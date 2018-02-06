We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 168th Caption Contest!

A total of 53 captions were submitted! So many clever captions!

This was a very competitive contest. The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winners of FOTM’s 168th Caption Contest, each with 8 points are . . .

Goldbug and MoFrappy!

Goldbug’s caption received one #1 vote and two #2 votes. MoFrappy’s caption received two #1 votes. Here are their respective captions:

Larry, MyBrainHurts, Pat Riot, and tony@tadrums.com are in 2nd place, each with 4 points. Larry received two #2 votes, while MyBrainHurts, Pat Riot, and tony@tadrums.com each received one #1 vote. Here are their respective captions:

Larry: “Area 51 is the next exit.” MyBrainHurts: “You don’t have to take Pelosi home with you but you can’t leave her here either.” Pat Riot: “I think they just said they are here to give birth so their kid can get a USA passport!” tony@tadrums.com: “Yes, Hillary’s new vehicle runs on Uranium One. Why do you ask?”

chemtrailssuck and want some are in 3rd place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

chemtrailssuck: “Well, looks like we finally found Bigfoot and Elvis.” want some: “Heavens! We finally found Obama’s Birth Certificate!!”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, Goldbug and MoFrappy!

Here are your fancy-schmancy Award Certificates of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL





For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

