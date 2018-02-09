JonBenét Ramsey’s drawings show she had been sexually abused

JonBenét Ramsey was a six-year-old child beauty pageant queen who was killed in her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado, on the night of December 25–26, 1996.

More than 21 years after, her murder remains unsolved.

The supermarket tabloid National Enquirer, which was nominated for a Pulitzer for breaking the story on former Democrat VP candidate and senator John Edwards‘ adultery and out-of-wedlock child, gained exclusive access to never-before-seen drawings by JonBenét when she was in first grade at the Boulder Valley School in 1996. The series of drawings was for a school project called, “My Time Line”.

The drawings were never investigated by the police. But the Enquirer convened a team of mental health professionals to analyze them. The experts’ conclusion was that the drawings suggest JonBenét Ramsey had been sexually abused for some time prior to her death.

In an article on October 3, 2017, the Enquirer published the specialists’ findings.

To begin, TV-radio show host, author and “relationship expert” Gilda Carle, Ph.D., explains that “Everything a child does in a drawing sends out a message” and the message that JonBenét was sending in her drawings was “Save me!”.

Morgan State University Associate Professor of Psychology and former school psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Menzise explains that JonBenét’s “drawings projected her unconscious mind onto a page, emotions and things she would not consciously say and might not have been able to articulate.”

(1) In a picture JonBenét drew of her family (mother, father, brother and herself), she gave two family members — one of whom is a female with long hair — malevolent eyes, but left her own face blank. Dr. Carle explains that when someone is faceless in a drawing, it often means, “That’s me, and I wish I could disappear!”.

(2) In another drawing, JonBenét depicted herself wearing a T-shirt, no pants, and a partially-erased circular ring around her legs which, according to forensic psychiatrist Carole Lieberman, M.D., “could represent her panties” or “a barrier of protection to stop anything from penetrating her”.

(3) Note that the T-shirt has an oval shape with a hole, which JonBenet drew again and again. The experts believe the oval-shape-with-a-hole signifies a vaginal opening.

(4) In another drawing, a stick figure has multiple legs and no mouth. Experts believe the mouthless figure could be someone trying to silence JonBenet, and that the figure’s multiple legs indicate that individual’s aggression, frustration or other anxiety.

Dr. Menzise concluded that “All these things together would make me ask further about any type of sexual abuse, exposure to sexuality or inappropriate behaviors that she could have been exposed to at her young age.”

Certainly, the analysis conducted by the Enquirer‘s team of mental health professionals reinforces charges by investigators that JonBenét Ramsey had suffered “prior vaginal intrusions” months before her parents allegedly found her lifeless body in the basement of their Colorado home.

~Eowyn

