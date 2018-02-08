Rep. Joe Kennedy III, hypocrite

Rep. Joseph “Joe” Patrick Kennedy III (D-Massachusetts), 37, is the son of former Rep. Joseph Kennedy II and grandson of Bobby Kennedy, brother of former President John Kennedy.
An heir to his great-grandfather Joseph Kennedy’s fortune, Joe #3 holds substantial investments in trusts and is estimated to be worth between $20 million and $60 million.
On January 30, 2018, a drooling Joe #3 gave the Democrat Party’s response to President Trump’s State of the Union address.
A practicing Catholic with a sweet tooth, in 2017 Joe #3 gave up sugary snacks for Lent. But he and his wife, health policy lawyer Lauren Birchfield, are stridently pro-abort, never mind the fact that the Catholic Church calls abortion an intrinsic — i.e., non-negotiable — evil.
Below is a pic of the couple at a pro-abort rally, garbed in pussy-pink T-shirts that say: “I stand with Planned Parenthood” — the same Planned Parenthood abortion mills that harvest and sell aborted babies’ body parts and organs, including the brain of a baby whose heart was still beating when his brain was “harvested”.
By the way, there are claims on the net that Joe Kennedy III lives in a mansion surrounded by a wall (see below) — evidence of his hypocrisy when he grandly proclaimed in his Democrat Party response: “Build a wall and my generation will tear it down.”
However, Snopes says:
- The house is not Joe’s but was purchased in 1933 by great grandfather Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., which was sold by the Kennedy family in 1995.
- The house is located in Palm Beach, just a few feet from the ocean. The wall is a seawall designed to keep the ocean from damaging the property.
Joe Kennedy III is pro-gun control, pro-gay marriage, pro-illegal migrants, and calls the Republican health care reform “an act of malice,” while supporting Planned Parenthood’s acts of true malice and evil — the
abortion killing of little, innocent, defenseless human beings and harvesting their organs.
H/t Big Lug
~Eowyn
Well, heck, maybe “our generation” should tear down his wall?
Did you expect more from a Kennedy?
