Sanctuary benefit: Oregon hospital denies illegal alien a liver transplant then terminates its “archaic” policy

Wonder how many US citizens she gets to bypass for her new liver.
From Fox News: An Oregon hospital who denied an illegal immigrant a liver transplant due to her lack of citizenship later terminated the policy.
Silvia Lesama-Santos, 46, who’s said to be in “critical condition,” was denied a liver transplant on Monday from the Oregon Health & Sciences University (OHSU) in Portland, Fox 12 Oregon reported, citing a press release from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Oregon.
The hospital sent the stay-at-home mother of four a letter explaining that since she does not have a “lawful presence or immigration documentation” in the U.S., she could not receive the transplant as hospital policy “requires proof” for transplant operations.
Lesama-Santos, a resident of the Portland area for more than 30 years, has health insurance through her husband’s employer, according to a copy of the letter published by the ACLU.
The hospital stated that Lesama-Santos could restart the process for requesting a liver transplant “when your situation has changed and you meet the above requirements.”
On the same day the ACLU released its statement — and called for the hospital to change its rules — OHSU terminated its policy barring illegal immigrants from receiving transplants.
“It was brought to our attention this evening that an archaic transplant policy was preventing an undocumented individual illegal alien from being evaluated at OHSU,” a hospital statement read. “Upon learning of the policy, OHSU leaders acted immediately and terminated the policy. We deeply regret the pain this has caused the family.”
The hospital said that “all are welcome at OHSU, and this policy does not reflect our values.”
“The OHSU transplant team is informing the family of our change in policy… OHSU’s legal team has begun a system-wide audit to ensure no other such policies exist,” the statement read.
A GoFundMe account(seeking $10,000) created by Lesama-Santos’ oldest son said that his mother will start “the transplant process,” which an ACLU spokesperson confirmed to OregonLive.com on Wednesday.
Lesama-Santos was reportedly accepted to undergo the transplant at a Seattle hospital, but the ACLU said it’s unclear whether she’s healthy enough to travel to Washington, or to even get the transplant in Portland.
h/t Laura
DCG
Will more illegals come scurrying out of her once they incise her? Inquiring minds want to know…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eugenicists, doctors and scientists convened at Harvard University in 1968 to determine, to the best of human knowledge, when death could be said to occur. This meeting was held in order to green light the legal ability of medicine to harvest human organs for transplant.
It is an established medical fact that organs can ONLY be taken from a LIVING DONOR: A kidney, liver, heart or lung taken from a cadaver—even from a cadaver seconds old—will not function. So in order to justify this organ harvesting, scientific personnel had to come up with a definition of “brain death” in order to pretend that their action was ethical and morally acceptable!
The Traditional Catholic definition of death is actual, honest, real and scientifically verifiable: Death occurs when the soul leaves the body.
It’s really that simple.
Death happens when the soul leaves the body.
“Brain death,” in and of itself, does not indicate that the soul has already left the body. Certainly “brain death” has already occurred in the cadaver that has been brought to the funeral home. Scientists would have us believe that “brain death” justifies the harvesting of organs for transplant. But any organs acceptable for transplant CANNOT be taken from a cadaver; That can only occur when a doctor or scientist declares, in his judgment, that “brain death” has occurred.
But just because a doctor can judge that “brain death” has occurred, does not and cannot mean that the soul has left the body: If the soul has left the body, the organs cannot be used!
My late father detested the phrase “hocus pocus” because he (rightly) believed that it was a play on the words of the Consecration, “hoc est mi corpus” (or whatever the precise wording is; I have forgotten). Call it what you will: The definition of “brain death” is verbal “hocus pocus” or MAGIC that is used to justify science and medicine to do whatever it wishes to do to reduce the human person to a commodity and promote a Benthamite utilitarian ethic.
I will be as frank and honest as I can: ORGAN TRANSPLANTATION (except for kidneys and partial liver transplants, and perhaps corneas) IS CATEGORICALLY UNACCEPTABLE, because it requires medicine to KILL a human being. But I see the eugenic logic CLEARLY: Allow killing at ONE END of the human life cycle with abortion, and it becomes perfectly acceptable to kill human life at the OTHER END of the life cycle. YES, the Nazis and Dr. Mengele approved of the same. But let us remember the history clearly: British Eugenics declared this PERFECTLY MORALLY ACCEPTABLE before the Nazis did, because Jeremy Bentham and Charles Darwin and Francis Galton did.
Sorry: NO ONE is entitled to a liver or heart or lung transplant, regardless of their legal status, according to Traditional Catholic theology. Transplantation is FRANKENSTEINIAN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
stevenbroiles, do you have any pointers/sources to the fact that organs must be harvested while the individual is still alive and no transplants can be done with organs harvested after a person is dead? I would like to read those. Instinct, or belief, or the Holy Spirit, always made me refuse to be listed as an organ donor on my drivers license, because I always felt that the medical mafia would kill me to harvest my organs even if I wasn’t dead yet! I am starting to understand why I was so directed to do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe the Harvard Medical Journal and JAMA may have articles about it. Just google it.
Don’t “believe” what I say: RESEARCH what I say. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! I was talking about my own instincts and belief(s) – it’s because I always research that I asked for pointers/sources. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is one reason why I would NEVER donate my organs…….
