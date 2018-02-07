The ‘La la la la’ Caption Contest

This is the 169th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
“La la la la la la la la. I’m not listening. I can’t hear you!”
For the winners of our last Caption Contest, go here.
~Eowyn
Advertisements
Yes!…We knows the speech is over,…….but we jus got no wheres else ta go,…..nutin else ta do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, look alive Black Caucus, you don’t want them to catch on that you don’t care about their employment – those are our votes, oops, I mean people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pelosi told us to stay seated and not clap if we want to keep getting our bribes and pay offs so we will certainly obey her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“La la la la la la la la “Black Caucus Unemployment has always been low”
LikeLike
bunch of Dindu Nuffin’s who will push DACA to try an increase black unemployment to spite Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there a white man here who can tell us what we are suppose to do next?
LikeLike
The clean negro causus meets again
LikeLike