s also, “You’re nude and you show me the way you want me to see you.” It’s even more naked than naked,’ she explained. ‘I wanted to say that I’m not ashamed of my body and you shouldn’t be ashamed of your body, no matter what age you are. We all have our own truths. We all want to live according to our own truths. We want to be true to ourselves so truth is what matters more than anything.’

The powerful project meant a lot to Sailor, who has candidly spoken about how she used to struggle with body image and the pressure to be thin.

‘It was really special to be a part of this and get to express myself in a very raw, uncensored way,’ she said. Having these words written all over your naked body and having that next level of exposure — I felt sexy, obviously, but I felt more emotional and it helped me accept myself.’

Sailor wrote ‘artist’ on her arm and ‘natural’ on the curve of her backside before striking an elegant pose for the project.

Meanwhile, Robyn hopes that the shoot will help other girls — including her nearly three-year-old daughter Ripley — realize they more than just a sum of their physical features.

‘My daughter is growing up in this world right now and I want her to love who she is because it is so important,’ she told SI. If she ever came to me and said, “I don’t feel comfortable in my body,” I don’t know what I would do. I’d die on the inside. We are women and we are human. We have stretch marks. We have rolls. We have cellulite. That’s all part of our bodies.

‘We become so obsessed with our exterior message; we give no thoughts to what’s in our heads,’ she added. ‘I just want all those girls out there to know they are so beautiful and so special.’

‘Mother,’ ‘nurturer,’ ‘human,’ and ‘creative,’ were just a few of the words Robyn had scrawled across her body for the shoot.