“Organs taken from patients that doctors were pressured to declare brain dead: suit”
LikeLike
Sorry bout that..here is the correct link to the article on organ harvesting.
https://nypost.com/2012/09/26/organs-taken-from-patients-that-doctors-were-pressured-to-declare-brain-dead-suit/
LikeLike
I sure understand how you feel. For years I had checked that little box on my drivers license. Then, the more time went by and the more I read, the more uncomfortable I became. When I last renewed my license, that box wasn’t checked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did the same. Once I realized what I had signed up for, I decided against it.
LikeLike
She has been here for THIRTY YEARS? Her hubby has her on his policy. Why doesn’t he or his policy pay for the “start” of the process? She is a “stay at home mom” with four kids. That’s fine, but they are not OUR kids.
I’m amazed by stuff like this. I am assuming from the article that she does not have legal status. I can’t really tell. If she is really married to a citizen or a resident alien she should be able to get legal status, if not citizenship.
But no, they are quite OK with being on the receiving end. You see, if you are a tax paying citizen, you probably couldn’t get on this list for YEARS. You would be cast among the other eaters with no “special status” at all. For you are a despicable White Person.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another thing, also: I think the facts as presented to the news media on this case are, of necessity, misleading: Medical insurance does not pay for the transplant itself, to the best of my knowledge (unless something changed recently). (I AM NOT saying that FOTM misrepresented the facts; I am alleging that the original news source for this story most likely did not get the entire story straight and clear, going on my gut instinct that the mainstream news media certainly ARE NOT “masters of subtlety.”)
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is what I thought, here for 30 years and no paperwork for Citizenship?? Makes one believe she has no intention to ever assimilate. Who does she hold her allegiance to?
LikeLike
Would be interesting to check forms IRS 1040’s as if the deduction of illegal person has been used when filing(30)yearly tax returns? All taxes paid?
If they did claim a Illegal alien for tax deductions why? How? Can all USA citizens also claim deductions? Was all their income reported for the past thirty years including benefits paid out of benefits for American citizens?
If you have been here thirty years and still a illegal alien and get the medical service needed, have you called the American citizen who will not get the service and thank them for giving up their needed surgery?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nicely put. That’s also my point. Either they are too lazy to apply, or they would rather just complain and put their hand out. They have options.
They could move back to Mexico. She could apply for resident alien status. Why should someone race to her rescue because she is unwilling, for whatever reason, to simply follow the process?
We could try a little experiment. Just go to Mexico, present yourself a hospital for a transplant. See what happens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oregon Health and Sciences University’s president is Joseph E. Robertson Jr., M.D. and a professor of ophthalmology.
Ph: (503) 494-8311
LikeLiked by 1 person
So,..what’s new,.?
I myself, being a 84 year old, Korea era Vet with a poverty level income am being denied the right to register a car in California, because, since I live in the eastern part of the state, near the Nevada border, some 175 miles from the nearest ,..”Smog Test’,.. station, I do not have the energy levels to drive those distances, & I do not have the funds to pay for the gas, which , locally cost $4.49.9 per gallon, & I do not have the $650, I will be required to pay for repairs, if my car fails the smog test.
Although, I have requested a ,..’hardship’,.. waiver, based on my age, & my poverty level income, & the distances I would need to travel, the DMV insists that I drive those miles, from eastern California, across Death Valley, where the temps will be over 100 degrees, by the time I am required to make to make trip,..
But you can bet your nannynooker, that,.. ‘IF’,..I were an illegal alien, instead of an old ,..WHITE’,.. guy, then the ACLU & La Raza, would be all over this matter, & the DMV would befalling all over it’self, making sure, that I got my vehicle registered, without delay,..
Ya think,.?,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Time to head East. I got out of there 25 years ago and haven’t missed it once.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or south…I left the Seattle area for Oklahoma 4 years ago. I so enjoy it and don’t miss the liberal craziness, taxes, traffic and rain at all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can an illegal alien live in OREGON for thirty years, does she speak English at All?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Believe it or not, there are a couple at my parish like that. My Spanish is terrible but, if I want to talk to them, that’s what I have to do. If I went to live in Mexico I’m reasonably sure I’d have to improve my Spanish. I guess not everyone sees things the way I do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I lived in Mexico for a year a long time ago (attended the University of Mexico). I remember my high school Spanish teacher told me the polite thing to do is to learn their language in order to communicate. It wasn’t hard at all and locals appreciate your efforts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I lived in Germany for two years. I tried to learn German. Most wanted to perfect their English. They did appreciate it if I started the conversation in German.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same in Mexico. Funny they want to learn English unless they move here…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ain’t that the truth? I went to the University of Geissen for a while. All the classes are taught in English. If you’re an English speaker it makes it pretty nice. Anybody with any college at all has to have some English. In fact, the professors often would ask for help with English words.
I’m not very good with languages. I know that it is a mental issue. The trick is to “think” in the language you want to speak. If you try to translate everything you’ll never get anywhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obviously if a person’s medical condition goes down to the point that they are number 1 on the organ transplant list it transcends legal status. They should not be denied. Even in war it is recognized people have unalienable rights of life, limb and sight……
LikeLike