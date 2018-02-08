Sarah Silverman: I want to eat an aborted fetus

Corrine Weaver reports for NewsBusters that on February 1, 2018, in a pro-abort fundraising telethon, unfunny comedienne Sarah Silverman, 47, said that a conscience clause law preventing aborted fetuses from being used in manufactured food products “would make her want to eat an aborted fetus.”

The live-streamed fundraiser telethon, “Life Is a Living Nightmare: A Telethon to Fix It,” was held by the Lady Parts Justice League, founded by Lizz Winstead, 56, a co-creator of The Daily Show. Co-hosted by Winstead and Silverman, the telethon featured four hours of political rants, an interview with abortionist Willie Parker, and “shitty law” abortion charades introduced by a woman wearing a vagina costume.

Two of the “shitty” conscience laws were acted out in charades by volunteers:

(1) An Oklahoma law, in response to a food lab considering using human stem cells to create artificial food flavoring, bans the use of aborted fetuses as ingredients in the manufacture of food products. In the telethon charade on this “shitty” law, a volunteer yelled “kill the baby!”. Winstead said about the law: “This is fucking batshit. A lot of times they will create laws to make you think that this is some epidemic that needs to be addressed.” Silverman said: “If anything has ever made me want to eat an aborted fetus, it’s this law.”

(2) A law requiring abortion clinics to cremate or bury every aborted fetus. Silverman said: “Fucking funerals for fucking aborted fetuses? I would like to speak at those funerals. He lived the way he died. He died the way he lived. The size of a sesame seed with no discerning brain function.”

This is what Silverman said about conscience clause laws and religious freedom:

“Religious freedom used to be such a beautiful thing cuz it was like this big inclusive thing in the country, and now it’s just this shroud to legalize hate and shit like that.”

Another rabid pro-abort, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill — who said you’re insane if you don’t vote for Obama — was also present at the telethon, where he created two pieces of “art” to be auctioned off. Hamill also donated and auctioned a Disney Last Jedi poster, promising to personalize the poster by writing “something obscene and dirty if you want.”

Disney must be so proud.

Winstead chimed in, laughing: “Mark Hamill is actually going to become an abortion provider! He’ll give you an abortion with a Jedi wand! It’s going to be awesome!”

Towards the end of the telethon, Winstead cried as she extolled abortion providers baby-killers as heroic people who “provide this amazing care for people . . . [who] used it [abortion] to become better people”.

