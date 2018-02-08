What should we bring to the Lord?

Micah 6:6-8 is brief, direct and comprehensive

It is easy to get caught up in our religious requirements and the demands on our time, and get off center from what really counts.

“With what shall I come before the Lord
and bow down before the exalted God?

Shall I come before him with burnt offerings, with calves a year old?

Will the Lord be pleased with thousands of rams, with ten thousand rivers of olive oil?

Shall I offer my firstborn for my transgression, the fruit of my body for the sin of my soul? 

He has shown you, O mortal, what is good.
And what does the Lord require of you?

To
act justly
and to
love mercy
and to
walk humbly
with your God.”

PEACE

2 responses to “What should we bring to the Lord?

  1. Jurist | February 8, 2018 at 9:14 am | Reply

    Beautiful.

    Like

  2. Alma | February 8, 2018 at 9:42 am | Reply

    I bring to the Lord my soul.

    Like

