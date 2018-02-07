Hey boys! Chelsea Handler’s 2018 goal is to sleep with a republican!

I recommend a hard pass of any woman that might enjoy an “urinary Bermuda triangle.”
From Fox News: Chelsea Handler is known for her inflammatory and often controversial tweets and her latest post did not disappoint. “In my effort to achieve some level of bipartisanship, my goal this year was to sleep with a Republican— voluntarily,” Handler tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s going to be tricky.”
The comedian has been focusing on political advocacy since her Netflix series “Chelsea” was cancelled last year.
She has made headlines lately for a series of offensive tweets including one about Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. “Holy, f–k f–k. I just [saw] the video of trumps bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday,” Handler tweeted on Jan.10.
“Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of d–k sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”
In September 2017, Handler went after first lady Melania Trump on Twitter.“Melania to host a discussion on opioid abuse. She says unless you have to have sex with Donald Trump, you have no excuse to be on drugs,” Handler tweeted on Sept. 29, 2017.
DCG
seems to be no lack of whining cry babies having tantrums because things don’t go their way
Crotch rot alert!
Maryaha, Fungus in the “jungle”.
Her parents will be so proud…😛😜😝
Like “Madonna” who offered a BJ to any man who’d vote for Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Handler is a whore, with ZERO self-respect. Both women regard themselves and their bodily cavities as sewers.
I could do a whole lot better’n her. Or… it?
Even 4th Street in Reno is full of people with better character and greater morals than Chelsea has. (And 4th street is essentially a drug-infested ghetto.)
Only a real loser would put their hands (or anything else) on Handler.
~ D-FensDogG
‘Loyal American Underground’
She should contact John McLame-THAT’S about as close as she’ll ever get to sleeping with an R. Even the most lowly Republican has more self respect than that.
Who gives a hoot about what these retards say anyway? Only other retards do.
