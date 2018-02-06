NYC School Cancels Father-Daughter Dance to Comply With New Gender Guidelines

Party poopers:
From Fox News: A Staten Island elementary school cancelled its traditional father-daughter dance because of the Department of Education’s (DOE) new gender guidelines.
PS 65 had the event scheduled for Friday, February 9, until the school’s parent-teacher association realized it would not comply with the Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Student Guidelines, which went into effect in March 2017.
The school’s PTA will reschedule a dance for kids and caregivers of any gender on March 2, according to the DOE.
“Father-daughter dances inherently leave people out. Not just because of transgender status, just life in general,” said Jared Fox, the DOE’s LGBT community liaison. “These can be really uncomfortable and triggering events.”
Some parents are outraged at the move.
“They’re trying to take away everything that everybody grew up on and has come to know, and I don’t think it’s fair or right,” Matthew West, a father of two daughters at the school, told The New York Post. “They should leave it the way it was — father-daughter, mother-son.”
“It’s not fair at all,” said Jose Garcia, who’s gone to past dances with his daughter. “I have nothing against no one, but I don’t think that it should affect the school, or the kids for that matter.”
“All this gender crap needs to just stop,” said mom Akaia Cameron, adding her third-grader had a “great time” with dad last year.
Donald Trump Jr. reacted on Twitter, writing, “This nonsense really needs to stop.”
DCG
Our Founding Fathers feared a “tyranny of the majority,” and created the U.S. Senate (2 senators for each state, no matter how large or small the state’s population) and the Electoral College to guard against that tyranny.
Now we have a Tyranny of the Minority — a small sliver of the population, totaling no more than 2-3% (of LGBTs), who are allowed to hold our country and schools like PS65 hostage.
The 3% controlling the mainstream media and most sectors of
American society are responsible for this perverted upheaval.
Their idea of inclusivity is anything that does NOT include
the traditional majority. LGBTs on their own would not
have the clout to close down events like the father-daughter
dance.
This agenda is not about sexuality it is about Christianity. It is an all out assault on Christianity.
transgender or lgbt conformity is has no constructive value of any form. What it is, is a social and civil embarrassment.
The lunatics have taken over the asylum.
This is taking it to the limit, why not have a Father-Daughter Dance elsewhere, just for girls and their dads! The
LikeLiked by 1 person