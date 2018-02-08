New “Gerber Baby” is the first one with Down syndrome

Thank God Lucas’ family doesn’t live in Iceland.
Lucas is WAY TOO CUTE!
From People Magazine: Gerber has found their 2018 Spokesbaby — and he’s breaking the mold.
After an exhaustive photo search that garnered more than 140,000 entries, 1-year-old Lucas Warren of Dalton, Georgia, has been named this year’s Gerber Baby, it was announced Wednesday on Today. And this year is extra noteworthy: Lucas is the first child with Down syndrome to win the title since the contest began in 2010.
“We’re hoping this will impact everyone — that it will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited,” said dad Jason Warren. “They have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else.”
Mom Cortney Warren shared that she entered the Gerber contest, which has been held online for the past eight years, without much thought, tagging an adorable photo of Lucas showing off his smile while donning a mint green shirt and bow tie. That happy face completely reflects Lucas’ personality.
“He’s very outgoing and never meets a stranger,” Cortney told Today Parents. “He loves to play, loves to laugh and loves to make other people laugh.”
CEO and president of Gerber Bill Partyka said Lucas’ contagious smile won over the team. “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” he explained. “This year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”
Aside from scoring the coveted Gerber Baby title, the Warrens were awarded a $50,000 cash prize, which they say will go toward Lucas’ education, and the baby’s year will also be documented on Gerber’s social media platforms.
“He may have Down syndrome, but he’s always Lucas first,” said Cortney. “He’s got an awesome personality and he goes through the milestones of every child … we’re hoping when he grows up and looks back on this, he’ll be proud of himself and not ashamed of his disability.”
DCG
Lucas Warren is a cutie! What a joyful baby.
Hi 5, Gerber, all born with the Down Syndrome are very intelligent, witty, funny, they grow very independent and don’t like to be pitied. Sometimes parents try very hard to shield them and don’t realize they are causing more harm than good. I applaud Gerber’s actions by recognizing the DS baby, and, isn’t He a happy bundle of joy? Lovely.
Lucas is a gorgeous baby!
I found this video several years ago. It’s the Ball Brothers singing “It’s About the Cross”. Starting at 2:26, there’s a little girl who has Down’s Syndrome, and she is doing sign language to the words of the song. When I first watched it, I cried (and watched it over and over and cried each time) just knowing how many babies like her have been killed. Yet they are so precious to God, and they even minister for Him. Every life is precious to God.
Thank You Maryaha, very inspiring!
A face that everyone will love. Love these kinda stories thanks.
♥
