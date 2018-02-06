We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 168th Caption Contest!

A total of 53 captions were submitted! So many clever captions!

This was a very competitive contest. The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winners of FOTM’s 168th Caption Contest, each with 8 points are . . .

Goldbug and MoFrappy!

Goldbug’s caption received one #1 vote and two #2 votes. MoFrappy’s caption received two #1 votes. Here are their respective captions:

Goldbug: “Okay, Hillbag, where’s your ankle bracelet?”
MoFrappy: “This gives illegal alien a whole new meaning.”

Larry, MyBrainHurts, Pat Riot, and tony@tadrums.com are in 2nd place, each with 4 points. Larry received two #2 votes, while MyBrainHurts, Pat Riot, and tony@tadrums.com each received one #1 vote. Here are their respective captions:

Larry: “Area 51 is the next exit.”

MyBrainHurts: “You don’t have to take Pelosi home with you but you can’t leave her here either.”

Pat Riot: “I think they just said they are here to give birth so their kid can get a USA passport!”

tony@tadrums.com: “Yes, Hillary’s new vehicle runs on Uranium One. Why do you ask?”

chemtrailssuck and want some are in 3rd place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

chemtrailssuck: “Well, looks like we finally found Bigfoot and Elvis.”

want some: “Heavens! We finally found Obama’s Birth Certificate!!”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, Goldbug and MoFrappy!

Here are your fancy-schmancy Award Certificates of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

~Éowyn

