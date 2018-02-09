Melania Trump had White House exorcised

The Left had a cow when, a year ago on February 18, 2017, Melania Trump recited The Lord’s Prayer at a rally of 9,000 people at Orlando-Melbourne Airport, Florida, on February 18, 2017.
The Left are sure to go into another meltdown when they learn that Melania Trump had the White House exorcised before moving in.
Paul Begley is the pastor of the Community Gospel Baptist Church in Knox, Indiana. In a CNSNews audio recording (below), Begley said:
“When the President [Trump] allowed 40 pastors to come into the White House and . . . lay their hands on him –seven times he’s done this– that’s unheard of, we have never. I mean the guy has got flaws, we all do. But at least he’s humble in recognizing that he needs God enough that he keeps bringing them in for prayer. I gotta say this: It might have started with the First Lady [Melania], I’d be honest with you.”
“The First Lady, in the five hours when the Obamas and the Trumps were down in the Capitol and Trump’s being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Melania Trump said to her husband, ‘I’m not going to go into that White House unless it has been completely exorcised.’
I mean because apparently, over the eight years that the Obamas were there and maybe even some of the presidents before him, there were all kinds of idol gods and images, and all kinds of artifacts in there that were demonic, even some of the stuff left over from the Clinton era ’cause they were really tied in with the Haitians. I can tell you if you read The Serpent and The Rainbow story, you’ll find out just how much Haitian witch-doctor influence was in Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton’s lives. They constantly went back there. They spent their honeymoon with a witch doctor! Who does that?”
Note: Begley is referring to Wade Davis’ book, The Serpent and The Rainbow: A Harvard Scientist’s Astonishing Journey into the Secret Societies of Haitian Voodoo, Zombis, and Magic. See also:
- Voodoo in Obama’s White House (on Obama’s mother-in-law Marian Robinson performing Santeria in the White House).
- Hillary Clinton wanted to stick pins into voodoo dolls of her critics
“But Melania said, ‘You gotta get all that all of there. And send in some preachers, priests (she wanted priests, anyone), go in there and cleanse the White House or I would not spend one night in there.’
And he [Donald Trump] did! During the five hours when they were changing carpets and drapes, there were people in there packing up every item. The only thing left was one cross on one wall. They cleansed the White House. They had people anointing it with oil, praying everywhere.
This was a major spiritual . . . you’ve got to take the seat of authority when you go into spiritual warfare, you start with the spiritual authority and then it goes from there out. And I think that might have been where the whole thing began — in a mighty way of exorcising the demons.”
H/t FOTM‘s MCA
~Eowyn
Way to go, FLOTUS! Good to know!
VERY SMART WOMAN!!! I agree with her 1000%!!!
I would pay full ticket price to go see that movie about the 5 hours.
I have never been so impressed with a FLOTUS! Melania must know about the things of the spirit. She did exactly what I would have demanded. What a spiritual victory over evil!
I’ve said it before too but nobody took me seriously.
Perhaps her physical beauty is causing a prejudiced reaction in some. In our society, many beautiful and glamorous female celebrities are shallow idiots. But not the current first lady.
I think she’d make a great President, but I don’t think she satisfies the “Natural Born” condition.
They needed to remove the demons left there by the previous residents. They cannot be scrubbed off or disinfected.
Dam right I’d have done that and a little more, a voodoo priest and a shaman to kill the residue the dindus left behind, no wonder all the repairs were done at the WH. I am sure an exterminator and a cleaning crew were hired to kill the cockroaches and clean the chicken bones left in the presidential suite. Lotsa Lysol on hand!
Voodoo priest and shaman are satanists. What is wrong with you?
Take that back I was blinded by emotions!
We all get that way I do when emotional about the subject but unlike you most people will not come back and restate like you did so you’re good to go in my book. ☻
You got carried away. 🙂
I did I did lol your alright Doc. one of the good eggs.☻
Shamans aren’t satanists. They heal w herbs, barks, and even energy. Nothing wrong w that.
Satanists are ones who defile children in my book. Taking for themselves whatever they desire, for they live by satan’s moto; if it feels good, do it. And that my friends, is a problem which spans over all, from every considered, “religion,” and race of people known to man. Don’t be fall for their lies yourselves.
To understand what a shaman is, check out the children’s book, the shaman’s apprentice by Lyn Cherry.
