Defense Secretary Jim Mattis: No evidence Syrian government used poison gas on its people

This is monumental news that, for some reason, isn't broadcast by the alphabet TV news.

Robert Burns reports for the AP that a week ago, on February 2, 2018, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon the U.S. has no evidence to confirm reports from aid groups and others that the Syrian government had used the deadly chemical sarin on its citizens.

While saying that “We’re looking for evidence of it, since clearly we are dealing with the Assad regime that has used denial and deceit to hide their outlaw actions. We’re even more concerned about the possibility of sarin use,” and that “We have other reports from the battlefield from people who claim it’s been used,” Mattis admitted that “We do not have evidence of it.”

In fact, experienced chemical weapons experts and investigators such as Hans Blix, Scott Ritter, Gareth Porter and Theodore Postol have all cast doubt on “official” U.S. narratives — of both the Obama and Trump administrations — regarding President Assad employing sarin.

In April 2017, claiming the Assad government illegally used chemical weapons against Syrian rebels in Idlib province, the U.S. launched several dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base in response. President Donald Trump said the attack was meant to deter further Syrian use of illegal weapons.

Despite Mattis’ admission that the U.S. has no evidence the Syrian government, a day before on Thursday, February 1, the Trump administration accused Assad of producing and using “new kinds of weapons” to deliver deadly chemicals. Administration officials said Trump has not ruled out additional military action to deter chemical attacks or to punish Assad, though they did not suggest any action was imminent. They emphasized that the United States was seeking a new way to hold users of chemical weapons accountable and wanted cooperation from Russia, Assad’s patron, in pressuring him to end the attacks.

The truth is that it is Israel who wants the U.S. to topple the Assad government, under whose rule Syrian Christians have lived peaceably alongside their Muslim neighbors. The United States should stop fighting Israel’s wars by manufacturing excuses to justify attacking the Syrian government.

See Philip Giraldi, “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars,” The Unz Review.

In the words of U.S. Army veteran and international lawyer Ian Wilkie:

“America’s credibility was damaged by Colin Powell at the United Nations in 2003 falsely accusing Saddam Hussein of having mobile anthrax laboratories. Fast forward to 2017 and we encounter Nikki Haley in an uncomfortably similar situation at the U.N. Security Council calling for action against yet another non-Western head-of-state based on weak, unsubstantiated evidence. Now Secretary Mattis has added fuel to the WMD propaganda doubters’ fire by retroactively calling into question the rationale for an American cruise missile strike. [. . . I]t is time for America to stop shooting first and asking questions later.”

~Eowyn

