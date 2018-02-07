Hell just froze over: CA judge rules in favor of Christian baker who refused to bake wedding cake for lesbians

In October 2017, two lesbians, Eileen and Mireya Rodriquez-Del Rio, sought to buy a wedding cake from Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, CA, for their upcoming same-sex marriage.
The owner of the bakery, Cathy Miller, said she must decline “because she does not condone same-sex marriage,” but that she would send their order to another bakery, Gimme Some Sugar.
The lesbians filed a complaint before California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), which sided with the lesbian couple and ordered Miller to provide the cake on the grounds that:
- Miller had violated California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination in public accommodations, in this case the baking and selling of a cake.
- Miller is not protected by the First Amendment, which protects only “those occasions where government requires a speaker to disseminate another’s message”.
Source: Washington Post
On February 5, 2018, California Superior Court Judge David R. Lampe ruled in favor of Cathy Miller. Judge Lampe wrote in his decision:
“The State of California brings this action under the Unruh Civil Rights Act, Civil Code section 51, against defendants Cathy’s Creations, Inc. and Cathy Miller. Miller refuses to design and create wedding cakes to be used in the celebration of same sex marriages. Shebelieves that such marriages violate her deeply held religious convictions. The State seeks to enjoin this conduct as unlawfully discriminatory. The State brings the action upon the administrative complaint of a same-sex married couple, complainants Rodriquez-Del Rios.The State cannot succeed on the facts presented as a matter of law. The right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment outweighs the State’s interest in ensuring a freely accessible marketplace.The right of freedom of thought guaranteed by the First Amendment includes the right to speak, and the right to refrain from speaking. Sometimes the most profound protest is silence. […]The State’s purpose to ensure an accessible public marketplace free from discrimination is a laudable and necessary public goal. […] No artist, having placed their work for public sale, may refuse to sell for an unlawful discriminatory purpose. No baker may place their wares in a public display case, open their shop, and then refuse to sell because of race, religion, gender, or gender identification.
The difference here is that the cake in question is not yet baked. The State is not petitioning the court to order defendants to sell a cake. The State asks this court to compel Miller to use her talents to design and create a cake she has not yet conceived with the knowledge that her work will be displayed in celebration of a marital union her religion forbids. For this court to force such compliance would do violence to the essentials of Free Speech guaranteed under the First Amendment. […]
Such an order would be the stuff of tyranny. Both sides advocate with strong and heartfelt beliefs, and this court has a duty to ensure that all are given the freedom to speak them. The government must remain neutral in the marketplace of ideas.1
No matter how the court should rule, one side or the other may be visited with some degree of hurt, insult, and indignity. The court finds that any harm here is equal to either complainants or defendant Miller, one way or the other. If anything, the harm to Miller is the greater harm, because it carries significant economic consequences. When one feels injured, insulted, or angered by the words or expressive conduct of others, the harm is many times self—inflicted. The most effective Free Speech in the family of our nation is when we speak and listen with respect. In any case, the court cannot guarantee that no one will be harmed when the law is enforced. Quite the contrary, when the law is enforced, someone necessarily loses. Nevertheless, the court’s duty is to the law. Whenever anyone exercises the right of Free Speech, someone else may be angered or hurt. This is the nature of a free society under our Constitution.“
Judge David Lampe’s ruling will be a precedent for the U.S. Supreme Court to consider in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, wherein Colorado baker Jack C. Phillips argues that the First Amendment’s free speech and free exercise of religion clauses give him the right to refuse wedding services to a same-sex couple, despite public accommodations laws that require businesses that are open to the public to treat all potential customers equally.
Phillips has the support of the Trump administration, marking the first time the U.S. government has argued for an exemption to an anti-discrimination law.
David R. Lampe, who has a J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law, was appointed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) in June 2007 to the Superior Court of Kern County, California.
God bless Judge Lampe!
~Eowyn
It appears some sanity is returning to Earth.
Here comes the judge: no bake no cake for butch. Hahahaha, I drink to that.
Must be a plant from another state got in under the radar and is overturning the stupidity of the States lower courts. Thank you Lord for a moment of sanity.
