Hawaiians watched online porn after missile-strike emergency alert

On Saturday, January 13, 2018, at 8:07 a.m. local time, residents of blue-state Hawaii (66.22% voted for Hillary in the 2016 presidential election) went into a panic when one very incompetent and unnamed employee at Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA), “pushed the wrong button” on his computer and sent a “this is not a drill” emergency notification of an incoming ballistic missile.

At 8:45 a.m. local time, 38 minutes after the emergency alert, Hawaii EMA finally issued a statement that the alert was a false alarm.

This is what many Hawaiians did after the false alarm notice. Instead of seeking comfort from family, friends, or church, they perused online porn to watch strangers fornicating.

Below is a graph showing a huge spike in Hawaii pageviews of Pornhub after the false alarm alert.

Pornhub is a pornographic video-sharing website and the largest pornography site on the Internet, with offices and servers in San Francisco, Houston, New Orleans and London. Launched in Montreal in 2007, Pornhub was purchased in 2010 by Manwin (now known as MindGeek), which owns some of the top 10 (by traffic) porn ‘tube’ sites on the web.

In 2017, Pornhub’s Alexa global ranking was 37, which means the pornographic website was the 37th most-visited website in the world.

MindGeek started life as Mansef – an amalgamation of the names of its Canadian founders, Ouissam Youssef and Stephane Manos. (TNW)

MindGeek is a multinational Luxembourg-based privately held company which focuses primarily on Internet porn. With more than 1,000 employees worldwide, MindGeek’s CEO is Feras Antoon, its COO is David Marmorstein Tassillo.

Antoon is also the CEO of Brazzers, a pornographic production company based in Montreal which is owned by MindGeek.

