Defense Secretary Jim Mattis: No evidence Syrian government used poison gas on its people

This is monumental news that, for some reason, isn’t broadcast by the alphabet TV news.
Robert Burns reports for the AP that a week ago, on February 2, 2018, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon the U.S. has no evidence to confirm reports from aid groups and others that the Syrian government had used the deadly chemical sarin on its citizens.
While saying that “We’re looking for evidence of it, since clearly we are dealing with the Assad regime that has used denial and deceit to hide their outlaw actions. We’re even more concerned about the possibility of sarin use,” and that “We have other reports from the battlefield from people who claim it’s been used,” Mattis admitted that “We do not have evidence of it.”
In fact, experienced chemical weapons experts and investigators such as Hans Blix, Scott Ritter, Gareth Porter and Theodore Postol have all cast doubt on “official” U.S. narratives — of both the Obama and Trump administrations — regarding President Assad employing sarin.
In April 2017, claiming the Assad government illegally used chemical weapons against Syrian rebels in Idlib province, the U.S. launched several dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base in response. President Donald Trump said the attack was meant to deter further Syrian use of illegal weapons.
Despite Mattis’ admission that the U.S. has no evidence the Syrian government, a day before on Thursday, February 1, the Trump administration accused Assad of producing and using “new kinds of weapons” to deliver deadly chemicals. Administration officials said Trump has not ruled out additional military action to deter chemical attacks or to punish Assad, though they did not suggest any action was imminent. They emphasized that the United States was seeking a new way to hold users of chemical weapons accountable and wanted cooperation from Russia, Assad’s patron, in pressuring him to end the attacks.
The truth is that it is Israel who wants the U.S. to topple the Assad government, under whose rule Syrian Christians have lived peaceably alongside their Muslim neighbors. The United States should stop fighting Israel’s wars by manufacturing excuses to justify attacking the Syrian government.
See Philip Giraldi, “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars,” The Unz Review.
In the words of U.S. Army veteran and international lawyer Ian Wilkie:
“America’s credibility was damaged by Colin Powell at the United Nations in 2003 falsely accusing Saddam Hussein of having mobile anthrax laboratories. Fast forward to 2017 and we encounter Nikki Haley in an uncomfortably similar situation at the U.N. Security Council calling for action against yet another non-Western head-of-state based on weak, unsubstantiated evidence.
Now Secretary Mattis has added fuel to the WMD propaganda doubters’ fire by retroactively calling into question the rationale for an American cruise missile strike.
[. . . I]t is time for America to stop shooting first and asking questions later.”
See also:
- Trump admin. updated Israel ‘in real time’ on Syria missile strike
- Pact with the devil: Israel gives weapons and free medical care to Syrian jihad
- Israeli intelligence chief said Israel does not want ISIS to be defeated
- ISIS: Allah commands us not to fight Israel & Jews
- 3 reasons why the latest Syrian chemical attack attributed to Assad is a false flag
- Liberal journalist Seymour Hersh says Obama made up the intelligence for war on Syria
- Article cited by Limbaugh on Syrian chemical attack being a U.S. false flag
~Eowyn
I fully disagree with Mattis on this one and think Assad is an evil entity.
LikeLike
Assad is evil incarnate? He leaves Christians alone, unlike the so-called Syrian “rebels” who are really jihadists. Don’t you, Christian Zionist, care about Syrian Christians?
LikeLike
I don’t know about Assad being so evil- our gov demonizes anyone who gets in their way. Look at the history of us backing brutal strong men when they were willing to do US bidding. It is lie on top of lie. Even if Assad a bad character, what shall we do? Shall we bomb and kill him like we did Khadafi and leave the country in utter chaos and under the control of warring Islamic factions? That is the goal of the Yinon Plan you know. I personally don’t believe he used the chemical weapons because this stunt was tried before under Obama and shown to be a false flag designed to give the US an excuse for intervention on behalf of Israhell. War is made by and for the Jews to gain hegemony, and kill off assorted goyim.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Syrian people elected him. It isn’t up to us to decide whether he stays or not. That would make us Democrats.
The Jews want to partition Syria. That’s who is behind all this. In my view this administration, while better than others, is WAY too involved with the Zionist Entity.
I wouldn’t authorize any action against it and I don’t want to pay for it in blood or money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We lobbed a bunch of cruise missiles at a virtually empty airbase.
Perhaps the folks at DoD knew the “gas” claim was bogus, and created a nice handy target to placate the warmongers. Not that I would mention McCain by name…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disgusted . . . . Bravo! I am so glad that you did not mention “McCain” by name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
For your information.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 1 person
— Lana — I totally agree with you. Assad may be the most evil person on earth but as you say if he is dethroned, there goes Syria just like what happened when Khadafi was dethroned. Assad is a stabilizing force and should be left alone. I also agree that Assad has no reason to use chemical weapons. In fact he has every reason not to use them. The chemical attacks came from the supporters of ISIS/ISIL/IS and others of their ilk. Finally, an American Leader is pointing out the facts. Thank you General Mattis.
LikeLiked by 1 person