So, what happens to the baker who was socked with a huge, unaffordable fine, and ended up losing their business? It’s time for activist judges to quit “setting precedence” via their personal beliefs and respect our Constitution and standing law.
You can refuse service to anyone, unless they’re perverts. Perverts get “special” treatment. We want to encourage perversion.
The rebirth of good versus evil. Ladies, bake your own cake and eat it.
All this white noise and lawsuits – What ever happened to “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service”, and the management has the discretion to serve or not to serve you?
Judge David Lampe sure is shining a great LIGHT, eh? Awesome! Thank God there are still some sane clear thinking judges in California…I had lost hope for that state. Good for him! We must pray for him that he doesn’t get kicked out of his job. His opinion is absolutely true.
PS. I tell ya, it’s pretty bad that this is even an issue to begin with. If some company doesn’t want to make a cake, they shouldn’t! Someone I know wanted to have a cake made that had an expletive word on it, and the bakery wouldn’t do it. So, they didn’t push it.
The gay people are just looking for trouble. I’m sure there are plenty of degenerate bakers in California. What if they would have wanted the baker to make a vibrator shaped cake, or some phallic cake?
Great verdict!
Ahhh, thank God for a man with sense. Yep, well maybe it was God who tapped the Judge on His shoulder. I love it.
Required reading for EVERY JUDGE IN THE UNITED STATES.
I just wonder whether any one has bothered to investigate if the two pervs are even legal. Illegal alien dykes; just no end to their arrogance.
Kevin, great point. Are they even legal. I am not sure what the equal housing and fair employment even had to do with this.
Finally, a sane person making a rational decision, pigs do fly. Now let’s knock down all the other asinine suits.
Stay prayerful, my friends!
“When one feels injured, insulted, or angered by the words or expressive conduct of others, the harm is many times self-inflicted.”
I love it! The legal definition of butthurt.
And let us not forget: another lesbian wedding cake?!? They’re not the least bit original! This is what we refer to as “professional plaintiffs”: insincere losers who find a law that made someone some money, then they go try to recreate the same circumstance in their own lives. It’s literally fraudulent but the “equality” statutes are so generously worded that they’re virtually bulletproof, and the fraudsters get away with it.
Just this last weekend, my sister in law told me of a business owner in our city in here in Northern California. Two lesbonic Hispanics, one a lawyer, and the other a wheelchair bound, sued the owner of a small nursery ( a nursery so small it is like a hole in the wall) because there was no wheelchair access to the restroom. This man can’t fight it so he has losing his business. Turns out the two demon possessed lesbiatics have over a hundred open lawsuits in the state, and every business on the main drag of our city has had the same lawsuit file against it. Almost sounds like the same two creeps above only I don’t see anyone in a wheelchair in the photo.
Isn’t there a law for trying to defraud people and ruin their lives like this?
The nursery owner said he never even saw the lady before…and it makes sense- how many wheelchair bound people do gardening?
Bravo to the judge for standing up to these bullies.
I have a sister who, after 20 years of marriage and three kids decided to divorce him and become a lesbian. I also have a sister-in-law that did this as well. The common denominator that I see with both of them, other than man hatred, is that this is a sort of political theater.
I also know several others in similar straights (pardon the pun) due to my daughter being autistic and having in-home care. A lot of them do this work. I suspect because they know they won’t be having children.
So what am I saying here? It seems to be different with “gay” men. Some women may be genuinely attracted but seem to be able to simply “choose” to do this. Once they do, they are initiated into a vast “sisterhood”. There are conventions and meetings and organizations, etc.
This attack on simple merchants is a window on their souls. They are all self-involved to a person. They don’t care that they destroy another. They earn points with their “sisters”.
For some it isn’t enough to make ones self ugly and fat. They must be more aggressive than what they wrongly perceive men to be. They thumb their sunken boobs and roar.
Those currently identified with the Maoists are “duty bound” to side with these mutants. I know it is easy to say, etc., but I can assure you that, if I owned a business and was the victim of one of the attacks, they would be landing on the sidewalk without even a bounce.