Anyone who attempts to influence or alter God’s plan through any method other than prayer is practicing occultism. Essentially, it is a “prayer” to beings in the Spirit Realm rather than to God, the Author of Creation.
The Church knows quite a bit about demonology as well as the angelic. Both of these are creatures of God. The Church does not deny that they can be induced to do people’s bidding for personal gain.
Consider that demons have committed sins that they cannot atone for. They have had their chance. We humans die, therefore as long as we live we can atone. Once we’re dead its over.
Those creatures in the Spirit Realm do not die, just like we did not die before “The Fall”. Almost always those who invoke spirits to do their bidding are attempting to supplant God. If God wanted what they are asking for He would have done it.
In short, any form of divination or occultism is not of God. It is contrary to the teachings of The Church. You can study this all you like but what you will come away with is the certain knowledge that it is nothing to play with.
I wouldn’t have been surprise if, during the exorcism a little dark fella wearing a vest and top hat didn’t come running out from under the desk in the Oval Office looking for his mojo bag.
She’s brilliant. The Orthodox are smart. I would have had the place flooded with Holy Water.
Dr. E, Brian H, Thank You for your kindness.
Symbolism is real and was for a purpose, thinking that you can just ignore them and it don’t mean anything. Try again they do mean what they stand for and she was spot on with this.
Creatures of the Spirit Realm are very real. Because they are of that realm they have no real bodies, just like angels, but they can take different forms. Sometimes those forms depend on who they are manifesting to and their personal fears.
I joke about them too, but they are very dangerous if dealt with ignorantly. A Christian has no reason to fear them if they approach them properly. We have all the help we need. We do have to ask for it, however.
The issue really isn’t about whether or not Obongo is evil (he is), but what sort of little assistants he’s managed to accumulate with his aberrant lifestyle. Just as sorcerers and witches have “familiars”, so too do modern practitioners of the dark side.
I think that people like Obongo are too lazy to make a real pursuit of their wickedness. Theirs is just born of greed and laziness. I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever that the Whitehouse was infested with demonic entities when they left.
Melania Trump is such a great gift from God. Thank you, Lord, for putting President Trump in the White House.
Melania Trump has more knowledge/wisdom/discernment about spiritual warfare than many Christian pastors that I have met. The United States is so blessed to have the Trump family in the White House.
I reblogged this on my High Plains Drifter blog.
She told Trump to get the White House exorcised because she didn’t think he would have actually get it done……
LOL – I bet THAT took some work.
Yeah I’ll bet they had to rent a tanker truck full of holy water and enough incense to cloud Delhi.
Long overdue. I think she must have had a very good idea of what went on in that house. And all those crazy Wednesday night parties, goodness knows what all went on then. I read an article several months ago about some plumbing put in and taken out when Obama left. It said something about a foot bath.
Remember, it was the Obamas that closed the White House, the people’s house, to the public. Why was that needed? What were they hiding? Or was it a poke in the eye to the American people?
Anyway, it is refreshing to have a true legal immigrant that loves the country in our White House. She is doing us proud.
Amen to that. It’s been a long time since there’s been one worth listening to in there. She is a real lady.
Thank you Lord Jesus! This is an answer to prayer I didn’t know was already done.
If only I could forget that a Hoof of the Dragon is built into the very streets… that evil, Masonic city will never truly be free of demonic symbolism until it is demolished to below its foundations and rebuilt. The Eternal Kingdom has not yet come. So we must never forget that, while this nation is surely our responsibility, its master is not the Holy Trinity. This world still falls under the enemy’s jurisdiction.
All the better that Trump and Melania saw fit to seek the Holy Spirit to purify that place. I fully believe evil things were done there through MANY presidents. There’s really no telling, either, what rooms or special accommodations are used to utterly hide all evidence. And let’s be honest, here, about the possibility of, say… a means of disposing of bodies. If the Nazis could run secret murder facilities for the mentally and physically retardant and get away with it (were they that secret though? I recall a documentary hazily that claimed one at least was kept under wraps for a while), so can a POTUS.
Anyone who thought the WH didn’t have a lot of bad juju after the last two or three decades, is kidding themselves.
I keep thinking of the building scene in “Ghost Busters”.
Hope they had it fumigated too!
I’d bet there were bugs and drug residue and who knows what all over the WH.
If the press goes nuts, release some pictures of how it was left by the Obamas.
Ot would not also surprise me if the kenyan brought in voodoo doctors or something as soon as they found out Hillary lost.
