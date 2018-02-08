Sarah Silverman: I want to eat an aborted fetus

Corrine Weaver reports for NewsBusters that on February 1, 2018, in a pro-abort fundraising telethon, unfunny comedienne Sarah Silverman, 47, said that a conscience clause law preventing aborted fetuses from being used in manufactured food products “would make her want to eat an aborted fetus.”
The live-streamed fundraiser telethon, “Life Is a Living Nightmare: A Telethon to Fix It,” was held by the Lady Parts Justice League, founded by Lizz Winstead, 56, a co-creator of The Daily Show. Co-hosted by Winstead and Silverman, the telethon featured four hours of political rants, an interview with abortionist Willie Parker, and “shitty law” abortion charades introduced by a woman wearing a vagina costume.
Two of the “shitty” conscience laws were acted out in charades by volunteers:
(1) An Oklahoma law, in response to a food lab considering using human stem cells to create artificial food flavoring, bans the use of aborted fetuses as ingredients in the manufacture of food products. In the telethon charade on this “shitty” law, a volunteer yelled “kill the baby!”. Winstead said about the law: “This is fucking batshit. A lot of times they will create laws to make you think that this is some epidemic that needs to be addressed.” Silverman said: “If anything has ever made me want to eat an aborted fetus, it’s this law.”
(2) A law requiring abortion clinics to cremate or bury every aborted fetus. Silverman said: “Fucking funerals for fucking aborted fetuses? I would like to speak at those funerals. He lived the way he died. He died the way he lived. The size of a sesame seed with no discerning brain function.”
This is what Silverman said about conscience clause laws and religious freedom:
“Religious freedom used to be such a beautiful thing cuz it was like this big inclusive thing in the country, and now it’s just this shroud to legalize hate and shit like that.”
Another rabid pro-abort, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill — who said you’re insane if you don’t vote for Obama — was also present at the telethon, where he created two pieces of “art” to be auctioned off. Hamill also donated and auctioned a Disney Last Jedi poster, promising to personalize the poster by writing “something obscene and dirty if you want.”
Disney must be so proud.
Winstead chimed in, laughing: “Mark Hamill is actually going to become an abortion provider! He’ll give you an abortion with a Jedi wand! It’s going to be awesome!”
Towards the end of the telethon, Winstead cried as she extolled
abortion providers baby-killers as heroic people who “provide this amazing care for people . . . [who] used it [abortion] to become better people”.
~Eowyn
It’s considered a delicacy in China!
Reblogged this on Gitardood's Weblog and commented:
This is just a small indication of how perverted, disgusting, and utterly devilish people in society have become / are becoming. These fools unfortunately won’t think it’s funny when they burn forever in hell due to their rejection of truth and redemption offered by the only One who could fulfill the conditions and make the offer. These people who are so proud of their atheism, don’t realise Satan is dancing with glee anticipating their arrival with him forever.
As I said in my reblog these fools don’t realise that Satan is dancing with glee in anticipation of their arrival to spend eternity with him in torment.
Oh I think these people know Satan is dancing… they likely join in when they go for their Satanic rituals on… whatever days they tend to do them.
Leftists– not just demented, but evil (and they enjoy it).
Jesus Christ is the ONLY path
Yaweh will take so much, then….ask John Lennon.
Free speech is available here, uncaring souls abound.
1 day closer.
“Imagine there’s no Lennon,
It’s easy if you try…”
A sick bitch who should be locked away in a dark room!
So we’ve progressed so far that we’ve come full circle to cannibalism? WTF is wrong with these “humanoids”? (rhetorical)
It’s no wonder the Almighty is destroying California… He must be PISSED! I know I am.
I pray for all the young girls and women who are following these evil ones telling them abortion is their right and there’s nothing wrong with it. Planned Parenthood and evil ones like Sarah Silverman and Liz Winstead are Satan’s pawns, and I’ll bet they have already eaten an aborted baby! They must not care that there’s a disease we get when we are cannibals. In addition to committing murder (which women most certainly do not have a right to do), Satan and his emissaries are determined to take as many of us as they can with them into hell and their death. God will not tolerate this Satanic injustice with His precious creation!
I wish i could unwatch everything I ever saw her in!! What a pathetic piece of crap!! Too bad HER mother didn’t have an abortion. Save us all a lot of sorrow! Sick, sick, sick! There is a special place set aside in Hell for her.
I hope you monster soon join your horned master. And on the way down the stench of your burning flesh permeates Hell.
Romans 1:22. The godless should never shock us. Their revolt is against God, Himself, and that’s why they lose the best traits man can possess and are filled with only the dregs. A reprobate mind should be a thing of horror and repulsion. That is the point when God no longer strives with a person, they have reached the point of no return, and He abandons them to themselves. 70 plus years on earth is a mere blink of an eye compared to eternity but the reprobate mind seizes it as their entire domain. Politics becomes religion, social matters their sacraments and their evangelism is to convert the world to their dreary, hopeless condition.
Wow! Sarah Silverman came as no surprise. But Mark Hamill?
No wonder his movie tanked, and the director all but wrote him out of future Star Wars episodes. When you insult God so openly, you can bank on being hit by disaster.
They may never see justice here, and that’s unfortunate. But, rest assured, they’ll certainly see justice when they shed their filthy, mortal vessels.
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
How disgraceful – what in God’s name would she accomplish in doing this? It probably would choke her. Disgusting coming from a woman – is she that blood thirsty? If so, go down to Planned Parenthood and buy a pint of blood and take a swig. They would love to make that money.
And she claims to be an American?
komonsentsjane
We pro-lifers are always corrected when we refer to abortion as killing babies: “No, idiot, it’s just removing tissue!”
And yet, “Kill the baby!” cries out the pro-abortion worker.
Just like in every Leftist issue, what they argue is a lie compared to what they believe.
So, abortion clinics are little different from the local abatoir in her eyes.
