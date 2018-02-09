Minnesota school district removes “To Kill a Mockingbird” to protect students’ dignity

If the n-word is so hurtful and oppressive then why do rap musicians continue to use it in their lyrics?
From Fox News: A Minnesota school district removed classic novels “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from its required reading lists due to the novels’ use of a racial slur.
Michael Cary, the director of curriculum and instruction for Duluth School District, announced the two books were removed due to the n-word being used throughout both novels.
“We felt that we could still teach the same standards and expectations through other novels that didn’t require students to feel humiliated or marginalized by the use of racial slurs,” Cary told the Duluth News Tribune.
The two books would be available in school libraries if students were interested in reading them on their own, FOX 21 Online reported.
Cary said the books were removed in order to be “considerate of all of its students.”
Stephan Witherspoon, the president of NAACP’s local chapter, said he welcomed the decision. He called the novels “hurtful” that “use hurtful language that has oppressed the people for over 200 years.”
“It’s wrong. There are a lot more authors out there with better literature that can do the same thing that does not degrade our people. I’m glad that they’re making the decision and it’s long overdue, like 20 years overdue,” Witherspoon said. “Let’s move forward and work together to make school work for all of our kids, not just some, all of them.”
Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is listed at No. 21 on the American Library Association’s most “banned or challenged books list in the last decade.” The novel, published in 1960, followed the adventures of a girl and her brother and the racial inequality that existed in their small Alabama town.
Last year, administrators at the Biloxi School District in Mississippi removed the book from the curriculum.
“The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” published in 1884 by Mark Twain, follows the adventures of a poor white boy and a slave. The novel also made the list of “most frequently challenged books” in 2015, The Washington Post reported. Both novels use the n-word throughout.
Cary said the school’s administrators and teachers were working on introducing new books to the curriculum. “The decision to protect the dignity of our students seemed like a reasonable and easy one to make that didn’t require teacher input. But in terms of making sure that we select excellent novels that serve the same purpose, that definitely needs teacher feedback and their help in making that decision,” Cary said.
DCG
Protect their dignity? Well, there goes the gender unicorn then…
LikeLiked by 4 people
On the “Emotionally Attracted To”-line,there should be “Self” as an option. Also,”Designed by Landyn Pan and Anna Moore”,are they male or female,or do they even KNOW?
LikeLike
These kinds of people will find something offensive in everything they encounter. They want to wipe out our history and culture and bring us down to par with the other s**thole countries of the world. When are people going to get tired enough of this nonsense to put a stop to it? What has happened to our people?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, I read about this yesterday. Just like the USSR, they have to wipe out history. Poppy Bush was big on this too. “The end of history” was the title of one of his speeches.
Maybe the library can replace them with Kyle Onstott.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ahh another snowflake is born. Wait till they get to the real world, what a nightmare that is going to be for them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To erase history is damning us to repeat it. If our society is so thin skinned they can’t read a book and understand the time in which it was written, and understand what was going on in history at that time. Then our school systems have failed us miserably and has been done to destroy this nation from with in.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. It all started with that silly nonsense about “The ‘N’ Word”. Imagine, adults censoring themselves over something as innocuous as that!
I heard that when I was a kid all the time and often from people who didn’t have a prejudiced bone in their body. Anyway, I refuse to cooperate with people attempting to censor what I think or say.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ray Bradbury’s dystopian Fahrenheit 451 is no longer fiction.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fahrenheit_451
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, but only those with a history would know it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i think this is pure -sorry!-bs,omg theres so many ugly think in our society,movies,music,school,and nobody seems to care!! fake pb,no offence…some1 must still grow up
LikeLiked by 1 person