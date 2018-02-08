Alabama teacher argues that it’s unconstitutional to prohibit her having sex with students

Her and her husband have a thing for their students. Sickos.
From NY Post: A former teacher in Alabama is fighting for her right to have sex with students.
Charli Jones Parker, 31, was convicted of having intercourse with two male 16-year-old students while she was a teacher at Pickens Academy. Now she wants her case overturned, claiming that a law prohibiting sex with students is unconstitutional, according to Tuscaloosa News.
Her appeal comes after a Morgan County Circuit Court judge ruled in August that the law violated an equal protection clause which affords teachers the same treatment in court as other professions. Parker’s attorney argued in a brief filed Tuesday that her conviction should be appealed on the same grounds.
The law in question prohibits school employees from having sex with students under the age of 19, regardless of where the student is enrolled.
“Alabama law does not make it a crime for members of other occupations to have consensual sex with 16-, 17- and 18-year-olds, even when there is a position of trust or authority,” said attorney Virginia Buck, according to the newspaper.
In court filings, Buck gave a hypothetical example in which a school janitor could go on spring break and have sex with a teen girl who was 16, and he would be violating the law. On the other hand, “a 65-year-old doctor, minister, therapist, or attorney is not subject to criminal liability in Alabama for having consensual sex with a 16-year-old,” she said.
The age of consent in Alabama is 16.
“School employees have been unfairly singled out and are being sent to prison for something that, at most, might cost people their job or their license in any other profession,” Buck said.
Parker pleaded guilty in August to having sex with the teens, including more than a dozen times with one boy between October 2014 and March 2016. She was sentenced to three years in prison.
If her conviction is overturned, the ruling could possibly benefit her husband, James Franklin Parker III. The 33-year-old also pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a former student and is set to be sentenced in June. He has not appealed his case.
DCG
Glenn Thompson is the Morgan County Circuit Court judge who, in August 2017, declared unconstitutional an Alabama law prohibiting school employees from engaging in sexual relations with students below the age of 19. Any violation of the law is a Class B felony accompanied by a prison sentence of up to 20 years and registration as a sex offender. The law also states that consent cannot be used as a defense despite the fact that Alabama’s age of consent is 16.
After ruling the Alabama law unconstitutional, Thompson dismissed charges against two school employees:
(1) 44-year-old Carrie Witt, a former teacher at Decatur High School, accused of having sex with two male students, 17 and 18.
(2) 27-year-old David Solomon, a former aide at Falkville High School, accused of sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.
https://www.bustle.com/p/who-is-glenn-thompson-the-alabama-judge-ruled-a-teacher-student-sex-law-unconstitutional-76063
Not surprisingly, Glenn Thompson, 65, is a Democrat. He announced in September 2017 that he would not seek re-election in 2018.
https://ballotpedia.org/Glenn_E._Thompson
Thompson’s phone #: (256) 351-4785
Sick perverts. Sick. Sick. Sick. What else can one say?
I wonder how they would feel if two teachers were trying to have sex with their young daughter?
After looking at this person, I have to question any male that wants to have sex with her. She looks like a bull dike.
What next? Oh, a lesson in sex,, “Johnny, hop on the desk so the class can see how it is done!”
By any chance does she teach at the ” Alabama School for the Blind ” ?
She ( ? ) looks like something in transition . These Democrap judges have a knack for pulling rulings out of their nether regions .
Does anybody find it odd ; that after he came up with this ruling , a month later he decides not to seek re-election ? Coincidence ? …don’t think so . Just another libtard pushing the lowering the threshold of good behavior down another notch or two .
Wow! By the look of her, one wonders if that sex was even consensual on the boys’ part.
