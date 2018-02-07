The ‘La la la la’ Caption Contest

This is the 169th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

“La la la la la la la la. I’m not listening. I can’t hear you!”

For the winners of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

7 responses to “The ‘La la la la’ Caption Contest

  1. Kevin J Lankford | February 7, 2018 at 4:15 am | Reply

    Yes!…We knows the speech is over,…….but we jus got no wheres else ta go,…..nutin else ta do.

  2. Collie D | February 7, 2018 at 6:04 am | Reply

    Hey, look alive Black Caucus, you don’t want them to catch on that you don’t care about their employment – those are our votes, oops, I mean people.

  3. Craig | February 7, 2018 at 6:50 am | Reply

    Pelosi told us to stay seated and not clap if we want to keep getting our bribes and pay offs so we will certainly obey her.

  4. tricolorro1 | February 7, 2018 at 7:24 am | Reply

    “La la la la la la la la “Black Caucus Unemployment has always been low”

  5. MomOfIV | February 7, 2018 at 7:37 am | Reply

    bunch of Dindu Nuffin’s who will push DACA to try an increase black unemployment to spite Trump

  6. billwisherly | February 7, 2018 at 7:44 am | Reply

    Is there a white man here who can tell us what we are suppose to do next?

  7. Jose Sion | February 7, 2018 at 7:46 am | Reply

    The clean negro causus meets again

